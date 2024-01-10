(Alliance News) - Equipmake Holdings PLC on Wednesday said its contract with Big Bus Tours Ltd has been doubled.

The Norfolk, England-based manufacturer and developer of electrification products for use across the automotive, aerospace, bus, coach and fire truck industries said it will repower a fleet of 20 buses, extending its original contract to repower10 Ankai London Bus class buses that was agreed in September.

The firm said the total contract is now worth GBP3.5 million, having increased from GBP1.8 million prior to the extension.

Equipmake said it will repower the buses using its integrated zero emission drivetrain system. The buses will have a battery range of 120 miles and a minimum life of eight years.

The buses will be delivered by June 2024, it said, with thirteen to be delivered by May, and two buses delivered per month after.

Chief Executive Ian Foley said: "Our industry leading integrated zero emission drivetrain system continues to impress new and existing customers, as evidenced with the extension of this contract with Big Bus Tours. This contract extension will increase their repowered fleet by 100% and demonstrates both the quality and efficacy of our products, and also the level of investment being made by businesses across the transport spectrum as they move towards a net zero future."

"We look forward to delivering the 20 repowered buses to Big Bus over the coming year, and providing further updates to the market as we roll out our products and IP across multiple sectors internationally."

Equipmake shares were untraded at 8.63 pence each on Wednesday afternoon in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

