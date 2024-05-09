Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") has published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. To streamline reporting, this annual ESG report consolidates disclosure on the Company's strategy and performance for key topics including health and safety, environmental stewardship, water stewardship, climate action, and tailings management. The consolidated report and data tables summarizing the Company's performance against relevant Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics are available for review and download on Equinox Gold's website at www.equinoxgold.com.

Greg Smith, President & CEO of Equinox Gold, commented: "Equinox Gold's 2023 ESG Report summarizes our responsible mining commitments and management approach to the ESG issues that matter most to our business and our stakeholders. We have dedicated significant effort over the last six years to ensuring our commitment to excellence in responsible mining creates the foundation for our corporate culture and business strategy. We are seeing year-on-year improvements to our performance as the result of those efforts, and I am confident our commitment to these principles will continue to drive progress in the years ahead."

2023 ESG Results

Environment

Beat all environmental targets, with a Significant Environmental Incident Frequency Rate of 0.29 per million hours worked compared to our target of 1.40, a 54% improvement compared to 2022

Reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 4% compared to 2022 as we advance our target of achieving a 25% reduction by 2030

Initiated the process to implement a comprehensive water stewardship strategy

Continued to implement best practices for tailings and heap leach management and updated our Tailings Management Overview Report

Published data for the third time to CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project)

Entered into renewable energy wind contracts for two of our Brazil operations that will reduce our GHG emissions and result in approximately US$40 million in savings over the 10-year contract

Achieved Towards Sustainable Mining Level A performance for the Biodiversity Conservation Management protocol at all our mines

Used 80% recycled water at our operations compared to 58% in 2022

Planted 11,786 trees in reforestation projects around our sites

Social

Beat all safety targets, realizing a 31% improvement compared to 2022 with a Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate of 1.47 per million hours worked compared to our target of 3.25

Seven lost-time incidents and one fatality; four mines had no lost-time injuries for the year

Provided 167,000 hours of training to our employees, of which more than 34% was on health and safety topics and 120 hours was dedicated to cybersecurity awareness

Invested US$9.5 million to support community initiatives

96% of total procurement spent with in-country suppliers

Improved our community and Indigenous engagement practices and achieved Towards Sustainable Mining Level A performance for the Indigenous and Community Relations protocol at all our operating mines and Level AA at 60% of our operating mines

Governance

Achieved Level A rating in at least 95% of Towards Sustainable Mining protocols at all mine sites

Expanded our enterprise risk management process

Zero substantiated cases of bribery or corruption or human rights violations

Launched our Supplier Code of Conduct to ensure suppliers adhere to our high standards of responsible business conduct

Completed Code of Conduct and Business Ethics training for our entire workforce, including training on human rights

2024 ESG Priorities

Continue to improve our health and safety and environmental performance

Develop a corporate strategy for equity, diversity and inclusion

Achieve Level A rating in 100% of Towards Sustainable Mining Safety and Health protocols and at least 95% for the Crisis Management, Water Stewardship, Climate Change, and Biodiversity Conservation protocols

More information about Equinox Gold's 2023 performance, 2024 targets and commitments to responsible mining is available in the reports and other disclosure on our website at www.equinoxgold.com/responsible-mining.

