Norway oil and gas output at risk from strike, Equinor says

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A potential strike at Norway's
Mongstad oil storage and export terminal could close down major
North Sea oilfields next week and also hit gas exports to
Europe, operator Equinor said on Friday.
The Safe labour union, which plans to strike from Tuesday
onwards unless a wage deal is reached in the meantime, warned on
Thursday of potential output disruptions from the offshore Johan
Sverdrup and Troll fields.
"A potential strike could reduce crude storage and harbour
capacity at the terminal at Equinor Mongstad refinery, which
could affect the production at several Equinor operated fields
... including Johan Sverdrup and Troll," the company said in a
statement.
"It could be necessary to shut down production there until
further notice ... A possible strike could also impact gas
exports from the Troll area, and could also impact the
Kvitebjoern, Visund, Byrding, Fram and Valemon fields," Equinor
added.
Johan Sverdrup is western Europe's largest oilfield with
output of around 500,000 barrels of crude per day. Troll is the
region's largest gas field and also produces oil.
