Equitable Financial : Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total assets were $434.8 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $12.2 million, or 3% from June 30, 2021; this increase is due to an increase in securities available for sale and net loans. Deposits increased $10.6 million, or 3% to $375.9 million on December 31, 2021, compared to $365.3 million on June 30, 2021.

Noninterest income decreased $345,000, or 18%, to $1.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, compared to $1.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. Gain on sale of loans was down $517,000 for the second quarter of fiscal year June 2022 compared to the second quarter of June 2021. Offsetting the decrease in noninterest income was an increase in brokerage fee income of $161,000 and service charges on deposit accounts of $67,000.

Net interest income decreased $52,000, or 15% during the second quarter of fiscal year June 30, 2022, compared to the second quarter in fiscal year June 30, 2021. Interest income decreased $451,000, or 11%, to $3.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, compared to $4.2 million for the second quarter ending fiscal year June 30, 2021. The main cause for the decrease was Payroll Protection Program (PPP) fee income recognized of $62,000 during the second quarter of fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, compared to $554,000 during the second quarter of fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

President and CEO, Tom Gdowski stated "operating results were in line with expectations as we recognized the majority of income generated by the PPP loans originated in 2021 and are now focused on normal operations. The low interest rate environment continues to put pressure on our net interest margin and resulting operating profits. With the Fed indicating an increase in rates this spring, we anticipate some relief. Our mortgage originations have returned to more normal levels after seeing several years of very strong activity due to refinancing, which has resulted in less income from loan sales. Asset quality remains strong in our markets and increases in our provision expense are due to portfolio loan growth."

About Equitable Financial Corp.

Equitable Financial Corp. is the holding company for Equitable Bank, which is a Nebraska-based community bank headquartered in Grand Island. Equitable Bank has been in operation since 1882. A full-service bank with 4 branches in Grand Island, North Platte and Omaha, Equitable offers consumer, commercial and Ag loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts, financial planning, and retirement services.

Forward-Looking Statements

