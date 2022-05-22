Norway LNG plant to perform final tests before restart, Equinor says

OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - The latest postponement of
production at Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant was due to the need
for final tests on a compressor that has been repaired, operator
Equinor said on Sunday.
"Some final tests are remaining on the compressor," an
Equinor spokesperson said.
The plant, which has been offline since a fire in 2020, is
now expected to restart on May 27, four days later than the
previous plan, Norwegian gas system manager Gassco said earlier.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)