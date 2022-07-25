Log in
    EQX   CA29446Y5020

EQUINOX GOLD CORP.

(EQX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
5.180 CAD   -1.89%
04:55pEquinox Gold to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 3, 2022
PR
07/22EQUINOX GOLD : Celebrates 5 Million Ounces of Gold Produced from Mesquite Mine - Form 6-K
PU
07/22Equinox Gold Rises Near 3% as Mesquite Mine Produces 5 Millionth Ounce Of Gold
MT
Equinox Gold to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 3, 2022

07/25/2022 | 04:55pm EDT
VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close. Equinox Gold will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Thursday, August 4, 2022, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).

Conference call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: +1 604-638-5340

Webcast
www.equinoxgold.com

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until January 4, 2023.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-to-announce-second-quarter-financial-results-on-august-3-2022-301592770.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
