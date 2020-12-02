Log in
EQUITA GROUP S.P.A.

(EQUI)
Equita S p A : Group Interim Report as of September 30, 2020

12/02/2020
EQUITA GROUP

Consolidated Nine-Month Relazione Finanziaria Consolidata

Financial Report

2020

"Equita is the leading Italian independent investment bank. For more than 45 years we have helped institutional investors with their investment decisions. We support corporates and financial institutions with innovative solutions and high-quality advisory in order to find investors and support their growth"

Corporate Governance

Board of Directors

Francesco Perilli

Chairman

Andrea Vismara

Chief Executive Officer

Sara Biglieri

Director (non-executive)

Paolo Colonna

Director (independent)

Silvia Demartini

Director (independent)

Massimo Ferrari

Director (independent)

Michela Zeme

Director (independent)

Board of Statutory Auditors

Franco Fondi

Chairman

Laura Acquadro

Standing auditor

Paolo Redaelli

Standing auditor

Dora Salvetti

Alternate auditor

Andrea Conso

Alternate auditor

External Auditors

KPMG S.p.A.

Financial Reporting Manager

Stefania Milanesi

Corporate Information

Registered office:

Via Turati 9 - 20121 MILANO

Tax ID and VAT code:

09204170964

Identification number:

20070.9

Share capital (fully paid-up):

11,376.344.50

Milan Corporate Registry No.:

2075478

Listing market:

MTA Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - STAR segment

Ticker symbol:

BIT: EQUI

Equita Group S.p.A.

Telephone

+39 (02) 6204.1

E-mail address

info@equita.eu

Corporate website

www.equita.eu

EQUITA GROUP - CONSOLIDATED NINE-MONTH FINANCIAL REPORT 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Equita Group S.p.A. published this content on 15 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 16:04:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 63,9 M 77,2 M 77,2 M
Net income 2019 9,50 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net Debt 2019 76,4 M 92,4 M 92,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
Yield 2019 6,67%
Capitalization 112 M 135 M 135 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,88x
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 55,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Vismara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francesco Perilli Chairman
Stefania Milanesi Chief Financial & Operations Officer
Sara Biglieri Non-Executive Director
Michela Zeme Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITA GROUP S.P.A.-13.33%135
MORGAN STANLEY23.79%114 486
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION5.17%84 081
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.0.28%83 263
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED19.76%56 037
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.58.04%45 241
