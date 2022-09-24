Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-09-23 am EDT
338.20 NOK   -5.37%
11:17aPoland says Baltic Pipe gas supplies may be double expected level in Q4
RE
09/23European Stocks Fall Sharply on Recession Fears, UK's 2022 Mini-Budget
MT
09/23Equinor in 10-year deal to sell gas to Poland's PGNiG
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Poland says Baltic Pipe gas supplies may be double expected level in Q4

09/24/2022 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland should get double the amount of gas originally expected through the new Baltic Pipe from Norway in the fourth quarter thanks to work in Denmark being completed earlier than expected, a top Polish official was quoted as saying on Saturday.

The forecast came after Danish system operator Energinet said on Saturday the pipeline could be commissioned at full capacity from the end of November instead of Jan. 1 thanks to good progress on work in Denmark, a boost for Poland as it scrambles to replace Russian gas.

Poland was cut off from Russian gas supplies in April for refusing to pay in roubles.

"We ... received positive information from Denmark, despite the work still being underway, the full capacity of the gas pipeline is to be reached earlier than originally assumed," Mateusz Berger, the Polish government official in charge of energy infrastructure, told state-run news agency PAP.

"This should make it possible to double the amount of gas sent to Poland via the new route in the last quarter of this year."

The Baltic Pipe, which opens next week, is the centrepiece of a Polish strategy to diversify away from Russian gas that began years before Moscow's February invasion of Ukraine triggered a global energy crisis.

Norway's Equinor said on Friday it had entered into a 10-year agreement to sell natural gas to Poland's PGNiG in a deal covering a volume of 2.4 billion cubic metres per year, or around 15% of Polish annual consumption.

The gas will be transported through the Baltic Pipe, which has an annual capacity of 10 bcm.

The contract with Equinor supplements Poland's LNG supply, domestic output and potential imports via interconnectors with its neighbours ahead of the coming winter.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -5.37% 338.2 Real-time Quote.43.37%
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A. -5.75% 5.05 Delayed Quote.-19.84%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.79% 327.3715 Real-time Quote.87.45%
All news about EQUINOR ASA
11:17aPoland says Baltic Pipe gas supplies may be double expected level in Q4
RE
09/23European Stocks Fall Sharply on Recession Fears, UK's 2022 Mini-Budget
MT
09/23Equinor in 10-year deal to sell gas to Poland's PGNiG
RE
09/23Equinor Signs 10-Year Gas Sales Agreement with Poland's PGNiG
MT
09/23EQUINOR : and Poland's PGNiG agree long term gas sales contract
PU
09/23Britain to open $44 billion support scheme for power firms on Oct. 17
RE
09/23Equinor, BP, Eni Among 19 Applicants For UK Carbon Dioxide Storage Licenses
MT
09/22FLOATEL INTERNATIONAL LTD : Contract Extensions
AQ
09/21Argentina prepares bill to advance energy sector, including LNG exports
RE
09/21Argentina prepares bill to advance energy sector, including LNG exports
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 152 B - -
Net income 2022 22 200 M - -
Net cash 2022 20 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,62x
Yield 2022 6,90%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 31,93 $
Average target price 38,31 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA43.37%101 788
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.61%2 104 278
SHELL PLC36.55%174 399
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-0.86%132 826
TOTALENERGIES SE4.21%114 422
GAZPROM-42.32%81 374