  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Equinor ASA
  News
  Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06:38:31 2023-02-08 am EST
318.95 NOK   +6.51%
06:01aPowell confesses 'This time it's different'
RE
05:39aEquinor's Q4 Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
05:03aEquinor : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Powell confesses 'This time it's different'

02/08/2023 | 06:01am EST
Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at The Economic Club of Washington

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan.

Jerome Powell calmed the horses, a bit.

In attempting to parse last week's blockbuster January jobs report, the Federal Reserve Chair on Tuesday reprised his take from last Wednesday's policy meeting - essentially that another couple of Fed rate hikes were probably needed to get across inflation fully, but that it was anyone's guess after that.

Any fear of a radical Fed rethink on the back of the jobs numbers seemed wide of the mark.

After doubting Fed guidance all year, financial markets have taken one look at the strength of the labour market last month and stopped fighting the central bank. They now agree that two more quarter point hikes to just above 5% are in the pipeline by July - jarring stock and bond markets for a couple of days, but not much more.

Despite some high-octane hawkishness from his colleagues - several more of whom are speaking on Wednesday - Powell seemed to reassure investors with some basic honesty about the peculiarity of this business cycle - and the dangers of extrapolating too much from a few data points or overcommitting on future policy moves.

"This cycle is different from other cycles...it has just confounded all sorts of attempts to predict," Powell admitted.

There's little doubt that second-guessing recession probabilities over recent months or staying wedded too long fixed assumptions has been less than rewarding. And many think last week's jobs report should similarly be treated with care.

"We believe the data last week does not accurately reflect the U.S. economy. It isn't booming, although it clearly isn't on the verge of recession either," Columbia Threadneedle Investments economist Steven Bell wrote on Wednesday.

The upshot is markets are back in wait-and-see mode. Wall St futures have given back a little of Tuesday's surge. Two and 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar edged back lower.

The VIX gauge of U.S. stock volatility remains unusually low, below 19 and below its average of the past 30 years.

Elsewhere, investors digested President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech, in which he challenged Republicans to lift the U.S. debt ceiling and support tax policies that were friendlier to middle class Americans.

Biden hammered corporations for profiteering from the pandemic and ran through a wish list of economic proposals, many of which are unlikely to be passed by Congress. They included a minimum tax for billionaires and a quadrupling of the tax on corporate stock buybacks.

But the U.S. president was especially critical of oil companies' profits on the back of Ukraine's invasion. "I think it's outrageous," Biden said.

And the scale of 'Big Oil's' windfall last year was in evidence around the world yet again on Wednesday.

Norway's Equinor posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit for 2022, more than double its previous high, as gas prices soared - boosting its share price by 7%. French oil major TotalEnergies posted record net profits of $36.2 billion, also double the previous year.

In tech, Microsoft Corp said it was revamping its Bing search engine and Edge Web browser with artificial intelligence, signaling its ambition to retake the lead in consumer technology markets where it has fallen behind.

And in global central banking, Fed hawks weren't alone. The Reserve Bank of India hiked its key repo rate by a quarter percentage point and surprised markets by leaving the door open to more tightening, saying core inflation remained high.

Key developments that may provide direction to U.S. markets later on Wednesday:

* U.S. December wholesale trade sales

* New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, Fed Board Governor Lisa Cook, Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, Atlanta Fed chief Raphael Bostic, Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari

* U.S. Treasury auctions 10-year notes

* U.S. corp earnings: Disney, CVS, Fox Corp, Uber, CME, Brookfield AM, Emerson Electric, Dominion Energy, MGM resorts, Everest Re, Equifax, Yum! Brands, Eaton Corp, etc

(By Mike Dolan, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com. Twitter: @reutersMikeD)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.12% 0.69709 Delayed Quote.1.10%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 3.14% 80.45 Delayed Quote.-11.61%
BRENT OIL 0.35% 84.33 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.27% 1.2091 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.10% 0.74728 Delayed Quote.0.73%
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.03 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. -0.23% 61.6 Delayed Quote.0.46%
EATON CORPORATION PLC 1.32% 164.49 Delayed Quote.4.80%
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 0.83% 91.18 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
EQUIFAX INC. 0.32% 222.93 Delayed Quote.14.33%
EQUINOR ASA 6.63% 318.95 Real-time Quote.-14.88%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.07354 Delayed Quote.0.25%
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. 2.70% 355.13 Delayed Quote.4.38%
FOX CORPORATION 0.24% 34.05 Delayed Quote.12.12%
HALMA PLC 2.30% 2323.26 Delayed Quote.15.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.37% 0.012123 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 1.82% 41.99 Delayed Quote.22.99%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 4.20% 267.56 Delayed Quote.7.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.16% 0.63323 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.98% 56.38 Real-time Quote.-1.89%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.60% 111.63 Delayed Quote.26.46%
WTI 0.58% 78.087 Delayed Quote.-7.49%
YUM! BRANDS, INC. 0.22% 129.34 Delayed Quote.0.77%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 159 B - -
Net income 2022 24 524 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,64x
Yield 2022 8,65%
Capitalization 91 253 M 91 253 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 28,85 $
Average target price 36,36 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-14.88%91 253
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 881 415
SHELL PLC5.55%205 230
TOTALENERGIES SE-1.89%151 718
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.85%134 294
PETROBRAS4.20%68 887