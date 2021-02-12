Norway oil and gas output at risk from strike, Equinor says

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A potential strike at Norway's Mongstad oil storage and export terminal could close down major North Sea oilfields next week and also hit gas exports to Europe, operator Equinor said on Friday.

The Safe labour union, which plans to strike from Tuesday onwards unless a wage deal is reached in the meantime, warned on Thursday of potential output disruptions from the offshore Johan Sverdrup and Troll fields.

"A potential strike could reduce crude storage and harbour capacity at the terminal at Equinor Mongstad refinery, which could affect the production at several Equinor operated fields ... including Johan Sverdrup and Troll," the company said in a statement.

"It could be necessary to shut down production there until further notice ... A possible strike could also impact gas exports from the Troll area, and could also impact the Kvitebjoern, Visund, Byrding, Fram and Valemon fields," Equinor added.

Johan Sverdrup is western Europe's largest oilfield with output of around 500,000 barrels of crude per day. Troll is the region's largest gas field and also produces oil. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)