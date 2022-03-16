Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norway to supply more gas to Europe this summer

03/16/2022 | 05:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Equinor's flag flutters next to the company's headqurters in Stavanger

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway will boost its natural gas output in the coming months, keeping production higher than normal through the summer and delivering bigger volumes to Europe at a time of shortages and soaring prices, Equinor said on Wednesday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has contributed to already high gas prices and left European nations scrambling to fill storage depleted by winter consumption and to find alternatives to Russian supply.

By postponing some maintenance and making other adjustments together with pipeline operator Gassco, Equinor will deliver more gas, it said.

"We can export more gas this summer," Equinor executive Irene Rummelhoff said in a statement.

Adjusted production permits from the Norwegian government will allow the Oseberg field to increase gas exports by around 1 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the period until Sept. 30, while the Heidrun field can increase by 0.4 bcm this year.

"1.4 billion cubic metres of gas meets the gas demand of around 1.4 million European homes for a year," Equinor said.

In addition, the Troll field, the North Sea's largest source of gas, can increase output in the event that other fields face outages, thus improving the overall robustness of supply, Equinor said.

In 2021, Norway's gas production amounted to 113 bcm, supplying close to a quarter of gas demand in the European Union and Britain, while Russia in recent years met around one third of Europe's needs, Norwegian government data showed.

While Norwegian oil and gas fields are producing at near-full capacity, the mix between oil and gas can in some cases be adjusted. The government sets quotas for fields to ensure the country is able to maximise its output over time.

Norway pumps around 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, divided almost equally between oil and natural gas.

The country exports around 95% of its gas via an extensive subsea pipeline network linking it to terminals in Germany, Britain, France and Belgium. A pipe to Poland will be completed later this year.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik; editing by Gwladys Fouche and Jason Neely)

By Nerijus Adomaitis


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 2.18% 290.55 Real-time Quote.20.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.50% 101.7 Delayed Quote.36.01%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 2.20% 167.25 Delayed Quote.14.99%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.88% 222.4928 Delayed Quote.26.06%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.68% 98 Delayed Quote.60.73%
WTI 1.88% 97.56 Delayed Quote.42.12%
All news about EQUINOR ASA
05:53aNorway to supply more gas to Europe this summer
RE
05:24aEquinor Gets New Permits to Increase Gas Production For European Export
DJ
04:51aEquinor, Partners to Boost Gas Exports to Meet European Demand
MT
04:18aEQUINOR : New measures to maintain high gas exports to Europe
PU
03/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Foxconn, Intel, Volkswagen, Amazon, Dufry...
03/15Countries and companies shun Russian crude over Ukraine invasion
RE
03/15Contract awards
AQ
03/15Equinor To Stop Trading in Russian Oil
DJ
03/14Equinor to Suspend Trading in Russian Oil Following Ukraine Conflict
MT
03/14Norway's Equinor confirms trading halt in Russian oil
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 86 806 M - -
Net income 2021 8 497 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 2,13%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 21 245
Free-Float -
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 31,57 $
Average target price 30,99 $
Spread / Average Target -1,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Carri Ann Lockhart Executive VP-Technology, Digital & Innovation
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA20.67%101 535
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY8.24%2 064 575
SHELL PLC23.60%192 031
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.02%136 610
TOTALENERGIES SE2.52%129 887
PETROBRAS9.31%82 780