Equita Group, revenues up in first quarter

(Alliance News) - Equita Group Spa reported Thursday that it saw its revenues grow to EUR19.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 5.0 percent from EUR18.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Profit amounted to EUR3.9 million, up slightly from Q1 2022 when it was EUR3.8 million. Consolidated income before taxes reached EUR5.4 million from EUR5.5 million in Q1 2022.

Consolidated shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2023 was EUR108.5 million and the average return on tangible equity was 26 percent. The Group's level of capitalization is confirmed with an IFR ratio "equal to approximately 5.5 times the minimum basic requirements as defined by EU Regulation 2033/2019," the company explained in a note.

Andrea Vismara, managing director of Equita, commented, "The results as of March 31, 2023 show the second best Q1 in terms of net revenues and one of the best Q1 in terms of net income since listing, despite the challenging market environment. We continue to further strengthen both our business model and our positioning as a leading independent merchant bank, with the same commitment that has set us apart for the past 50 years."

"The first quarter 2023 results are in line with the growth path we have set for ourselves and with the objectives defined in the Equita 2024 three-year business plan. The priority remains the remuneration of our shareholders."

Equita Group's stock is in the red by 1.0 percent at EUR3.92 per share.

