    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/20 10:27:18 am EDT
336.60 NOK   +1.37%
Norway LNG plant to perform final tests before restart, Equinor says

05/22/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - The latest postponement of production at Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant was due to the need for final tests on a compressor that has been repaired, operator Equinor said on Sunday.

"Some final tests are remaining on the compressor," an Equinor spokesperson said.

The plant, which has been offline since a fire in 2020, is now expected to restart on May 27, four days later than the previous plan, Norwegian gas system manager Gassco said earlier. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 1.37% 336.6 Real-time Quote.42.69%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.35% 51.71 Real-time Quote.15.86%
All news about EQUINOR ASA
05/20EQUINOR ASA : Notifiable trading
AQ
05/20CORRECTION : Equinor ASA - Notifiable trading
AQ
05/20Societe Generale Downgrades Equinor ASA to Hold From Buy
MT
05/20EQUINOR ASA : Amendment of the programme for buy-back of shares to share programmes for em..
GL
05/20CORRECTION : Equinor ASA – Notifiable trading
GL
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 130 B - -
Net income 2022 17 770 M - -
Net cash 2022 16 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,38x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 32,6%
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 34,46 $
Average target price 34,44 $
Spread / Average Target -0,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA42.69%110 709
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY23.06%2 330 349
SHELL PLC44.07%217 665
TOTALENERGIES SE15.86%140 800
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED12.68%136 799
PJSC GAZPROM-23.39%100 167