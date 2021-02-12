Log in
EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
02/12 10:29:53 am
151 NOK   -1.47%
10:49aNorway oil and gas output at risk from strike, Equinor says
RE
10:40aNorway oil and gas output at risk from strike, Equinor says
RE
10:32aEQUINOR : Possible strike could affect NCS fields
PU
Norway oil and gas output at risk from strike, Equinor says

02/12/2021 | 04:49pm EST
OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A potential strike at Norway's Mongstad oil storage and export terminal could close down major North Sea oilfields next week and also hit gas exports to Europe, operator Equinor said on Friday.

The Safe labour union, which plans to strike from Tuesday onwards unless a wage deal is reached in the meantime, warned on Thursday of potential output disruptions from the offshore Johan Sverdrup and Troll fields.

"A potential strike could reduce crude storage and harbour capacity at the terminal at Equinor Mongstad refinery, which could affect the production at several Equinor operated fields ... including Johan Sverdrup and Troll," the company said in a statement.

"It could be necessary to shut down production there until further notice ... A possible strike could also impact gas exports from the Troll area, and could also impact the Kvitebjoern, Visund, Byrding, Fram and Valemon fields," Equinor added.

Johan Sverdrup is western Europe's largest oilfield with output of around 500,000 barrels of crude per day. Troll is the region's largest gas field and also produces oil. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -1.47% 151 Real-time Quote.5.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.86% 62.58 Delayed Quote.18.47%
WTI 2.89% 59.609 Delayed Quote.21.15%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 959 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 717 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18 728 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,1x
Yield 2020 2,69%
Capitalization 57 954 M 58 051 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 20,23 $
Last Close Price 18,08 $
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Svein Skeie Chief Financial Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Bjørn Tore Godal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA5.73%58 922
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.29%1 841 096
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC5.21%141 332
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.25%111 917
TOTAL SE-1.87%110 442
GAZPROM4.59%71 390
