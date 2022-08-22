Log in
EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
2022-08-22
377.80 NOK   +0.76%
01:51aEQUINOR ASA : Share buy-back
GL
08/18SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rally Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
08/18Equinor Adds to Stock Buyback Program With Single-Day Purchase of 330,247 Shares
MT
Norway's July gas output exceeds forecast, oil lags

08/22/2022
OSLO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Norway's crude oil output in July lagged official forecast, while gas output exceeded expectations, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Monday.

Crude oil output rose to 1.65 million barrels per day (bpd) in July from 1.33 million bpd in June, compared to a forecast of 1.85 million bpd, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in July averaged 351.0 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, up from 332.0 mcm per day in June, and above the expected 332.5 mcm per day.

The full-month gas output rose to 10.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 10 bcm in June, NPD said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)


© Reuters 2022
