    EQB   CA2945051027

EQUITABLE GROUP INC.

(EQB)
EQUITABLE : TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS MAY 10, 2022, HOST ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 18, 2022

03/29/2022 | 02:48pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario (March 29, 2022): Equitable Group Inc. (Equitable) will report its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on May 10, 2022.

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast: 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday May 11, 2022
Equitable's Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer, and Ron Tratch, Chief Risk Officer will host the first quarter conference call and webcast. To access the call live, please dial (416) 764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time.

The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts.

Call Archive
A replay of the call will be available until May 25, 2022 at midnight at (416) 764-8677 (passcode 369923 followed by the number sign). Alternatively, the webcast will be archived on the Bank's Investor Relations website.

Equitable To Host Shareholders' Meeting Wednesday May 18, 2022
Equitable will host its annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format by way of a live webcast to enable all shareholders to participate using their preferred digital device from anywhere in the world.

The business of the meeting will include the election of the Board of Directors, appointment of the auditors and consideration of three special resolutions: the introduction of a treasury share unit plan, an amendment to Equitable's share option plan and an amendment to give the directors the discretion to update the articles of incorporation to change Equitable's name to EQB Inc. Information on all resolutions and directions on how to participate in the meeting can be found in Management's Information Circular available at eqbank.investorroom.com.

Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can submit their questions either before or during the meeting.

About Equitable
Equitable Group Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB, EQB.PR.C and EQB.R) and serves more than 325,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named #1 Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021 list. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

Investor contact:
Richard Gill
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
investor_enquiry@eqbank.ca
416-513-3638

Media contact:
Jessica Kosmack
Senior Manager, Communications
jkosmack@eqbank.ca
647-600-2512

Disclaimer

Equitable Group Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 18:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
