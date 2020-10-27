Log in
Oil rise nearly 2% on U.S. Gulf shutdowns, outlook weak

10/27/2020 | 12:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude rebounded on Tuesday as companies shut down some U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production ahead of an approaching storm, although surging coronavirus infections and rising Libyan supply limited gains.

Companies including BP, Chevron, and Equinor ASA evacuated rigs or closed facilities. So far producers have shut 16%, or 294,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil output due to Zeta, which was a hurricane on Monday but weakened to a tropical storm early on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm-induced bump in prices may be short-lived, however, with demand expected to weaken anew with coronavirus cases rising.

"As long as the threat of renewed partial lockdowns exists, the oil complex will need to price in some renewed softening in demand," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.

Brent crude was up 58 cents, or 1.4%, at $41.03 per barrel by 11:48 EDT (1548 GMT). U.S. oil gained 68 cents, or 1.8%, to $39.25. Both contracts fell more than 3% on Monday.

Libya's production should rebound to 1 million bpd in coming weeks, complicating efforts by other OPEC members and allies to restrict output.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, are planning to increase production by 2 million bpd from January after record output cuts this year. That would cut overall reductions to 7.7 million bpd - still an enormous amount by the standards of major oil producers, but it may not be enough to offset weak demand.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking last Thursday, did not rule out extending the cuts for longer.

"As the virus continues to spread, the odds of additional OPEC + production tends to diminish in helping to provide some balance to the market," Ritterbusch said.

The latest weekly U.S. oil inventory figures, due later on Tuesday and on Wednesday, are expected to show rising supplies. Analysts polled by Reuters expect crude stocks to rise by about 1.1 million barrels.

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler, Aaron Sheldrick and Sonali Paul; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jason Neely)

By Laura Sanicola


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.72% 196.26 Delayed Quote.-57.59%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.23% 70.055 Delayed Quote.-41.13%
EQUINOR ASA -1.86% 124.05 Delayed Quote.-27.98%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.83% 41.18 Delayed Quote.-37.71%
WTI 2.22% 39.415 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 765 M - -
Net income 2020 -274 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -188x
Yield 2020 3,86%
Capitalization 44 544 M 44 560 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 16,89 $
Last Close Price 13,68 $
Spread / Highest target 65,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-27.98%44 560
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-3.26%1 817 504
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-41.18%105 414
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-59.73%94 825
TOTAL SE-45.01%84 046
GAZPROM-36.77%50 280
