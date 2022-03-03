Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York City inks deal for creation of offshore wind hub in Brooklyn

03/03/2022 | 02:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 3 (Reuters) - Two European energy companies on Thursday said they reached a deal with New York City to transform a Brooklyn port complex into an operations and staging hub for offshore wind projects planned in the region.

The agreement is the latest sign of corporate and government interest in offshore wind as a new domestic industry that will help reduce climate-warming emissions and create thousands of jobs. New York has a goal of developing 9 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2035, enough to power up to 6 million homes.

Norway's Equinor and Britain's bp said in a statement that they would spend up to $250 million on upgrading the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal. The waterfront site was chosen because it is the only such facility in the New York City area that could accommodate the scale of offshore wind components, the companies said.

The commitment to using the Brooklyn site and the Port of Albany was part of how the companies won contracts with the state earlier this year.

In a separate statement, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the deal would support more than 1,000 jobs at the complex.

Equinor and bp are partners in the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind offshore wind projects that, combined, will one day be capable of producing enough electricity to power 2 million homes. They are expected to start operating between 2026 and 2028. (Reporting by Nichola Groom)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -4.14% 358.9 Delayed Quote.13.28%
EQUINOR ASA -3.05% 293.75 Real-time Quote.28.44%
All news about EQUINOR ASA
02:12pNew York City inks deal for creation of offshore wind hub in Brooklyn
RE
12:43pEquinor, BP to Develop South Brooklyn Marine Terminal Into Offshore Wind Port
MT
11:45aEquinor, BP To Convert Marine Terminal In NYC Into Regional Hub For Offshore Wind
MT
11:11aEQUINOR : and bp sign agreement to transform South Brooklyn Marine Terminal into central h..
PU
05:33aFactbox-Companies cut Russia operations and trade as sanctions tighten
RE
01:21aTrafigura freezes russian investments
AQ
03/02Factbox-Companies cut Russia operations and trade as sanctions tighten
RE
03/02Companies cut Russia operations and trade as sanctions tighten
RE
03/02Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4 billion in assets
RE
03/02Equinor ASA Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 86 806 M - -
Net income 2021 8 497 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 110 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 21 245
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 34,12 $
Average target price 29,46 $
Spread / Average Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Carri Ann Lockhart Executive VP-Technology, Digital & Innovation
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA28.44%109 831
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.25%2 293 432
SHELL PLC27.37%208 631
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED22.48%161 066
TOTALENERGIES SE7.50%138 239
PETROBRAS22.11%91 474