Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 10/27 09:54:13 am
228.4 NOK   -1.91%
09:38aNotifiable trading
PU
09:34aEQUINOR ASA : Notifiable trading
AQ
06:30aEquinor Swings to Q3 Profit, Revenue Grows
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Notifiable trading

10/27/2021 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The following primary insiders and close associates in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) have on 27 October 2021 bought shares in Equinor ASA:

Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, member of the board of directors in Equinor ASA, has bought 220 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 228.95 per share.

Tove Andersen, member of the board of directors in Equinor ASA, has bought 2500 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 225.9696 per share.

Mads Hultgren, close associate to board member Tove Andersen in Equinor ASA, has bought 2200 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 227.35 per share.

Details of the purchases of shares are set forth in the attached notifications.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 13:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EQUINOR ASA
09:38aNotifiable trading
PU
09:34aEQUINOR ASA : Notifiable trading
AQ
06:30aEquinor Swings to Q3 Profit, Revenue Grows
MT
06:18aEquinor increases second tranche of share buy-back for 2021 to USD 1 billion - Form 6-K
PU
06:18aEQUINOR ASA : Information relating to dividend for third quarter 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
06:12aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Fall After -2-
DJ
05:31aEquinor to Boost Gas Exports into Europe, Letting Go of Some Oil Production in Process
MT
05:18aEQUINOR : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:51aEquinor Q3 surges on gas and derivatives, boosting share buybacks
RE
04:47aMiners, mixed earnings drag down European stocks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 78 905 M - -
Net income 2021 8 467 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 056 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 90 521 M 90 578 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 21 245
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 27,84 $
Average target price 26,34 $
Spread / Average Target -5,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Carri Ann Lockhart Executive VP-Technology, Digital & Innovation
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA60.64%90 578
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY6.86%1 993 020
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC44.69%189 090
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED65.00%159 144
TOTALENERGIES SE23.92%133 911
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM71.59%123 960