    EQUI   IT0005312027

EQUITA GROUP S.P.A.

(EQUI)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/12 10:18:45 am EDT
3.990 EUR   -0.25%
05/12/2022 | 10:13am EDT
Equita says some shareholders received expression of interest for 12% stake
RE
04/28EQUITA S P A : Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting 2022
PU
04/21ITA Airways to open data room for privatisation next week - sources
RE
Equita says some shareholders received expression of interest for 12% stake

05/12/2022 | 10:13am EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - A group of shareholders at Italy's Equita received expressions of interest for a total of some 12% of the independent investment bank, the group said on Thursday.

The shareholders, who also act as managers, told the board the expressions of interest were put forward by "a group of families, entrepreneurs and institutions close to Equita," the company said in a statement.

They added a potential deal would allow new investors to enter the share capital while keeping management's role as a "key shareholder".

Equita's management and employees hold 54% of the capital, while free float totals 38% and treasury shares account for the remaining 8%.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing Maria Pia Quaglia)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 80,6 M 84,9 M 84,9 M
Net income 2021 17,4 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 8,25%
Capitalization 186 M 197 M 197 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 170
Free-Float 65,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,00 €
Average target price 4,70 €
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Vismara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefania Milanesi Chief Financial & Operations Officer
Sara Biglieri Non-Executive Chairman
Patrizia Pedrazzini Head-Compliance, Risk & ALM
Michela Zeme Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITA GROUP S.P.A.4.71%197
MORGAN STANLEY-19.63%138 001
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-22.57%123 490
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.17%98 976
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-27.57%40 044
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-18.41%22 273