3Q' 21 Financial Supplement

Operating Earnings (Loss) by Segment and Corporate and Other
8
Assets Under Management and Administration
10
Sales Metrics by Segment
11
Select Metrics from Business Segments
Individual Retirement
Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics
13
Select Operating Metrics
14
Group Retirement
Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics
16
Select Operating Metrics
17
Investment Management and Research
Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics
18
Select Operating Metrics
19
Net Flows
20
Protection Solutions
Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics
21
Select Operating Metrics
22
Investments
Consolidated Investment Portfolio Composition
24
Consolidated Results of General Account Investment Portfolio
25
Additional Information
Deferred Policy Acquisition Costs Rollforward
27
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
28
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
30
Glossary of Selected Financial and Product Terms
33
Analyst Coverage, Ratings & Contact Information
34
All information included in this financial supplement is unaudited.
.
This financial supplement should be read in conjunction with Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s ("EQH") Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Equitable Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") can be accessed upon filing at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and at our website at ir.equitableholdings.com.
3Q 2021 Financial Supplement
2
Consolidated Financials
and Key Metrics
3Q 2021 Financial Supplement
3
Key Metrics Summary
For the Three Months Ended or As of
Nine Months Ended or As of
(in millions USD, unless otherwise indicated)
9/30/2020
12/31/2020
3/31/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2021
Change
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
Change
Net income (loss)
$
(705)
$
(1,136)
$
(1,400)
$
223
$
765
208.5 %
$
787
$
(412)
(152.4)%
Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest
(74)
(102)
(88)
(100)
(93)
(25.7)%
(197)
(281)
(42.6)%
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings
$
(779)
$
(1,238)
$
(1,488)
$
123
$
672
186.3 %
$
590
$
(693)
(217.5)%
Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (1)
$
568
$
748
$
600
$
758
$
818
44.0 %
$
1,554
$
2,176
40.0 %
Total equity attributable to Holdings' shareholders
$
17,300
$
15,576
$
10,693
$
11,732
$
11,680
(32.5)%
$
17,300
$
11,680
(32.5)%
Less: Preferred Stock
1,269
1,269
1,562
1,562
1,562
23.1 %
1,269
1,562
23.1 %
Total equity attributable to Holdings' common shareholders
16,031
14,307
9,131
10,170
10,118
(36.9)%
16,031
10,118
(36.9)%
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
4,188
3,863
740
1,983
1,876
(55.2)%
4,188
1,876
(55.2)%
Total equity attributable to Holdings' common shareholders (ex. AOCI)
$
11,843
$
10,444
$
8,391
$
8,187
$
8,242
(30.4)%
$
11,843
$
8,242
(30.4)%
Return on Equity (ex. AOCI) - TTM
(2.9)%
(5.4)%
(69.7)%
(35.5)%
(22.7)%
(2.9)%
(22.7)%
Non-GAAP Operating ROE (1)
16.3 %
17.3 %
21.3 %
26.8 %
32.4 %
16.3 %
32.4 %
Debt to capital:
Debt to Capital
19.2 %
20.9 %
26.4 %
24.6 %
24.7 %
19.2 %
24.7 %
Debt to Capital (ex. AOCI)
23.9 %
26.0 %
27.8 %
28.2 %
28.1 %
23.9 %
28.1 %
Per common share:
Diluted earnings per common share: (2)
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings
$
(1.77)
$
(2.84)
$
(3.46)
$
0.23
$
1.59
189.9 %
$
1.22
$
(1.76)
(244.0)%
Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (1)
$
1.24
$
1.65
$
1.35
$
1.71
$
1.94
55.8 %
$
3.35
$
5.02
49.9 %
Book value per common share
$
36.05
$
32.46
$
21.32
$
24.20
$
25.00
(30.6)%
$
36.05
$
25.00
(30.6)%
Book value per common share (ex. AOCI)
$
26.63
$
23.70
$
19.59
$
19.48
$
20.37
(23.5)%
$
26.63
$
20.37
(23.5)%
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
447.5
442.8
434.2
424.2
411.3
(8.1)%
453.0
423.2
(6.6)%
Diluted
447.5
442.8
434.2
428.3
414.6
(7.3)%
454.1
423.2
(6.8)%
Ending common shares outstanding
444.7
440.8
428.3
420.2
404.7
(9.0)%
444.7
404.7
(9.0)%
Return to common shareholders:
Common stock dividend
$
76
$
75
$
74
$
76
$
74
$
222
$
224
Repurchase of common shares
100
100
430
279
460
330
1,169
Total capital returned to common shareholders
$
176
$
175
$
504
$
355
$
534
$
552
$
1,393
Market Values:
S&P 500
3,363
3,756
3,973
4,298
4,308
28.1 %
3,363
4,308
28.1 %
US 10-Year Treasury
0.7 %
0.9 %
1.7 %
1.5 %
1.5 %
0.7 %
1.5 %
Notes:
This measure is a Non-GAAP financial measure. For an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Glossary of Selected Financial and Product Terms" sections of this document. For a reconciliation of this item to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" section in this document.
For loss periods, dilutive shares were not included in the calculation of net income (loss) available to shareholders per common share or Non-GAAP Operating Earnings per common share as inclusion of such shares would have an anti-dilutive effect.
3Q 2021 Financial Supplement
4
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
For the Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in millions USD, unless otherwise indicated)
9/30/2020
12/31/2020
3/31/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2021
Change
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
Change
Revenues
Policy charges and fee income
$
914
$
948
$
949
$
939
$
867
(5.1)%
$
2,787
$
2,755
(1.1)%
Premiums
221
243
258
241
230
4.1 %
754
729
(3.3)%
Net derivative gains (losses)
(1,472)
(3,612)
(2,546)
(1,199)
(185)
87.4 %
1,890
(3,930)
(307.9)%
Net investment income (loss)
879
947
884
1,033
997
13.4 %
2,530
2,914
15.2 %
Investment gains (losses), net
17
554
184
420
163
858.8 %
190
767
303.7 %
Investment management and service fees
1,126
1,294
1,257
1,318
1,323
17.5 %
3,314
3,898
17.6 %
Other income
155
142
167
198
220
41.9 %
434
585
34.8 %
Total revenues
1,840
516
1,153
2,950
3,615
96.5 %
11,899
7,718
(35.1)%
Benefits and other deductions
Policyholders' benefits
1,034
780
939
828
751
(27.4)%
4,546
2,518
(44.6)%
Interest credited to policyholders' account balances
306
292
291
309
305
(0.3)%
930
905
(2.7)%
Compensation and benefits
503
598
580
568
614
22.1 %
1,498
1,762
17.6 %
Commissions and distribution related payments
342
369
382
397
436
27.5 %
982
1,215
23.7 %
Interest expense
52
48
74
51
59
13.5 %
152
184
21.1 %
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
90
58
87
106
64
(28.9)%
1,555
257
(83.5)%
Other operating costs and expenses
436
392
608
447
456
4.6 %
1,308
1,511
15.5 %
Total benefits and other deductions
2,763
2,537
2,961
2,706
2,685
(2.8)%
10,971
8,352
(23.9)%
Income (loss) from operations, before income taxes
(923)
(2,021)
(1,808)
244
930
200.8 %
928
(634)
(168.3)%
Income tax (expense) benefit
218
885
408
(21)
(165)
(175.7)%
(141)
222
257.4 %
Net income (loss)
(705)
(1,136)
(1,400)
223
765
208.5 %
787
(412)
(152.4)%
Less: net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest
(74)
(102)
(88)
(100)
(93)
(25.7)%
(197)
(281)
(42.6)%
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings
$
(779)
$
(1,238)
$
(1,488)
$
123
$
672
186.3 %
$
590
$
(693)
(217.5)%
Less: Preferred stock dividends
(27.3)%
(55.9)%
(11)
(19)
(13)
(26)
(14)
(34)
(53)
Net income (loss) available to Holdings' common shareholders
$
(790)
$
(1,257)
$
(1,501)
$
97
$
658
183.3 %
$
556
$
(746)
(234.2)%
Adjustments related to:
Variable annuity product features (1)
$
1,620
$
3,439
$
2,267
$
1,193
$
172
$
473
$
3,632
Investment gains (losses), net
(17)
(554)
(183)
(420)
(164)
(190)
(767)
Net actuarial gains (losses) related to pension and other postretirement benefit
31
23
34
26
27
86
87
obligations
Other adjustments (2) (3) (4) (5)
66
116
524
7
141
836
672
Income tax (expense) benefit related to above adjustments (6)
(357)
(635)
(555)
(171)
(35)
(253)
(761)
Non-recurring tax items
4
(403)
1
-
5
12
6
Non-GAAP Operating earnings (7)
$
568
$
748
$
600
$
758
$
818
$
1,554
$
2,176
Notes:
Includes COVID-19 impact on Variable annuity product features due to a first quarter 2020 assumption update of $1.5 billion and other COVID-19 related impacts of $35 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Includes separation costs of $25 million,$37 million,$62 million and $108 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.
Includes certain legal accruals related to the cost of insurance litigation of $180 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. No adjustment was made to prior period operating earnings as the impact was immaterial.
Includes COVID-19 impact on Other adjustments due to a first quarter 2020 assumption update of $1.0 billion and other COVID-19 related impacts of $86 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Includes Non-GMxB related derivative hedge losses of ($4) million, $10 million, $140 million, and ($461) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.
Includes income taxes of ($554) million for the above related COVID-19 items for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
This measure is a Non-GAAP financial measure. For an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Glossary of Selected Financial
and Product Terms" sections of this document. For a reconciliation of this item to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" section in this document.
Equitable Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 20:57:04 UTC.