Equita S p A : Notice of publication of slates of candidates to appoint corporate bodies

AVVISO DI PUBBLICAZIONE
Pubblicazione delle liste di candidati per la nomina dei componenti del Consiglio di Amministrazione e del Collegio Sindacale
Milano, 30 marzo 2023
Equita Group S.p.A. (la "Società") rende noto che in data odierna sono state pubblicate sul sito internet della Società www.equita.eu (sezione Corporate Governance, area Assemblee degli Azionisti) e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket Storage www.emarketstorage.com,unitamente alla documentazione richiesta dalla normativa applicabile, le liste di candidati per la nomina dei componenti del Consiglio di Amministrazione e del Collegio Sindacale della Società.
* * *
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
Publication of the slates of candidates to appoint the members of the
Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors
Milan, March 30th, 2023
Equita Group S.p.A. (the "Company") informs that the slates of candidates to appoint the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company, together with the documentation required by applicable regulation, have been published on the Company's website www.equita.eu (Corporate Governance section, Shareholders' Meeting area) and on the authorised storage system eMarket Storage www.emarketstorage.com.
* * *
