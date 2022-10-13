Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Equinor ASA
  News
  Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:55 2022-10-13 am EDT
373.25 NOK   +1.74%
03:47aNorway police responding to "unclear situation" at Nyhamna gas plant
RE
10/11Bruce Cleaver to be succeeded by Al Cook as CEO of De Beers Group
AQ
10/11Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
Norway police responding to "unclear situation" at Nyhamna gas plant

10/13/2022 | 03:47am EDT
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian police were responding on Thursday to an "unclear situation" at the Nyhamna plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field, police said on Twitter.

The Norwegian military Home Guard has been guarding the facility since authorities boosted security at Norwegian oil and gas installations in the wake of the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines on Sept. 26.

The Nordic country is now Europe's largest gas supplier.

The Nyhamna plant processes natural gas from the offshore Ormen Lange field, operated by Shell and the Aasta Hansteen field, operated by Equinor, and is a major supplier to Britain via the Langeled pipeline.

In recent years, produced gas from Ormen Lange has equalled up to 20% of Britain's total gas consumption, according to Shell.

Nyhamna has an export capacity of some 84 million standard cubic metres of gas per day, according to data from the plant's operator, Gassco.

Gassco and Equinor were not immediately available for comment.

Shell declined to comment.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, Nora Buli and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
