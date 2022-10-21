Advanced search
    EQX   CA29446Y5020

EQUINOX GOLD CORP.

(EQX)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:13 2022-10-21 pm EDT
4.560 CAD   +5.07%
03:20pEquinox Gold (“”) – Voluntary Filing Of Technical Report Form 6 : Equinox Gold Corp. (“Company”) – Voluntary Filing of Technical Report - Form 6-K
PU
11:56aNational Bank Highlights ETFs in Canada for Investors Mulling Tax-Loss Harvesting
MT
08:20aNational Bank Revises Equinox Gold Estimates After Updated Los Filos Expansion Feasibility Study; Cuts Target Price
MT
Equinox Gold (“”) – Voluntary Filing of Technical Report Form 6 : Equinox Gold Corp. (“Company”) – Voluntary Filing of Technical Report - Form 6-K

10/21/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
Re: Equinox Gold Corp. ("Company") - Voluntary Filing of Technical Report

The enclosed technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Updated Technical Report for the Los Filos Mine Complex, Guerrero State, Mexico", dated October 19, 2022, with an effective date of June 30, 2022, is being filed by the Company on a voluntary basis as contemplated under subsection 4.2(12) of Companion Policy 43-101CP to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The report is being filed as a general update by the Company and is not filed as the result of a triggering requirement to file under subsection 4.2(1) of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Equinox Gold Corp.

/s/ Susan Toews

Susan Toews

General Counsel

Suite 1501 - 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1G8

info@equinoxgold.com +1 604.558.0560 www.equinoxgold.com

Disclaimer

Equinox Gold Corp. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 19:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
