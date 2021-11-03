Log in
    EQH   US29452E1010

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EQH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/03 04:10:00 pm
34.67 USD   +1.55%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3Q' 21 Financial Supplement

11/03/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Table of Contents

Consolidated Financials and Key Metrics

Page

Key Metrics Summary

4

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

5

Consolidated Balance Sheets

6

Consolidated Capital Structure

7

Operating Earnings (Loss) by Segment and Corporate and Other

8

Assets Under Management and Administration

10

Sales Metrics by Segment

11

Select Metrics from Business Segments

Individual Retirement

Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics

13

Select Operating Metrics

14

Group Retirement

Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics

16

Select Operating Metrics

17

Investment Management and Research

Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics

18

Select Operating Metrics

19

Net Flows

20

Protection Solutions

Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics

21

Select Operating Metrics

22

Investments

Consolidated Investment Portfolio Composition

24

Consolidated Results of General Account Investment Portfolio

25

Additional Information

Deferred Policy Acquisition Costs Rollforward

27

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

28

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

30

Glossary of Selected Financial and Product Terms

33

Analyst Coverage, Ratings & Contact Information

34

All information included in this financial supplement is unaudited.

.

This financial supplement should be read in conjunction with Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s ("EQH") Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Equitable Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") can be accessed upon filing at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and at our website at ir.equitableholdings.com.

3Q 2021 Financial Supplement

2

Consolidated Financials

and Key Metrics

3Q 2021 Financial Supplement

3

Key Metrics Summary

For the Three Months Ended or As of

Nine Months Ended or As of

(in millions USD, unless otherwise indicated)

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2021

Change

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

Change

Net income (loss)

$

(705)

$

(1,136)

$

(1,400)

$

223

$

765

208.5 %

$

787

$

(412)

(152.4)%

Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest

(74)

(102)

(88)

(100)

(93)

(25.7)%

(197)

(281)

(42.6)%

Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings

$

(779)

$

(1,238)

$

(1,488)

$

123

$

672

186.3 %

$

590

$

(693)

(217.5)%

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (1)

$

568

$

748

$

600

$

758

$

818

44.0 %

$

1,554

$

2,176

40.0 %

Total equity attributable to Holdings' shareholders

$

17,300

$

15,576

$

10,693

$

11,732

$

11,680

(32.5)%

$

17,300

$

11,680

(32.5)%

Less: Preferred Stock

1,269

1,269

1,562

1,562

1,562

23.1 %

1,269

1,562

23.1 %

Total equity attributable to Holdings' common shareholders

16,031

14,307

9,131

10,170

10,118

(36.9)%

16,031

10,118

(36.9)%

Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

4,188

3,863

740

1,983

1,876

(55.2)%

4,188

1,876

(55.2)%

Total equity attributable to Holdings' common shareholders (ex. AOCI)

$

11,843

$

10,444

$

8,391

$

8,187

$

8,242

(30.4)%

$

11,843

$

8,242

(30.4)%

Return on Equity (ex. AOCI) - TTM

(2.9)%

(5.4)%

(69.7)%

(35.5)%

(22.7)%

(2.9)%

(22.7)%

Non-GAAP Operating ROE (1)

16.3 %

17.3 %

21.3 %

26.8 %

32.4 %

16.3 %

32.4 %

Debt to capital:

Debt to Capital

19.2 %

20.9 %

26.4 %

24.6 %

24.7 %

19.2 %

24.7 %

Debt to Capital (ex. AOCI)

23.9 %

26.0 %

27.8 %

28.2 %

28.1 %

23.9 %

28.1 %

Per common share:

Diluted earnings per common share: (2)

Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings

$

(1.77)

$

(2.84)

$

(3.46)

$

0.23

$

1.59

189.9 %

$

1.22

$

(1.76)

(244.0)%

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (1)

$

1.24

$

1.65

$

1.35

$

1.71

$

1.94

55.8 %

$

3.35

$

5.02

49.9 %

Book value per common share

$

36.05

$

32.46

$

21.32

$

24.20

$

25.00

(30.6)%

$

36.05

$

25.00

(30.6)%

Book value per common share (ex. AOCI)

$

26.63

$

23.70

$

19.59

$

19.48

$

20.37

(23.5)%

$

26.63

$

20.37

(23.5)%

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

447.5

442.8

434.2

424.2

411.3

(8.1)%

453.0

423.2

(6.6)%

Diluted

447.5

442.8

434.2

428.3

414.6

(7.3)%

454.1

423.2

(6.8)%

Ending common shares outstanding

444.7

440.8

428.3

420.2

404.7

(9.0)%

444.7

404.7

(9.0)%

Return to common shareholders:

Common stock dividend

$

76

$

75

$

74

$

76

$

74

$

222

$

224

Repurchase of common shares

100

100

430

279

460

330

1,169

Total capital returned to common shareholders

$

176

$

175

$

504

$

355

$

534

$

552

$

1,393

Market Values:

S&P 500

3,363

3,756

3,973

4,298

4,308

28.1 %

3,363

4,308

28.1 %

US 10-Year Treasury

0.7 %

0.9 %

1.7 %

1.5 %

1.5 %

0.7 %

1.5 %

Notes:

  1. This measure is a Non-GAAP financial measure. For an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Glossary of Selected Financial and Product Terms" sections of this document. For a reconciliation of this item to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" section in this document.
  2. For loss periods, dilutive shares were not included in the calculation of net income (loss) available to shareholders per common share or Non-GAAP Operating Earnings per common share as inclusion of such shares would have an anti-dilutive effect.

3Q 2021 Financial Supplement

4

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

For the Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(in millions USD, unless otherwise indicated)

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2021

Change

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

Change

Revenues

Policy charges and fee income

$

914

$

948

$

949

$

939

$

867

(5.1)%

$

2,787

$

2,755

(1.1)%

Premiums

221

243

258

241

230

4.1 %

754

729

(3.3)%

Net derivative gains (losses)

(1,472)

(3,612)

(2,546)

(1,199)

(185)

87.4 %

1,890

(3,930)

(307.9)%

Net investment income (loss)

879

947

884

1,033

997

13.4 %

2,530

2,914

15.2 %

Investment gains (losses), net

17

554

184

420

163

858.8 %

190

767

303.7 %

Investment management and service fees

1,126

1,294

1,257

1,318

1,323

17.5 %

3,314

3,898

17.6 %

Other income

155

142

167

198

220

41.9 %

434

585

34.8 %

Total revenues

1,840

516

1,153

2,950

3,615

96.5 %

11,899

7,718

(35.1)%

Benefits and other deductions

Policyholders' benefits

1,034

780

939

828

751

(27.4)%

4,546

2,518

(44.6)%

Interest credited to policyholders' account balances

306

292

291

309

305

(0.3)%

930

905

(2.7)%

Compensation and benefits

503

598

580

568

614

22.1 %

1,498

1,762

17.6 %

Commissions and distribution related payments

342

369

382

397

436

27.5 %

982

1,215

23.7 %

Interest expense

52

48

74

51

59

13.5 %

152

184

21.1 %

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

90

58

87

106

64

(28.9)%

1,555

257

(83.5)%

Other operating costs and expenses

436

392

608

447

456

4.6 %

1,308

1,511

15.5 %

Total benefits and other deductions

2,763

2,537

2,961

2,706

2,685

(2.8)%

10,971

8,352

(23.9)%

Income (loss) from operations, before income taxes

(923)

(2,021)

(1,808)

244

930

200.8 %

928

(634)

(168.3)%

Income tax (expense) benefit

218

885

408

(21)

(165)

(175.7)%

(141)

222

257.4 %

Net income (loss)

(705)

(1,136)

(1,400)

223

765

208.5 %

787

(412)

(152.4)%

Less: net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest

(74)

(102)

(88)

(100)

(93)

(25.7)%

(197)

(281)

(42.6)%

Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings

$

(779)

$

(1,238)

$

(1,488)

$

123

$

672

186.3 %

$

590

$

(693)

(217.5)%

Less: Preferred stock dividends

(27.3)%

(55.9)%

(11)

(19)

(13)

(26)

(14)

(34)

(53)

Net income (loss) available to Holdings' common shareholders

$

(790)

$

(1,257)

$

(1,501)

$

97

$

658

183.3 %

$

556

$

(746)

(234.2)%

Adjustments related to:

Variable annuity product features (1)

$

1,620

$

3,439

$

2,267

$

1,193

$

172

$

473

$

3,632

Investment gains (losses), net

(17)

(554)

(183)

(420)

(164)

(190)

(767)

Net actuarial gains (losses) related to pension and other postretirement benefit

31

23

34

26

27

86

87

obligations

Other adjustments (2) (3) (4) (5)

66

116

524

7

141

836

672

Income tax (expense) benefit related to above adjustments (6)

(357)

(635)

(555)

(171)

(35)

(253)

(761)

Non-recurring tax items

4

(403)

1

-

5

12

6

Non-GAAP Operating earnings (7)

$

568

$

748

$

600

$

758

$

818

$

1,554

$

2,176

Notes:

  1. Includes COVID-19 impact on Variable annuity product features due to a first quarter 2020 assumption update of $1.5 billion and other COVID-19 related impacts of $35 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
  2. Includes separation costs of $25 million,$37 million,$62 million and $108 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.
  3. Includes certain legal accruals related to the cost of insurance litigation of $180 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. No adjustment was made to prior period operating earnings as the impact was immaterial.
  4. Includes COVID-19 impact on Other adjustments due to a first quarter 2020 assumption update of $1.0 billion and other COVID-19 related impacts of $86 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
  5. Includes Non-GMxB related derivative hedge losses of ($4) million, $10 million, $140 million, and ($461) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.
  6. Includes income taxes of ($554) million for the above related COVID-19 items for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
  7. This measure is a Non-GAAP financial measure. For an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Glossary of Selected Financial

and Product Terms" sections of this document. For a reconciliation of this item to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" section in this document.

3Q 2021 Financial Supplement

5

Disclaimer

Equitable Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
05:00p3Q' 21 Financial Supplement
PU
04:37pEQUITABLE HOLDINGS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04:36p3Q' 21 Earnings Release
PU
04:27pEarnings Flash (EQH) EQH INVESTOR RELATIONS Reports Q3 Revenue $3.62B, vs. Street Est o..
MT
04:27pEarnings Flash (EQH) EQH INVESTOR RELATIONS Posts Q3 EPS $1.94, vs. Street Est of $1.39
MT
04:19pEQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pEquitable Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
BU
11/02INSIDER SELL : Equitable Holdings
MT
10/25Financials Flat As Treasury Yields Slip -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10/25EQUITABLE : Names Joan Lamm-Tennant Independent Chair
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 033 M - -
Net income 2021 -602 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,8x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 14 077 M 14 077 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 10 150
Free-Float 77,1%
