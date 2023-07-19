(Alliance News) - Equita Capital SGR Spa on Wednesday announced that it has successfully concluded the fundraising phase of EQUITA Smart Capital - ELTIF, the private equity fund focused on small and medium-sized Italian companies and compliant with the provisions of the alternative PIR scheme.

The fund has raised around EUR100 million with the support of leading private banking networks, joined by several professional and retail investors with an adequate financial profile.

"The success of the collection confirms the great interest of investors, who rewarded the Fund's clear investment strategy and unique positioning on the market, as well as the special tax advantages provided by the alternative PIR regulations," reads the released note.

Equita on Wednesday trades in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR3.74 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

