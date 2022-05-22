Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/20 10:27:18 am EDT
336.60 NOK   +1.37%
05:00pNorway LNG plant to perform final tests before restart, Equinor says
RE
04:15pNorway's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage until May 27
RE
04:06pNorway's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage until May 27
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage until May 27

05/22/2022 | 04:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant is now expected to restart on May 27, four days later than the previous plan and further delaying operations since a fire in 2020, Norwegian gas system manager Gassco said on Sunday.

It was the second postponement in less than a week. On May 16, operator Equinor said a minor fault had been discovered on a compressor, which had to be replaced, and that the restart would thus be delayed until May 23.

The additional delay was caused by some final tests to be performed, the company said.

"Some final tests are remaining on the compressor," an Equinor spokesperson told Reuters on Sunday.

Europe's only large-scale LNG plant, at Melkoeya island just outside the Arctic town of Hammerfest, can process 18 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day when fully operational.

Restarting operations would be welcome news for Europe, which is scrambling to find alternatives to Russian gas supplies in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

The LNG plant represents around 5% of Norway's overall gas export capacity.

At Melkoeya, gas is piped in from the offshore Snoehvit field, 160 km (100 miles) away in the Barents Sea. The field was forced to shut as a result of the plant's closure.

In January, Equinor said more than 22,000 components had undergone checks since the fire, and that 180 km of electrical cables had been replaced.

The partnership includes Equinor, Norway's Petoro, TotalEnergies, Neptune Energy and Wintershall Dea. (Reporting by Nora Buli and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 1.37% 336.6 Real-time Quote.42.69%
NEPTUNE COMPANY 5.38% 14700 End-of-day quote.-47.50%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.35% 51.71 Real-time Quote.15.86%
All news about EQUINOR ASA
05:00pNorway LNG plant to perform final tests before restart, Equinor says
RE
04:15pNorway's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage until May 27
RE
04:06pNorway's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage until May 27
RE
05/20EQUINOR ASA : Notifiable trading
AQ
05/20CORRECTION : Equinor ASA - Notifiable trading
AQ
05/20Societe Generale Downgrades Equinor ASA to Hold From Buy
MT
05/20Norway's April crude oil output lags forecasts by 10.6%
RE
05/20Norway's April crude oil output lags forecasts by 10.6%
RE
05/20EQUINOR ASA : Amendment of the programme for buy-back of shares to share programmes for em..
GL
05/20CORRECTION : Equinor ASA – Notifiable trading
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 130 B - -
Net income 2022 17 770 M - -
Net cash 2022 16 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,38x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 34,46 $
Average target price 34,44 $
Spread / Average Target -0,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA42.69%110 709
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY23.06%2 330 349
SHELL PLC44.07%217 665
TOTALENERGIES SE15.86%140 800
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED12.68%136 799
PJSC GAZPROM-23.39%100 167