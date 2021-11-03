3Q' 21 Financial Supplement

Table of Contents

Consolidated Financials and Key Metrics Page Key Metrics Summary 4 Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) 5 Consolidated Balance Sheets 6 Consolidated Capital Structure 7 Operating Earnings (Loss) by Segment and Corporate and Other 8 Assets Under Management and Administration 10 Sales Metrics by Segment 11 Select Metrics from Business Segments Individual Retirement Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics 13 Select Operating Metrics 14 Group Retirement Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics 16 Select Operating Metrics 17 Investment Management and Research Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics 18 Select Operating Metrics 19 Net Flows 20 Protection Solutions Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics 21 Select Operating Metrics 22 Investments Consolidated Investment Portfolio Composition 24 Consolidated Results of General Account Investment Portfolio 25 Additional Information Deferred Policy Acquisition Costs Rollforward 27 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 28 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 30 Glossary of Selected Financial and Product Terms 33 Analyst Coverage, Ratings & Contact Information 34

All information included in this financial supplement is unaudited.

.

This financial supplement should be read in conjunction with Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s ("EQH") Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Equitable Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") can be accessed upon filing at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and at our website at ir.equitableholdings.com.