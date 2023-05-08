Equinox Gold : May 8, 2023 – Corporate Presentation
05/08/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Creating the Premier Americas Gold Producer
CORPORATE PRESENTATION
May 2023
Equinox Gold: Creating the Premier Americas Gold Producer
In its first five years Equinox Gold has grown from a single-asset developer
to a diversified gold producer with the assets in place to
produce more than 1 Moz of gold annually1
2018
25,601 oz
2019
201,017 oz
2020
477,186 oz
2021
602,110 oz
2022
532,319 oz
20232
~590,000 oz
Acquire
Mesquite Mine
Acquire
Leagold
Acquire
Premier Gold,
Spin-outi-80 Gold
Launch
Sandbox Royalties
Spin-out
Production at new
Production at new
Commence
Production at new
Prepare for
Solaris Resources
Aurizona Mine
Castle Mountain Mine
Greenstone
Santa Luz Mine
Greenstone
construction
commissioning
1. Equinox Gold was created with the strategic vision of building an Americas-focused gold company that will responsibly and safely produce more than one million ounces of gold annually. To
achieve its growth objectives, Equinox Gold intends to expand production from its current asset base through exploration and development and will also consider opportunities to acquire other
2
companies, producing mines and development projects that fit the Company's portfolio and strategy. 2. Mid-point of Equinox Gold's 2023 production guidance.
Diversified Gold Producer: 7 Mines, 4 Countries, 1 New Mine in 2024
Greenstone (60%)
Castle Mountain / Expansion
Mesquite
Aurizona / Expansion
Santa Luz
Los Filos / Expansion
RDM
Fazenda
7
1
3
Producing
Mine in
Expansion
Mines
Construction
Projects
17 Moz
16 Moz
P&P Gold
M&I Gold
Reserves
Resources1
~590 Koz
~$410 M
Gold Production
Total Liquidity3
in 20232
+ ~$165 M Investments4
Path to achieve
>1 Moz
Annual Gold
Production5
1. M&I Resources are exclusive of Reserves. 2. Mid-point of Equinox Gold's 2023 guidance of 555,000-625,000 oz of gold. 3. Cash on hand at March 31, 2023 + $127 M undrawn revolving credit facility at March 31, 2023. 4. Approximate market value at April 30, 2023 of the Company's investments in i-80 Gold, Bear Creek Mining, Inca One, Pilar Gold and Sandbox Royalties. See Cautionary Notes. 5. Equinox Gold was created with the strategic vision of building an Americas-focused
gold company that will responsibly and safely produce more than one million ounces of gold annually. To achieve its growth objectives, Equinox Gold intends to expand production from its current asset base through exploration and development
3
and will also consider opportunities to acquire other companies and projects that fit the Company's portfolio and strategy.
Operating Mines: USA and Mexico
Mesquite Mine, California, USA
2023 guidance: 80,000-90,000 oz of gold
Stripping Brownie and Vista East pits to provide ore for remainder of 2023
Q1 2023: 16,405 oz of gold at $1,780/oz AISC1, $10.2M of sustaining capital spend
Castle Mountain Mine, California, USA
2023 guidance: 25,000-30,000 oz of gold
Achieved crushing and agglomeration for 60% of ore processed
Q1 2023: 4,455 oz of gold at $1,567/oz AISC1, $0.3M sustaining capital spend
Los Filos Mine, Guerrero, Mexico
2023 guidance: 160,000-180,000 oz of gold
Increased productivity and grade, copper content delaying recovery from some Guadalupe ore Q1 2023: 39,574 oz of gold at $1,696/oz AISC1, $6.6M sustaining capital spend
1. AISC excludes corporate G&A. AISC/oz is a non-IFRS measure. See Cautionary Notes..
4
Operating Mines: Brazil
Aurizona Mine, Maranhão
Fazenda Mine, Bahia
2023 guidance: 120,000-130,000 oz
2023 guidance: 60,000-65,000 oz
Improved access to higher-grade ore in
Achieved higher grades from
open pit during rainy season, higher
underground mine, drilled 11,000 m for
stockpile grades
Mineral Reserve replacement
Q1 2023: 25,800 oz at $1,634/oz AISC1,
Q1 2023: 15,685 oz at $1,279/oz AISC1,
$10.9M sustaining capital spend
$1.6M sustaining capital spend
RDM Mine, Minas Gerais
Santa Luz Mine, Bahia
2023 guidance: 50,000-60,000 oz
2023 guidance: 60,000-70,000 oz
Restarted mill January 19 after receipt of
Stabilized ore blend: gold recovery
permit and begin in-situ mining
averaged 62.6% for the quarter,
supplemented by low-grade stockpiles
increasing to over 65% in April
Q1 2023: 6,342 oz at $2,368/oz AISC1,
Q1 2023: 14,485 oz at $1,610/oz AISC1,
$2.8M sustaining capital spend
$0.1M sustaining capital spend
1. AISC excludes corporate G&A. AISC/oz is a non-IFRS measure. See Cautionary Notes..