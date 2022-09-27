Norway to strengthen security at oil, gas installations

OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Norway will strengthen
security at its oil and gas installations following gas leaks in
the Baltic Sea and reports of drone activities in the North Sea,
the Nordic country's energy minister said on Tuesday.
Europe was investigating major leaks in two Russian
pipelines that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea on Tuesday as
Sweden launched a preliminary probe into possible sabotage to
infrastructure at the centre of an energy standoff.
"Based on the information we have seen so far, much
indicates acts of sabotage," Norwegian Oil and Energy Minister
Terje Aasland said in a statement.
The government had consulted with the armed forces and
operators of oil and gas installations, both on land and
offshore, it said.
On Monday, Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority had urged
greater vigilance over unidentified drones seen flying near
Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms, warning they could
pose a risk of accidents or deliberate attacks.
Following the sharp decline in Russian gas deliveries this
year due to the war in Ukraine, Norway is now Europe's biggest
gas supplier and a major oil producer, with combined output
exceeding 4 million barrels of oil equivalents per day.
Gassco, Norway's gas pipeline system operator, said it was
following the situation "carefully".
"We are getting continuously updated advice from the
authorities," a spokesperson said.
