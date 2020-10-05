Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

* Graphic: 2020 asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher and crude prices surged Monday as renewed optimism surrounding stimulus negotiations and news of President Donald Trump's health progress helped calm investor anxiety.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued talks toward a bipartisan agreement on a new pandemic relief package. That revived hopes for a new round of stimulus more than two months after emergency unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans.

"This probably is a bit of a relief rally," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "Two weeks ago there wasn't much hope and now there's a growing consensus that stimulus could pass before the election."

"That seems to be where the market is leaning right now."

Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, announced late in the session that the president has met or exceeded all standard criteria to be discharged following hospitalization for treatment of COVID-19.

"The markets don't like uncertainty and there seems to be more clarity today on the president's health," Carlson added.

Democratic contender Joe Biden opened his widest lead in a month in the U.S. presidential race, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 465.83 points, or 1.68%, to 28,148.64, the S&P 500 gained 60.18 points, or 1.80%, to 3,408.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 257.47 points, or 2.32%, to 11,332.49.

Positive updates regarding Trump's health and a flurry of dealmaking activity helped European shares close at a two-week high.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.81% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.64%.

Crude prices surged on waning uncertainties, and were further supported by an escalating oil workers strike in Norway, where six offshore oil and gas fields were shut down.

U.S. crude futures settled at $39.22 per barrel, a 5.86% gain. Brent crude advanced 5.14% to settle at $41.29 per barrel.

The safe-haven dollar dipped and riskier currencies outperformed on mounting stimulus optimism.

The dollar index fell 0.4%, with the euro up 0.58% to $1.1784.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.41% versus the greenback at 105.78 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2982, up 0.39% on the day.

Risk-on sentiment also pushed longer-term U.S. Treasury yields to five-year highs and the yield curve steepened to its widest since late August.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 25/32 in price to yield 0.7751%, from 0.694% late on Friday.

The 30-year bond last fell 76/32 in price to yield 1.5804%, from 1.48% late on Friday.

Gold inched higher as the dollar slipped, despite gains in equities markets.

Spot gold added 0.7% to $1,911.58 an ounce. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by David Gregorio)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.68% 28148.64 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
EQUINOR ASA 2.36% 132.3 Delayed Quote.-26.35%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.56% 1.17843 Delayed Quote.4.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.12% 41.45 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
NASDAQ 100 2.25% 11509.063409 Delayed Quote.28.89%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.32% 11332.485122 Delayed Quote.23.43%
S&P 500 1.80% 3408.6 Delayed Quote.3.64%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.81% 365.63 Delayed Quote.-12.78%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.81% 804 Delayed Quote.-11.14%
WTI 5.53% 39.355 Delayed Quote.-39.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EQUINOR ASA
04:32pU.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
RE
04:21pU.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:00pU.S. stocks, crude advance as stimulus talks, Trump's improving health boost ..
RE
02:56pSix Norway oil and gas fields shut as strike escalates
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:00aEQUINOR ASA : - Following up the fire at Hammerfest LNG
AQ
10:42aU.S. stocks, crude gain as Trump's improving health, stimulus hopes boost hig..
RE
10:15aEQUINOR : Odfjell Drilling chosen for Breidablikk drilling
PU
10:00aODFJELL DRILLING : enters letter of intent for Breidablikk development with Deep..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 662 M - -
Net income 2020 -356 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -138x
Yield 2020 4,11%
Capitalization 46 269 M 46 700 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 16,94 $
Last Close Price 13,88 $
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-26.35%45 245
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.43%1 870 404
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-42.71%104 183
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-60.01%93 218
TOTAL SE-42.66%86 864
GAZPROM-33.85%51 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group