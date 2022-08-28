Log in
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-08-26 am EDT
406.15 NOK   +1.25%
Norway's Equinor eyes sale of stake in Statfjord field, presentation shows

08/28/2022 | 11:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Equinor's flag flutters next to the company's headqurters in Stavanger

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor is considering selling a 28% stake in Statfjord field, which straddles the Norwegian and British continental shelves, alongside minority stakes in several satellite fields, a presentation seen by Reuters showed.

The company has hired U.S. investment bank Houlihan Lokey to advise on the sale, which could fetch up to $500 million, a source familiar with the sale told Reuters.

Equinor also plans to sell minority stakes in the connected fields Statfjord North, Statfjord East and Sygna, the presentation showed.

Statfjord has been producing oil and gas for more than 40 years and by the end of 2021 still had 107 million barrels of oil equivalent left, about half of which are gas reserves.

In 2020, Equinor decided to extend the field's lifetime towards 2040, with a planned decommissioning of Statfjord A platform postponed until 2027. Platforms Statfjord B and C are expected to operate beyond 2035.

Statfjord produced 38,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2021, with gas accounting for more than a third, according to data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

Stafjord North, Stafjord East and Sygna produced a total of nearly 16,000 boepd of mainly oil the same year.

Oil from Statfjord is exported via shuttle tankers, while gas is piped to the St Fergus terminal in Britain.

Equinor, which is expected to remain a stakeholder in the fields after any sales, now holds 78.6% of Statfjord, 45% of Statfjord North, 43.3% of Statfjord East and 43.4% of Sygna.

Equinor and Houlihan Lokey were not immediately available for comment outside normal working hours.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Nora Buli and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 1.25% 406.15 Real-time Quote.72.17%
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. -2.89% 79.99 Delayed Quote.-22.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.92% 100.7 Delayed Quote.28.17%
WTI -0.04% 92.956 Delayed Quote.23.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 158 B - -
Net income 2022 21 531 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 474 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,25x
Yield 2022 5,26%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 41,81 $
Average target price 37,49 $
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA72.17%133 525
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.91%2 303 276
SHELL PLC43.91%200 099
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.65%138 320
TOTALENERGIES SE20.91%137 425
PETROBRAS18.24%91 584