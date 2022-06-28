Equita S p A : Notice of change in share capital and filing of new Company bylaws

PRESS RELEASE

New Company Bylaws and notice of change in share capital

Milan, 28 June 2022

Equita Group S.p.A. (the "Company") announces the filing of its new Bylaws with the new share capital to the Companies' Register of Milan - Monza Brianza - Lodi. The change in share capital follows the issue of new ordinary shares of Equita Group deriving from the exercise of stock options from beneficiaries of the incentive plan "Equita Group Plan based on financial instruments 2019-2021" in the window period 1 June 2022 - 15 June 2022. Following the issue of new ordinary shares, on June 23rd, 2022, the Company has also increased its share capital, pursuant to the Shareholders' Meeting resolution of April 29th, 2021.

The increase in share capital involved No. 141,285 newly-issued ordinary shares of the Company (equal to approximately 0.3% of total outstanding shares as of today - thus No. 50,807,581 shares, less No. 4,039,802 treasury shares)1. The share capital was increased by a nominal amount of €32,148.00. The composition of the Company's share capital (fully paid-in), in terms of number of shares and voting rights, is the following:

New share capital Previous share capital (as of June 23rd, 2022) (before June 23rd, 2022) Number of Number of Number of Number of shares voting rights shares voting rights Totale 50,807,581 72,672,678 50,666,296 72,531,393 di cui: Ordinary shares (regular entitlement) 28,942,484 28,942,484 28,801,199 28,801,199 without increased voting rights - Coupon No. 6 Ordinary shares (regular entitlement) 21,865,097 43,730,194 21,865,097 43,730,194 with increased voting rights Coupon No. 6 Share Capital (€) €11,560,652.50 €11,528,504.50

The new Company Bylaws and the evidence of amendments will be made available to the public within the terms set forth by applicable Law.

1 Ordinary shares with no-par value and having the same rights of other outstanding shares.

