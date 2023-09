(Alliance News) - Equita Group Spa announced Thursday the addition of Stefano Donnarumma as its new senior advisor, with the aim of assisting management in developing initiatives to support the group's growth in its various business areas.

Equita gives up 1.4 percent to EUR3.53 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.