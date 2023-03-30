Advanced search
    EQUI   IT0005312027

EQUITA GROUP S.P.A.

(EQUI)
2023-03-30
3.850 EUR   -0.26%
12:50pEquita S P A : Notice of publication of slates of candidates to appoint corporate bodies
03/17Equita S P A : Investor presentation (FY'22 Results)
03/16Equita Group, revenues and profit drop in 2022; there's dividend
Equita S p A : Notice of publication of slates of candidates to appoint corporate bodies

03/30/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
AVVISO DI PUBBLICAZIONE

Pubblicazione delle liste di candidati per la nomina dei componenti del Consiglio di Amministrazione e del Collegio Sindacale

Milano, 30 marzo 2023

Equita Group S.p.A. (la "Società") rende noto che in data odierna sono state pubblicate sul sito internet della Società www.equita.eu (sezione Corporate Governance, area Assemblee degli Azionisti) e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket Storage www.emarketstorage.com,unitamente alla documentazione richiesta dalla normativa applicabile, le liste di candidati per la nomina dei componenti del Consiglio di Amministrazione e del Collegio Sindacale della Società.

* * *

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Publication of the slates of candidates to appoint the members of the

Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors

Milan, March 30th, 2023

Equita Group S.p.A. (the "Company") informs that the slates of candidates to appoint the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company, together with the documentation required by applicable regulation, have been published on the Company's website www.equita.eu (Corporate Governance section, Shareholders' Meeting area) and on the authorised storage system eMarket Storage www.emarketstorage.com.

* * *

Equita Group S.p.A.

Via Turati, 9 - 20121 Milan | Tel. +39 02 6204.1

ir@equita.eu| www.equita.eu

Disclaimer

Equita Group S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
