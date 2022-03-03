New York City inks deal for creation of offshore wind hub in Brooklyn

March 3 (Reuters) - Two European energy companies on
Thursday said they reached a deal with New York City to
transform a Brooklyn port complex into an operations and staging
hub for offshore wind projects planned in the region.
The agreement is the latest sign of corporate and government
interest in offshore wind as a new domestic industry that will
help reduce climate-warming emissions and create thousands of
jobs. New York has a goal of developing 9 gigawatts of offshore
wind by 2035, enough to power up to 6 million homes.
Norway's Equinor and Britain's bp said in a
statement that they would spend up to $250 million on upgrading
the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal. The waterfront site was
chosen because it is the only such facility in the New York City
area that could accommodate the scale of offshore wind
components, the companies said.
The commitment to using the Brooklyn site and the Port of
Albany was part of how the companies won contracts with the
state earlier this year.
In a separate statement, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said
the deal would support more than 1,000 jobs at the complex.
Equinor and bp are partners in the Empire Wind and Beacon
Wind offshore wind projects that, combined, will one day be
capable of producing enough electricity to power 2 million
homes. They are expected to start operating between 2026 and
2028.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom)