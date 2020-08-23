Thousands evacuate as dueling storms take aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hurricane Marco and Tropical
Storm Laura tore through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico on
Sunday, forcing thousands of coastal residents in Louisiana and
Cuba to evacuate and flooding roads in Haiti's capital, with
damage across the region expected to worsen this week.
Marco, which strengthened into a hurricane on Sunday with
sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), is forecast to make
landfall along the Louisiana coast on Monday.
Laura, which hit the Dominican Republic and Haiti earlier on
Sunday before striking Cuba on Sunday evening, is forecast to
strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday before making landfall
in Texas or Louisiana on Thursday.
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration on
Sunday for Louisiana ahead of the storms. He had issued a
similar declaration on Saturday for Puerto Rico, which suffered
extensive rains from Laura.
In New Orleans, Billy Wright spent his Sunday buying bottled
water, non-perishable food and an attic ax, which can be used to
chop through a roof if floodwaters block doors and windows. The
33-year-old attorney and his fiancée live in a one-story house
mere blocks away from a canal that failed during 2005's
Hurricane Katrina.
"You'd rather have it and not need it than be stuck in your
attic with rising floodwaters," said Wright. "Getting two storms
back to back is a big concern."
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warned the state's
residents that tropical storm-force winds would arrive by Monday
morning and they should be ready to ride out both Marco and
Laura if they don't leave by Sunday night.
Laura could strengthen into a Category 2 or 3 hurricane on
the 5-step Saffir-Simpson scale for measuring hurricane
intensity and move west, closer to Houston, the fourth-largest
American city, said Chris Kerr, a meteorologist at DTN, an
energy, agriculture and weather data provider.
Category 2 storms have sustained winds of at least 96 mph
(155 kph). The threshold for Category 3 storms is 111 mph (178
kph).
In the Dominican Republic, at least three people died,
including a mother and her 7-year-old son, due to collapsing
walls. Laura left more than a million in the country without
electricity, forced more than a thousand to evacuate and caused
several homes along the Isabela River to collapse, authorities
said.
In Port-au-Prince, videos on social media showed people
wading waist-deep in muddy water in some of the worst flooding
the Haitian capital has seen in years.
Haitian authorities reported five deaths so far, including
at least two people swept away in flooding and a ten-year old
girl crushed when a tree fell on her home.
In Cuba, many residents in the eastern city of Baracoa were
evacuating homes on Sunday and heading to shelters or safer
buildings on higher ground.
PREPARATIONS
Back-to-back hurricanes arriving at the U.S. coast within
days could result in a prolonged period of hazardous weather,
the National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent teams to
operations centers in Louisiana and Texas, said spokesman Earl
Armstrong. The agency is prepared to handle back-to-back storms,
he said, pointing to 2004 when four hurricanes took aim at
Florida in a six-week period.
Officials in Louisiana's coastal Lafourche Parish ordered a
mandatory evacuation for residents of low-lying areas at noon on
Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard also raised its warning for the
Port of New Orleans, calling for ships to make plans to evacuate
some areas.
"If either storm turns into a Category 3, we're out of
here," said Jude Brunet, 33, who works in information technology
for a New Orleans hospital.
The potential for flooding and evacuations added to worries
about the spread of COVID-19. Tulane University, the largest
private employer in New Orleans, said it will close its testing
center on Monday due to potential flooding and power outages.
In Grand Isle, at Louisiana's southern tip, authorities were
placing sandbags to bolster its protective levy while energy
companies continued to pull workers from offshore platforms and
shut down oil production.
Equinor has finished evacuating its Titan
oil-production platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and shut-in
oil production at the facility, a spokesman said on Sunday. BHP
Group Plc also shut and evacuated its Shenzi and
Neptune oil platforms, a spokeswoman said.
Oil producers, including BP Plc, Chevron Corp
and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, had shut 58% of the Gulf's
offshore oil production and 45% of natural gas production on
Sunday. The region accounts for 17% of total U.S. oil production
and 5% of U.S. natural gas output.
