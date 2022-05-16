Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/16 04:20:27 am EDT
332.10 NOK   +0.05%
03:52aNorway's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage until May 23
RE
03:35aEquinor Further Postpones Startup of Norway LNG Facility Following Detection of Minor Flaw
MT
03:20aEQUINOR : Hammerfest LNG to resume operations in a week
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage until May 23

05/16/2022 | 03:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The world's northernmost LNG plant on Melkoeya island near Hammerfest

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant is now expected to restart on May 23, six days later than the previous plan and further delaying operations since a fire in 2020, Norwegian gas system manager Gassco and operator Equinor said on Monday.

"During the weekend, a minor fault was discovered on a compressor that needs to be rectified prior to start-up," Equinor said in a statement.

"The component is now being replaced, and the stepwise process towards operations continues through the week."

Europe's only large-scale LNG plant, at Melkoeya island just outside the Arctic town of Hammerfest, can process 18 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day when fully operational.

The plant has been out of service since September 2020 after a blaze that raised concerns about safety practices.

Restarting operations would be welcome news for Europe, which is scrambling to find alternatives to Russian gas supplies in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

At Melkoeya, gas is piped in from the offshore Snoehvit field, 160 km (100 miles) away in the Barents Sea. The field was forced to shut as a result of the plant's closure.

In January, Equinor said more than 22,000 components had undergone checks since the fire, and that 180 km (112 miles) of electrical cables had been replaced.

The partnership includes Equinor, Petoro AS, TotalEnergies, Neptune Energy and Wintershall Dea.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Edmund Blair)

By Nora Buli


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 0.05% 332.1 Real-time Quote.40.72%
NEPTUNE COMPANY 1.81% 14100 End-of-day quote.-49.64%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.41% 51.82 Real-time Quote.14.45%
All news about EQUINOR ASA
03:52aNorway's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage until May 23
RE
03:35aEquinor Further Postpones Startup of Norway LNG Facility Following Detection of Minor F..
MT
03:20aEQUINOR : Hammerfest LNG to resume operations in a week
PU
03:13aNorway's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage until May 23
RE
05/13ODL - additional work added to Deepsea Stavanger Equinor Contract
AQ
05/13Rystad Energy - Gas starved Europe looks to Africa for new supplies as E&Ps reconsider ..
AQ
05/13Equinor Enters 10-Year Deal With Service Provider Aibel To Ensure Collaboration Continu..
MT
05/13Jefferies Downgrades Equinor ASA to Hold From Buy
MT
05/12EQUINOR : Empire Wind selects Edison Chouest Offshore to provide plug-in hybrid service op..
PU
05/12EXCLUSIVE : Ontario Teachers to invest up to $1 billion in Macquarie offshore wind unit
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 125 B - -
Net income 2022 15 407 M - -
Net cash 2022 15 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,64x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 33,95 $
Average target price 33,36 $
Spread / Average Target -1,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA40.72%109 073
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY30.13%2 165 678
SHELL PLC42.03%211 475
TOTALENERGIES SE14.45%137 729
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.07%133 167
PETROBRAS20.46%91 606