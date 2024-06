June 4 (Reuters) - New York officials on Tuesday said the state had finalized contracts for Equinor's Empire Wind 1 and Orsted and Eversource's Sunrise Wind offshore wind projects.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority said in a statement the average bill impact for residential customers over the life of the projects will be about $2.09 per month. (Reporting by Nichola Groom Editing by Chris Reese)