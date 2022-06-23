Shell will not pursue development of Linnorm gas field in Norway

"After discussions between the partners, the Linnorm Licence will not continue to further mature a standalone development concept," Shell told Reuters in a statement. "The partners in the licence will now evaluate alternative ways forward."

The field was discovered in 2005 holds an estimated 31.7 billion cubic metres of gas resources, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate data base.

Shell operates and holds a 30% stake in the field, Norway's Petoro also holds 30% while Equinor and TotalEnergies each hold a 20% stake.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Nerijus Admaitis; Editing by Edmund Blair)