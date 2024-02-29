OSLO (Reuters) - One person died and five were injured when a helicopter crash landed in the ocean off western Norway, police said on Thursday.

The Sikorsky S-92 aircraft operated by Bristow Norway was on a search and rescue training mission on Wednesday when the accident occurred, officials have said.

The six people on board were hoisted from the sea by rescue workers, but one was later declared dead in hospital, police said in a statement on Thursday.

One of the five survivors had only light injuries while the other four had suffered varying degrees of injury, the police added.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky, which manufactured the helicopter, said on Wednesday that safety was its top priority and that it stood ready to support the investigation.

Energy group Equinor said the helicopter was a search and rescue aircraft normally serving platforms at the company's Oseberg oil and gas field in the North Sea.

