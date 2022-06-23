Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:27 2022-06-23 am EDT
328.35 NOK   -0.53%
10:22aShell will not pursue development of Linnorm gas field in Norway
RE
10:01aEU, Norway agree to increase gas deliveries as Russian cuts deepen
RE
04:47aABB technology to be used in world's first open CO2 transport and storage infrastructure
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Shell will not pursue development of Linnorm gas field in Norway

06/23/2022 | 10:22am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Shell said on Thursday it would not continue with its plans to develop the Linnorm discovery in the Norwegian North Sea as a standalone gas field.

"After discussions between the partners, the Linnorm Licence will not continue to further mature a standalone development concept," Shell told Reuters in a statement. "The partners in the licence will now evaluate alternative ways forward."

The field was discovered in 2005 holds an estimated 31.7 billion cubic metres of gas resources, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate data base.

Shell operates and holds a 30% stake in the field, Norway's Petoro also holds 30% while Equinor and TotalEnergies each hold a 20% stake.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Nerijus Admaitis; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -0.53% 328.35 Real-time Quote.39.93%
GOLD 0.26% 1841.23 Delayed Quote.0.10%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.91% 48.59 Real-time Quote.9.89%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 134 B - -
Net income 2022 18 057 M - -
Net cash 2022 15 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,84x
Yield 2022 4,57%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 33,37 $
Average target price 34,89 $
Spread / Average Target 4,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA39.93%106 979
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY14.30%2 180 216
SHELL PLC28.01%188 545
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.34%138 473
TOTALENERGIES SE9.89%133 001
PJSC GAZPROM-13.83%128 533