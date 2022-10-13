Norway police responding to "unclear situation" at Nyhamna gas plant

The Norwegian military Home Guard has been guarding the facility since authorities boosted security at Norwegian oil and gas installations in the wake of the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines on Sept. 26.

The Nordic country is now Europe's largest gas supplier.

The Nyhamna plant processes natural gas from the offshore Ormen Lange field, operated by Shell and the Aasta Hansteen field, operated by Equinor, and is a major supplier to Britain via the Langeled pipeline.

In recent years, produced gas from Ormen Lange has equalled up to 20% of Britain's total gas consumption, according to Shell.

Nyhamna has an export capacity of some 84 million standard cubic metres of gas per day, according to data from the plant's operator, Gassco.

Gassco and Equinor were not immediately available for comment.

Shell declined to comment.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, Nora Buli and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)