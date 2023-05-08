Advanced search
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
7.650 CAD   +0.79%
Equinox Gold : May 8, 2023 – Corporate Presentation
PU
05/04Equinox Gold Publishes 2022 ESG Report
AQ
05/04Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting
AQ
equinoxgold.com

Creating the Premier Americas Gold Producer

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

May 2023

Equinox Gold: Creating the Premier Americas Gold Producer

In its first five years Equinox Gold has grown from a single-asset developer

to a diversified gold producer with the assets in place to

produce more than 1 Moz of gold annually1

2018

25,601 oz

2019

201,017 oz

2020

477,186 oz

2021

602,110 oz

2022

532,319 oz

20232

~590,000 oz

Acquire

Mesquite Mine

Acquire

Leagold

Acquire

Premier Gold,

Spin-outi-80 Gold

Launch

Sandbox Royalties

Spin-out

Production at new

Production at new

Commence

Production at new

Prepare for

Solaris Resources

Aurizona Mine

Castle Mountain Mine

Greenstone

Santa Luz Mine

Greenstone

construction

commissioning

1. Equinox Gold was created with the strategic vision of building an Americas-focused gold company that will responsibly and safely produce more than one million ounces of gold annually. To

achieve its growth objectives, Equinox Gold intends to expand production from its current asset base through exploration and development and will also consider opportunities to acquire other

2

companies, producing mines and development projects that fit the Company's portfolio and strategy. 2. Mid-point of Equinox Gold's 2023 production guidance.

Diversified Gold Producer: 7 Mines, 4 Countries, 1 New Mine in 2024

Greenstone (60%)

Castle Mountain / Expansion

Mesquite

Aurizona / Expansion

Santa Luz

Los Filos / Expansion

RDM

Fazenda

7

1

3

Producing

Mine in

Expansion

Mines

Construction

Projects

17 Moz

16 Moz

P&P Gold

M&I Gold

Reserves

Resources1

~590 Koz

~$410 M

Gold Production

Total Liquidity3

in 20232

+ ~$165 M Investments4

Path to achieve

>1 Moz

Annual Gold

Production5

1. M&I Resources are exclusive of Reserves. 2. Mid-point of Equinox Gold's 2023 guidance of 555,000-625,000 oz of gold. 3. Cash on hand at March 31, 2023 + $127 M undrawn revolving credit facility at March 31, 2023. 4. Approximate market value at April 30, 2023 of the Company's investments in i-80 Gold, Bear Creek Mining, Inca One, Pilar Gold and Sandbox Royalties. See Cautionary Notes. 5. Equinox Gold was created with the strategic vision of building an Americas-focused

gold company that will responsibly and safely produce more than one million ounces of gold annually. To achieve its growth objectives, Equinox Gold intends to expand production from its current asset base through exploration and development

3

and will also consider opportunities to acquire other companies and projects that fit the Company's portfolio and strategy.

Operating Mines: USA and Mexico

Mesquite Mine, California, USA

2023 guidance: 80,000-90,000 oz of gold

Stripping Brownie and Vista East pits to provide ore for remainder of 2023

Q1 2023: 16,405 oz of gold at $1,780/oz AISC1, $10.2M of sustaining capital spend

Castle Mountain Mine, California, USA

2023 guidance: 25,000-30,000 oz of gold

Achieved crushing and agglomeration for 60% of ore processed

Q1 2023: 4,455 oz of gold at $1,567/oz AISC1, $0.3M sustaining capital spend

Los Filos Mine, Guerrero, Mexico

2023 guidance: 160,000-180,000 oz of gold

Increased productivity and grade, copper content delaying recovery from some Guadalupe ore Q1 2023: 39,574 oz of gold at $1,696/oz AISC1, $6.6M sustaining capital spend

1. AISC excludes corporate G&A. AISC/oz is a non-IFRS measure. See Cautionary Notes..

4

Operating Mines: Brazil

Aurizona Mine, Maranhão

Fazenda Mine, Bahia

2023 guidance: 120,000-130,000 oz

2023 guidance: 60,000-65,000 oz

Improved access to higher-grade ore in

Achieved higher grades from

open pit during rainy season, higher

underground mine, drilled 11,000 m for

stockpile grades

Mineral Reserve replacement

Q1 2023: 25,800 oz at $1,634/oz AISC1,

Q1 2023: 15,685 oz at $1,279/oz AISC1,

$10.9M sustaining capital spend

$1.6M sustaining capital spend

RDM Mine, Minas Gerais

Santa Luz Mine, Bahia

2023 guidance: 50,000-60,000 oz

2023 guidance: 60,000-70,000 oz

Restarted mill January 19 after receipt of

Stabilized ore blend: gold recovery

permit and begin in-situ mining

averaged 62.6% for the quarter,

supplemented by low-grade stockpiles

increasing to over 65% in April

Q1 2023: 6,342 oz at $2,368/oz AISC1,

Q1 2023: 14,485 oz at $1,610/oz AISC1,

$2.8M sustaining capital spend

$0.1M sustaining capital spend

1. AISC excludes corporate G&A. AISC/oz is a non-IFRS measure. See Cautionary Notes..

5

5

