Equitable Financial : Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
02/11/2022 | 10:18am EST
Equitable Financial Corp, parent company of Equitable Bank, reported profits of $732,000 for the second quarter of fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, or $0.26 per share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.39 per share for the second quarter of fiscal year June 2021.
Net interest income decreased $52,000, or 15% during the second quarter of fiscal year June 30, 2022, compared to the second quarter in fiscal year June 30, 2021. Interest income decreased $451,000, or 11%, to $3.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, compared to $4.2 million for the second quarter ending fiscal year June 30, 2021. The main cause for the decrease was Payroll Protection Program (PPP) fee income recognized of $62,000 during the second quarter of fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, compared to $554,000 during the second quarter of fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
Excluding the decrease in PPP fee income, interest income increased due to loan growth and a decrease in interest expense due to lower interest rates.
Net loans increased $12.4 million, or 4% to $362.1 million on December 21, 2021, compared to $349.7 million on June 30, 2021. The increase in net loans was due to organic loan growth.
Provision for loan losses for the second quarter of fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, was $149,000 compared to $79,000 for the second quarter of fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
Noninterest income decreased $345,000, or 18%, to $1.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, compared to $1.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. Gain on sale of loans was down $517,000 for the second quarter of fiscal year June 2022 compared to the second quarter of June 2021. Offsetting the decrease in noninterest income was an increase in brokerage fee income of $161,000 and service charges on deposit accounts of $67,000.
Noninterest expense increased $28,000 for the second quarter of fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, compared to the second fiscal quarter of fiscal year ending June 2021. The increase is mainly due to increased salaries and employee benefits.
Total assets were $434.8 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $12.2 million, or 3% from June 30, 2021; this increase is due to an increase in securities available for sale and net loans. Deposits increased $10.6 million, or 3% to $375.9 million on December 31, 2021, compared to $365.3 million on June 30, 2021.
During the quarter, the company repurchased 20,030 shares of stock for a total of $271,497, at an average price per share of $13.55.
President and CEO, Tom Gdowski stated "operating results were in line with expectations as we recognized the majority of income generated by the PPP loans originated in 2021 and are now focused on normal operations. The low interest rate environment continues to put pressure on our net interest margin and resulting operating profits. With the Fed indicating an increase in rates this spring, we anticipate some relief. Our mortgage originations have returned to more normal levels after seeing several years of very strong activity due to refinancing, which has resulted in less income from loan sales. Asset quality remains strong in our markets and increases in our provision expense are due to portfolio loan growth."
About Equitable Financial Corp.
Equitable Financial Corp. is the holding company for Equitable Bank, which is a Nebraska-based community bank headquartered in Grand Island. Equitable Bank has been in operation since 1882. A full-service bank with 4 branches in Grand Island, North Platte and Omaha, Equitable offers consumer, commercial and Ag loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts, financial planning, and retirement services.
Forward-Looking Statements
When used in this Press Release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Bank's market area, competition that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company advises readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revision which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
Equitable Financial Corp.
Balance Sheet
Unaudited
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions
$
4,550,387
$
4,168,982
Interest-earning deposits
15,684,067
25,567,226
20,234,454
29,736,208
Securities available-for-sale
29,285,815
22,111,286
Securities held-to-maturity
17,380
23,915
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
1,789,000
2,048,000
Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
471,500
471,500
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,457,000 and $5,194,000, respectively
362,120,332
349,742,509
Premises and equipment, net
9,114,617
7,117,514
Foreclosed assets, net
-
4,054
Accrued interest receivable
2,333,083
2,122,977
Deferred taxes, net
826,240
771,528
Customer list intangible
1,533,419
1,619,762
Bank-owned life insurance
3,780,523
3,726,055
Other assets
3,335,539
3,083,406
Total assets
$
434,841,902
$
422,578,714
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
64,852,755
$
57,525,889
Interest-bearing deposits
311,015,091
307,808,272
375,867,846
365,334,161
Lines of credit
1,504,682
880,000
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings
11,000,000
11,000,000
Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance
696,481
602,129
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
2,823,416
3,471,929
Total liabilities
391,892,425
381,288,219
Common stock in ESOP subject to contingent repurchase obligation
1,562,832
1,549,557
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized 2,771,884 and 2,824,286 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively
27,719
28,243
Additional paid-in capital
18,914,339
19,564,401
Retained earnings
24,726,347
22,356,239
Unearned ESOP shares
(666,520)
(690,328)
Shares reserved for stock compensation
(69,495)
(142,498)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
17,087
174,438
Reclassification of ESOP shares
(1,562,832)
(1,549,557)
Total stockholders' equity
41,386,645
39,740,938
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
434,841,902
$
422,578,714
Equitable Financial Corp.
Income Statement
Unaudited
For the six months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Interest income:
Loans
$
8,670,762
$
7,830,742
Securities
102,852
112,936
Other
77,328
66,786
Total interest income
8,850,942
8,010,464
Interest expense:
Deposits
766,058
1,495,084
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
42,807
62,709
Other
38,599
55,079
Total interest expense
847,464
1,612,872
Net interest income
8,003,478
6,397,592
Provision for loan losses
262,849
123,450
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
7,740,629
6,274,142
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
518,330
404,710
Brokerage fee income
1,179,840
1,093,895
Gain on sale of loans
599,098
1,694,863
Other loan fees
404,327
616,949
Other income
235,395
308,463
Total noninterest income
2,936,990
4,118,880
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,132,855
4,373,480
Director and committee fees
87,600
80,550
Data processing fees
509,128
529,844
Occupancy and equipment
736,250
607,314
Regulatory fees and deposit insurance premium
106,401
105,226
Advertising and public relations
362,147
243,987
Professional fees
146,054
125,206
Supplies, telephone and postage
68,320
54,393
Loan Fees
443,545
603,789
Other expenses
965,173
791,999
Total noninterest expense
7,557,473
7,515,788
Income before income taxes
3,120,146
2,877,234
Income tax expense
(750,038)
(664,236)
Net income
$
2,370,108
$
2,212,998
Equitable Financial Corp.
Selected Financial Data ‐ Quarterly Trend Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
Quarter Ended Fiscal Year June 30,
2022
2021
2020
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
Selected Financial Data
For the period:
Interest income
$
3,748
$
5,102
$
4,071
$
3,823
$
4,199
$
3,811
$
3,883
$
3,949
$
4,029
$
3,879
Interest expense
$
398
$
449
$
511
$
639
$
797
$
816
$
1,356
$
1,110
$
1,092
$
1,075
Net interest income
$
3,350
$
4,653
$
3,560
$
3,184
$
3,402
$
2,995
$
2,527
$
2,839
$
2,937
$
2,804
Provision for loan losses
$
149
$
114
$
57
$
85
$
79
$
44
$
63
$
276
$
53
$
140
Noninterest income
$
1,584
$
1,353
$
1,590
$
1,448
$
1,929
$
2,190
$
1,887
$
955
$
1,503
$
1,337
Noninterest expense
$
3,818
$
3,739
$
3,821
$
3,336
$
3,790
$
3,726
$
3,529
$
3,059
$
3,256
$
2,967
Income tax expense
$
235
$
515
$
133
$
302
$
326
$
338
$
193
$
101
$
262
$
259
Net income
$
732
$
1,638
$
1,139
$
909
$
1,136
$
1,077
$
629
$
358
$
869
$
775
Period‐end:
$
349,743
$
338,825
$
338,058
$
342,212
$
341,676
$
318,909
$
312,829
$
304,891
Loans (net of deferred origination costs and ALLL)
