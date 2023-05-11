Advanced search
    EQUI   IT0005312027

EQUITA GROUP S.P.A.

(EQUI)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  09:53:54 2023-05-11 am EDT
3.920 EUR   -1.01%
10:02aEquita Group, revenues up in first quarter
AN
04/14European stock exchanges in green; Mib above 27,700
AN
04/14Europeans up; traders optimistic for U.S. PPI drop
AN
Equita Group, revenues up in first quarter

05/11/2023 | 10:02am EDT
(Alliance News) - Equita Group Spa reported Thursday that it saw its revenues grow to EUR19.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 5.0 percent from EUR18.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Profit amounted to EUR3.9 million, up slightly from Q1 2022 when it was EUR3.8 million. Consolidated income before taxes reached EUR5.4 million from EUR5.5 million in Q1 2022.

Consolidated shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2023 was EUR108.5 million and the average return on tangible equity was 26 percent. The Group's level of capitalization is confirmed with an IFR ratio "equal to approximately 5.5 times the minimum basic requirements as defined by EU Regulation 2033/2019," the company explained in a note.

Andrea Vismara, managing director of Equita, commented, "The results as of March 31, 2023 show the second best Q1 in terms of net revenues and one of the best Q1 in terms of net income since listing, despite the challenging market environment. We continue to further strengthen both our business model and our positioning as a leading independent merchant bank, with the same commitment that has set us apart for the past 50 years."

"The first quarter 2023 results are in line with the growth path we have set for ourselves and with the objectives defined in the Equita 2024 three-year business plan. The priority remains the remuneration of our shareholders."

Equita Group's stock is in the red by 1.0 percent at EUR3.92 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 93,0 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 19,0 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,90x
Yield 2023 9,34%
Capitalization 184 M 201 M 201 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 188
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart EQUITA GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Equita Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITA GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,96 €
Average target price 4,60 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Vismara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefania Milanesi Director, Chief Financial & Operations Officer
Sara Biglieri Non-Executive Chairman
Patrizia Pedrazzini Head-Compliance, Risk & ALM
Michela Zeme Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITA GROUP S.P.A.8.79%201
MORGAN STANLEY-0.76%139 822
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-5.42%110 595
CITIGROUP INC.2.85%90 271
CHARLES SCHWAB-42.89%86 543
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED9.94%44 220
