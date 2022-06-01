Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Equitable Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQB.PR.C   CA2945056075

EQUITABLE GROUP INC.

(EQB.PR.C)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/01 02:05:08 pm EDT
25.17 CAD    0.00%
05:59pEquitable Bank increases prime rate
PR
05/27Equitable Bank completes second issuance of Covered Bonds in Europe
AQ
05/18Equitable Announces Election Of Directors
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equitable Bank increases prime rate

06/01/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equitable Bank (the "Bank" or "Equitable"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) today announced it is increasing its prime lending rates by 50 basis points to 3.70% from 3.20%, effective June 2, 2022.

About Equitable Group Inc.

Equitable Group Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PRC) and (TSX: EQBR) and serves more than 340,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

About Equitable Bank

Equitable Group Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB, EQB.PR.C and EQB.R) and serves more than 325,000 Canadians through its wholly-owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking services. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equitable-bank-increases-prime-rate-301559652.html

SOURCE Equitable Bank


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about EQUITABLE GROUP INC.
05:59pEquitable Bank increases prime rate
PR
05/27Equitable Bank completes second issuance of Covered Bonds in Europe
AQ
05/18Equitable Announces Election Of Directors
PR
05/18TRANSCRIPT : Equitable Group Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/11Scotiabank on Equitable Group's Q1 -- Maintains Sector Outperform, $79 Target
MT
05/11EQ Bank increases interest rate on US dollar accounts to 1.25%
PR
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Equitable Group Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/10Equitable Group First-Quarter Profit Rises 28% to a Record, Dividend Raised by 4%
MT
05/10Tranche Update on Equitable Group Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 21, ..
CI
05/10Equitable Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUITABLE GROUP INC.
More recommendations