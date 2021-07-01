Oil companies bet on $100 a barrel as they rush to sell assets

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Oil companies are betting that
if they sell land, buyers will come, as crude prices have soared
more than 50% this year, fueling the most robust pipeline of
deals in more than four years.
Large oil companies are unloading properties from Texas to
California, with some using the market rally as a chance to rake
in cash for future investment in the global transition to
cleaner energy. Other sellers are taking the chance to profit
when just a few months ago big properties were being sold at a
loss, according to interviews with 10 advisers and analysts.
Even though renewable fuel usage is increasing, overall
global oil demand is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels
next year, leaving opportunities for producers looking for
deals.
"In greed versus fear, last year fear was the factor. Greed
is creeping in now," said Dan Pickering, chief investment
officer at Pickering Energy Partners. "There is more optimism in
the market, there is a little more greed from the seller's
perspective, there is a little more urgency from the buyer's
perspectives."
Still, some buyers may struggle to secure financing. Some
private equity firms that once loomed large in oil transactions
have headed to the sidelines under investor pressure about
climate change, while European banks have also largely pulled
out of lending to oil companies. Smaller deals or land with more
shale, seen as less polluting than tar sands oil, may be easier
to finance, Pickering said.
Among the largest sellers are the majors, including Royal
Dutch Shell, BP and Chevron. Early this
year, big players – like Norway’s state-run Equinor –
were finding fewer buyers, as the company had to sell its
position in North Dakota's Bakken shale region for $900 million,
roughly one-fifth of the value of its purchase there a decade
ago.
Now, companies see a better outlook for possible sales. On
Wednesday, Chevron confirmed news first reported by Reuters that
it planned to divest a swath of conventional assets in the
Permian Basin, which sources valued at over $1 billion.
While some sellers are motivated by an opportunity to unload
underperforming assets at a profit, others, like Shell, are
selling in an effort to cut back on carbon emissions under
pressure from investors and government regulations.
The potential transactions are concentrated in the largest
U.S. shale formation, the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico.
In addition to Chevron's planned Permian sale, Shell is
considering divesting all of its acreage in the Permian Basin
and has notified joint venture partner Exxon Mobil that
it will be leaving production in California as well.
Smaller deals have also popped up as private equity firms
seek to turn over long-held investments and distressed players
look to shed unwanted assets. Three companies proposing Permian
asset sales have pegged their desired deal prices to oil rising
to $100 a barrel, according to one person familiar with the
talks.
Bank of America has estimated global benchmark Brent futures
will reach $100 per barrel in 2022, with U.S. crude
trading at $95 a barrel. That's higher than
Reuters' poll on Wednesday of 44 analysts, who expect an average
price of $64.54 this year and $65.44 next year.
"While asset prices are coming up helping sellers, there is
still plenty of room for buyers to capture upside at these
commodity price levels," said Andrew Dittmar, a senior M&A
analyst at energy information provider Enverus. "Buyers are
paying valuations on assets that leave room for commodity prices
to come down a bit and they still make money."
Smaller, privately held companies also see a potential to
take advantage of the current high prices. Private driller
Recoil Resources is hunting for a buyer, and Mesquite is looking
to divest Eagle Ford acreage as it considers selling off even
more assets as it emerges from bankruptcy.
Potential buyers for smaller packages may include Skye
Callantine's Validus, which people close to the firm say is
among active bidders on assets in the Eagle Ford.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York, Arathy Nair and
Shariq Khan in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Swati Verma in
Bengaluru Writing by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by David
Gaffen and Lisa Shumaker)