(Alliance News) - Equita Group Spa announced Thursday that its board of directors has approved the launch of the first tranche of its share buyback program for a maximum of 300,000 shares and a maximum total value of EUR1.3 million.

The buybacks can be made until October 20, 2024.

Equita's stock closed Thursday up 1.4 percent at EUR3.63 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

