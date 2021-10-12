Equita S p A : STAR Conference 2021 (Risultati H1'21)
STAR CONFERENCE
FIRST HALF 2021 RESULTS
October 12th - 14th, 2021
Index
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
H1'21 RESULTS (KEY FINANCIALS)
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS & INITIATIVES
OUTLOOK 2021 AND CLOSING REMARKS
APPENDIX
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
H1'21 FINANCIAL RESULTS
The strongest semester since IPO
Double digit increase in client-related revenues, consolidated net revenues and net profits
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS & INITIATIVES
Covid-19
Back to a "new" normal, with a mix of remote and in-person meetings, roadshows and conferences
Rankings
Standing as leading independent broker in Italy confirmed
Further consolidation of our leading position in M&A, ECM and DCM league tables, especially on Mid-Small Caps
Winner of the Private Debt Awards 2021
Business initiatives
New round of fundraising, bringing total commitments of Equita Private Debt Fund II to €178.5m (€200m target)
First closing of Equita Smart Capital - ELTIF expected to occur soon. New distributors are likely to come by year-end (€140m target)
Regulatory framework
New prudential framework (IFR/IFD) expected to free some capital to be invested in products, M&A and shareholders' remuneration
OUTLOOK 2021
Positive expectations on full-year results
Optimistic to make significant progress toward 2022 business plan targets and possibly to achieve them one year in advance
Dividend proposal for 2022, absent significant market changes, expected to be significantly higher than the €0.20 dividend per share distributed in 2021, thanks to positive expectations on H2'21 results and new regulatory framework on capital
STAR CONFERENCE 2021 (H1'21 RESULTS)
Index
H1'21 RESULTS (KEY FINANCIALS)
SNAPSHOT ON FIRST HALF 2021 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
KEY CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS
€46.1m
(+58% vs H1'20)
Net
Revenues
€11.4m
39%
€1.0bn
(+123% vs H1'20)
(as of 30 June 2021)
(+6% vs FY'20)
Net Profits
Return on
Assets under
(post minorities)
Tangible Equity (1)
Management
DIVISIONAL PERFORMANCE
Business
Breakdown
7%
39% H1'21 54%
First Half
Net Revenues (€m)
Global
24,8 +36%
Markets
18,2
Investment
18,1
+102%
Banking
9,0
Second Quarter
Net Revenues (€m)
Global 12,3+35%
Markets9,1
Investment
12,0
+139%
Banking
5,0
Global Markets
Investment Banking
Alt. Asset Management
Alt. Asset
3,2
+62%
Of which fees
Management
2,0
+34%
Alt. Asset
1,6
(25%)
Management
2,1
Q2'20 Includes €1.2m positive mark-to-
market on some AM investments (Blueglen)
(vs €0.3m in Q2'21)
Of which fees
+38%
2021
2020
(1) ROTE = Last 12-months Net Profits / Average Tangible Equity. Average Tangible Equity calculated as average of beginning of the year and
STAR CONFERENCE 2021 (H1'21 RESULTS)
current period Tangible Equity (excluding Net Profits of the period)
