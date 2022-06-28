Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Equita Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQUI   IT0005312027

EQUITA GROUP S.P.A.

(EQUI)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-06-28 am EDT
3.530 EUR   -0.84%
12:01pEQUITA S P A : Notice of change in share capital and filing of new Company bylaws
PU
04:31aEQUITA S P A : announces its new sustainable finance team
PU
06/06EQUITA S P A : Publication of the new Company Bylaws
PU
Summary 
Summary

Equita S p A : Notice of change in share capital and filing of new Company bylaws

06/28/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

New Company Bylaws and notice of change in share capital

Milan, 28 June 2022

Equita Group S.p.A. (the "Company") announces the filing of its new Bylaws with the new share capital to the Companies' Register of Milan - Monza Brianza - Lodi. The change in share capital follows the issue of new ordinary shares of Equita Group deriving from the exercise of stock options from beneficiaries of the incentive plan "Equita Group Plan based on financial instruments 2019-2021" in the window period 1 June 2022 - 15 June 2022. Following the issue of new ordinary shares, on June 23rd, 2022, the Company has also increased its share capital, pursuant to the Shareholders' Meeting resolution of April 29th, 2021.

The increase in share capital involved No. 141,285 newly-issued ordinary shares of the Company (equal to approximately 0.3% of total outstanding shares as of today - thus No. 50,807,581 shares, less No. 4,039,802 treasury shares)1. The share capital was increased by a nominal amount of €32,148.00. The composition of the Company's share capital (fully paid-in), in terms of number of shares and voting rights, is the following:

New share capital

Previous share capital

(as of June 23rd, 2022)

(before June 23rd, 2022)

Number of

Number of

Number of

Number of

shares

voting rights

shares

voting rights

Totale

50,807,581

72,672,678

50,666,296

72,531,393

di cui:

Ordinary shares (regular entitlement)

28,942,484

28,942,484

28,801,199

28,801,199

without increased voting rights - Coupon No. 6

Ordinary shares (regular entitlement)

21,865,097

43,730,194

21,865,097

43,730,194

with increased voting rights Coupon No. 6

Share Capital (€)

€11,560,652.50

€11,528,504.50

The new Company Bylaws and the evidence of amendments will be made available to the public within the terms set forth by applicable Law.

* * *

Equita Group

Close to Media

Finelk

Investor Relations - Andrea Graziotto

Adriana Liguori

Cornelia Schnepf

ir@equita.eu

adriana.liguori@closetomedia.it

equita@finelk.eu

1 Ordinary shares with no-par value and having the same rights of other outstanding shares.

Equita Group S.p.A.

Via Turati, 9 - 20121 Milan | Tel. +39 02 6204.1 1 ir@equita.eu | www.equita.eu

Disclaimer

Equita Group S.p.A. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 16:00:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
