    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:26 2023-05-26 am EDT
294.90 NOK   -0.49%
Recommendation from Equinor's nomination committee

05/30/2023 | 02:03am EDT
The nomination committee in Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) recommends that the company's corporate assembly re-elects all the shareholder elected members of Equinor ASA’s board of directors.

The nomination committee recommends a re-election of Jon Erik Reinhardsen as chair and re-election of Anne Drinkwater as deputy chair of the board, in addition to re-election of Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Jonathan Lewis, Finn Bjørn Ruyter, Tove Andersen and Haakon Bruun-Hanssen as shareholder-elected members of Equinor ASA’s board of directors.

The election to Equinor's board of directors takes place in the company's corporate assembly meeting Tuesday 6 June 2023. It is proposed that the election enters into effect from 1 July 2023 and is effective until the ordinary election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors in 2024.

Contacts:

  • Jarle Roth, chair of the nomination committee
  • All enquiries to be directed through Equinor Corporate Press Office,
    Sissel Rinde, +47 412 60 584.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 117 B - -
Net income 2023 14 040 M - -
Net cash 2023 6 047 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,74x
Yield 2023 13,5%
Capitalization 82 528 M 82 317 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 21 936
Free-Float 30,9%
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 26,58 $
Average target price 33,37 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-16.17%82 317
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY8.80%2 061 932
SHELL PLC1.14%197 028
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED46.22%176 993
TOTALENERGIES SE-4.98%145 504
PETROBRAS9.39%74 543
