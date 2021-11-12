Notice of publication Additional Periodic Financial Information as of 30 September 2021

AVVISO DI MESSA A DISPOSIZIONE /

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

MESSA A DISPOSIZIONE DELLE INFORMAZIONI FINANZIARIE PERIODICHE AGGIUNTIVE AL 30 SETTEMBRE 2021

Milano, 12 novembre 2021

Equita Group S.p.A. (la "Società") rende noto che le Informazioni Finanziarie Periodiche Aggiuntive al 30 settembre 2021 sono a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede della Società, sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket Storage, e sul sito internet della Società (www.equita.eu, sezione Investor Relations, area Bilanci e Relazioni).

Equita Group Close to Media Investor Relations - Andrea Graziotto Ufficio Stampa - Adriana Liguori ir@equita.eu adriana.liguori@closetomedia.it

Equita è la principale investment bank indipendente in Italia, che da più di 45 anni mette al servizio di investitori professionali, imprese e istituzioni le proprie competenze e la propria conoscenza dei mercati finanziari. La capogruppo Equita Group, quotata sul Mercato Telematico Azionario di Borsa Italiana tra le società del segmento "STAR", vede nel suo azionariato i propri manager e dipendenti (con circa il 55% del capitale), assicurando l'allineamento degli interessi con gli investitori. Con le sue attività di Global Markets, oggi Equita è il principale broker indipendente in Italia, che offre ai propri clienti istituzionali servizi di intermediazione su azioni, obbligazioni, derivati ed ETF, e supporta le decisioni degli investitori con analisi e idee di investimento di valore sul mercato finanziario italiano ed europeo - grazie anche al continuo supporto di un team di Ricerca apprezzato e riconosciuto a livello internazionale per la sua qualità . Equita vanta poi una piattaforma di investment banking unica in Italia, in grado di combinare consulenza indipendente con accesso privilegiato ai mercati dei capitali. L'ampio ventaglio di servizi offerti, che include la consulenza in operazioni di M&A e di finanza straordinaria e la raccolta di capitali sia azionari che obbligazionari, è dedicato a tutte le tipologie di clientela, dai grandi gruppi industriali alle piccole e medie imprese, dalle istituzioni finanziarie fino al settore pubblico. Grazie a Equita Capital SGR inoltre, Equita mette al servizio di investitori istituzionali e gruppi bancari le sue competenze nella gestione di asset e la profonda conoscenza dei mercati finanziari, in particolare delle mid e small caps; il focus su strategie di gestione basate sulle aree di expertise di Equita e sugli asset alternativi come il private debt rendono dunque Equita Capital SGR il partner ideale sia per investitori alla ricerca di ritorni interessanti che per gruppi bancari che vogliono co-sviluppare prodotti per le loro reti retail.

* * *

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF THE ADDITIONAL PERIODIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Milan, 12 November 2021

Equita Group S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that the Additional Periodic Financial Information as of 30 September 2021 are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the authorised storage system eMarket Storage, and on the Company's website (www.equita.eu, Investor Relations section, Financial Statements area).

Equita, the leading Italian independent investment bank, has been offering its expertise and insight on financial markets to professional investors, corporates and institutions for more than 45 years. The holding Equita Group, listed on the "STAR" segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, counts its managers and professionals among shareholders (with approximately 55% of the share capital) and this ensures a strong alignment of interests with investors. With its global markets activities, today Equita is the leading independent broker in Italy that offers to its institutional clients brokerage services on equities, fixed income, derivatives and ETFs. Moreover, thanks to the continuous engagement of the award winning research team - acknowledged for its top quality research - the trading floor supports investors' decisions with valuable analyses and investment ideas on Italian and European financial markets. Equita also leverages on a unique investment banking platform that combines independent strategic advice with unparalleled access to capital markets. The wide offering proposed includes advisory services in M&A, other extraordinary financial transactions, along with equity and fixed income capital raising solutions. Our aim is to best serve all clients, from large industrial groups to small and medium enterprises, from financial institutions to the public sector. Lastly, Equita Capital SGR offers to institutional investors and banking groups its asset management competences and its deep understanding of financial markets, especially in mid and small caps. The strong focus on alternative assets like private debt and the asset management strategies based on distinctive areas of expertise of the Group make Equita Capital SGR the best partner for both investors looking for interesting returns and banking groups that would like to co-develop new products for their retail networks.