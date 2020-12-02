Equita S p A : Group Interim Report as of September 30, 2020

EQUITA GROUP
Consolidated Nine-Month Relazione Finanziaria Consolidata
Financial Report
2020
"Equita is the leading Italian independent investment bank. For more than 45 years we have helped institutional investors with their investment decisions. We support corporates and financial institutions with innovative solutions and high-quality advisory in order to find investors and support their growth"
Corporate Governance
Board of Directors
Francesco Perilli
Chairman
Andrea Vismara
Chief Executive Officer
Sara Biglieri
Director (non-executive)
Paolo Colonna
Director (independent)
Silvia Demartini
Director (independent)
Massimo Ferrari
Director (independent)
Michela Zeme
Director (independent)
Board of Statutory Auditors
Franco Fondi
Chairman
Laura Acquadro
Standing auditor
Paolo Redaelli
Standing auditor
Dora Salvetti
Alternate auditor
Andrea Conso
Alternate auditor
External Auditors
KPMG S.p.A.
Financial Reporting Manager
Stefania Milanesi
Corporate Information
Registered office:
Via Turati 9 - 20121 MILANO
Tax ID and VAT code:
09204170964
Identification number:
20070.9
Share capital (fully paid-up):
€11,376.344.50
Milan Corporate Registry No.:
2075478
Listing market:
MTA Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - STAR segment
Ticker symbol:
BIT: EQUI
Equita Group S.p.A.
Telephone
+39 (02) 6204.1
E-mail address
info@equita.eu
Corporate website
www.equita.eu
EQUITA GROUP - CONSOLIDATED NINE-MONTH FINANCIAL REPORT 2020
