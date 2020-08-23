REFILE-UPDATE 6-Thousands evacuate as dueling storms take aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hurricane Marco and Tropical
Storm Laura tore through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico on
Sunday, forcing thousands of coastal residents in Louisiana and
Cuba to flee, and flooding roads in Haiti's capital, with damage
across the region expected to worsen this week.
Marco, which strengthened into a hurricane on Sunday with
sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), is forecast to make
landfall along the Louisiana coast on Monday.
Laura, which hit the Dominican Republic and Haiti earlier on
Sunday, killing at least 10 people before striking Cuba on
Sunday evening, is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane
before making landfall in Texas or Louisiana on Thursday.
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration on
Sunday for Louisiana. He had previously issued a similar
declaration for Puerto Rico.
In New Orleans, Billy Wright spent his Sunday buying bottled
water, non-perishable food and an attic ax, which can be used to
chop through a roof if floodwaters block doors and windows. The
33-year-old attorney lives with his fiancee in a one-story house
just blocks from a canal that failed during 2005's Hurricane
Katrina.
"You'd rather have it and not need it than be stuck in your
attic with rising floodwaters," said Wright. "Getting two storms
back to back is a big concern."
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warned that tropical
storm-force winds would arrive by Monday and told residents that
if they did not leave by Sunday night they should be prepared to
ride out both Marco and Laura.
Laura could strengthen into a Category 2 or 3 hurricane on
the 5-step Saffir-Simpson scale for measuring hurricane
intensity and move west, closer to Houston, said Chris Kerr, a
meteorologist at DTN, an energy, agriculture and weather data
provider.
Category 2 storms have sustained winds of at least 96 mph
(155 kph). The threshold for Category 3 storms is 111 mph (178
kph).
In the Dominican Republic, at least three people died,
including a mother and her 7-year-old son, due to collapsing
walls. Laura knocked out power to more than a million people in
that country, forced more than a thousand others to evacuate and
collapsed several homes along the Isabela River, authorities
said.
In Port-au-Prince people wading waist-deep in muddy water
in some of the worst flooding the Haitian capital has seen in
years.
Haitian authorities reported seven deaths, including at
least two people swept away in flooding and a ten-year old girl
crushed when a tree fell on her home. Coastal neighborhoods of
the capital were strewn with debris.
Laura hit eastern Cuba on Sunday evening with sustained
winds of 60mph (95 kmph) downing trees and ripping flimsy
roofing from buildings as it began a forecast 24-hour-treck from
east to west along the southern coast of the largest island of
the Caribbean.
The Cuban government said power was cut in the easternmost
province of Guantanamo and would be shut down province by
province as winds picked up across the country as a preventive
measure.
Officials and residents, already exhausted by a six-month
battle with the coronavirus pandemic and the severe scarcity it
has brought, scrambled as Laura bore down to evacuate thousands
along the coast and in inland areas vulnerable to flooding.
LOUISIANA, TEXAS BRACE
Back-to-back hurricanes hitting the U.S. coast within days
could result in a prolonged period of hazardous weather, the
National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent teams to
operations centers in Louisiana and Texas, spokesman Earl
Armstrong said. The agency is prepared to handle back-to-back
storms, he said, pointing to 2004 when four hurricanes took aim
at Florida in a six-week period.
Officials in Louisiana's coastal Lafourche Parish ordered
residents of low-lying areas to evacuate by noon on Sunday. The
U.S. Coast Guard also raised its warning for the Port of New
Orleans, calling for ships to make plans to evacuate some areas.
The storms added to worries about the spread of COVID-19.
Tulane University, the largest private employer in New Orleans,
said it will close its testing center on Monday.
In Grand Isle, at Louisiana's southern tip, authorities were
placing sandbags to bolster its protective levy while energy
companies pulled workers from offshore platforms and shut down
oil production.
Equinor has finished evacuating its Titan
oil-production platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and shut-in
oil production at the facility, a spokesman said on Sunday. BHP
Group Plc also shut and evacuated its Shenzi and
Neptune oil platforms, a spokeswoman said.
Oil producers, including BP Plc, Chevron Corp
and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, had shut 58% of the Gulf's
offshore oil production and 45% of natural gas production on
Sunday. The region accounts for 17% of total U.S. oil production
and 5% of U.S. natural gas output.
