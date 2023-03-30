Equita S p A : Notice of publication of slates of candidates to appoint corporate bodies

Milano, 30 marzo 2023

Equita Group S.p.A. (la "Società") rende noto che in data odierna sono state pubblicate sul sito internet della Società www.equita.eu (sezione Corporate Governance, area Assemblee degli Azionisti) e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket Storage www.emarketstorage.com,unitamente alla documentazione richiesta dalla normativa applicabile, le liste di candidati per la nomina dei componenti del Consiglio di Amministrazione e del Collegio Sindacale della Società.

* * *

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Publication of the slates of candidates to appoint the members of the

Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors