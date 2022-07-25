Log in
    EQX   CA29446Y5020

EQUINOX GOLD CORP.

(EQX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
5.180 CAD   -1.89%
05:39pEQUINOX GOLD : to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 3, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
04:55pEquinox Gold to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 3, 2022
PR
07/22EQUINOX GOLD : Celebrates 5 Million Ounces of Gold Produced from Mesquite Mine - Form 6-K
PU
Equinox Gold : to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 3, 2022 - Form 6-K

07/25/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
Equinox Gold to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 3, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close. Equinox Gold will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Thursday, August 4, 2022, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).

Conference call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: +1 604-638-5340

Webcast
www.equinoxgold.com

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until January 4, 2023.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-to-announce-second-quarter-financial-results-on-august-3-2022-301592770.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/25/c0705.html

%CIK: 0001756607

For further information: Equinox Gold Contacts: Christian Milau, Chief Executive Officer, Rhylin Bailie, Vice President, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-558-0560, Email: ir@equinoxgold.com

CO: Equinox Gold Corp.

CNW 16:54e 25-JUL-22

Disclaimer

Equinox Gold Corp. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 21:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
