Equita says some shareholders received expression of interest for 12% stake

The shareholders, who also act as managers, told the board the expressions of interest were put forward by "a group of families, entrepreneurs and institutions close to Equita," the company said in a statement.

They added a potential deal would allow new investors to enter the share capital while keeping management's role as a "key shareholder".

Equita's management and employees hold 54% of the capital, while free float totals 38% and treasury shares account for the remaining 8%.

