Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equitable Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQH   US29452E1010

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EQH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-03 pm EDT
24.54 USD   -1.84%
07:23aEquitable : 1Q' 23 Earnings Presentation
PU
05/03Equitable Holdings Q1 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings, Revenue Fall
MT
05/03Equitable Holdings, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equitable : 1Q' 23 Earnings Presentation

05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Equitable Holdings

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results

May 4, 2023

Note Regarding Forward-Looking and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "seeks," "aims," "plans," "assumes," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "could," "may," "will," "shall" or variations of such words are generally part of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("Holdings") and its consolidated subsidiaries. "We," "us" and "our" refer to Holdings and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context refers only to Holdings as a corporate entity. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Holdings will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all matters that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and there are certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements, including, among others: (i) conditions in the financial markets and economy, including the impact of plateauing or decreasing economic growth and geopolitical conflicts and related economic conditions, equity market declines and volatility, interest rate fluctuations, impacts on our goodwill and changes in liquidity and access to and cost of capital; (ii) operational factors, including reliance on the payment of dividends to Holdings by its subsidiaries, protection of confidential customer information or proprietary business information, operational failures by us or our service providers, potential strategic transactions, changes in accounting standards, and catastrophic events, such as the outbreak of pandemic diseases including COVID-19; (iii) credit, counterparties and investments, including counterparty default on derivative contracts, failure of financial institutions, defaults by third parties and affiliates and economic downturns, defaults and other events adversely affecting our investments; (iv) our reinsurance and hedging programs; (v) our products, structure and product distribution, including variable annuity guaranteed benefits features within certain of our products, variations in statutory capital requirements, financial strength and claims-paying ratings, state insurance laws limiting the ability of our insurance subsidiaries to pay dividends and key product distribution relationships; (vi) estimates, assumptions and valuations, including risk management policies and procedures, potential inadequacy of reserves and experience differing from pricing expectations, amortization of deferred acquisition costs and financial models; (vii) our Investment Management and Research segment, including fluctuations in assets under management and the industry-wide shift from actively-managed investment services to passive services; (viii) recruitment and retention of key employees and experienced and productive financial professionals; (ix) subjectivity of the determination of the amount of allowances and impairments taken on our investments; (x) legal and regulatory risks, including federal and state legislation affecting financial institutions, insurance regulation and tax reform; (xi) risks related to our common stock and (xii) general risks, including strong industry competition, information systems failing or being compromised and protecting our intellectual property.

Forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements, risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as otherwise may be required by law.

This presentation and certain of the remarks made orally contain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures include Non-GAAP Operating Earnings, and Non-GAAP Operating EPS. Information regarding these and other non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is provided in our quarterly earnings press releases and in our quarterly financial supplements, which are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com.

1Q23 Earnings Presentation

2

First quarter highlights

Solid results across our Retirement1, Asset and Wealth Management businesses

  • Non-GAAPOperating Earnings2 of $364m, or $0.96 per share, down 22% vs. 1Q22 and up 10% vs. 4Q22 on per share basis
  • $864bn AUM/A, down 8% vs. 1Q22 and up 5% vs. 4Q22 supported by core net inflows of $3.2bn3 in the quarter

Robust balance sheet with 96% of fixed maturity assets rated investment grade

  • A2-ratedinvestment portfolio and high-quality mortgage portfolio well-positioned to withstand severe shocks
  • Fair value management limits lapse risk through ALM-matched products; first-dollar hedge program protects guarantees

Strong capital and liquidity position consistently delivering on payout ratio

  • $1.8bn cash and liquid assets4 at Holdings provides financial flexibility in current market environment
  • Returned $286m to shareholders in the quarter, in line with our post-LDTI payout guidance of 55-65%

New segments highlight the value of our business model

  • Greater transparency on Legacy, now only $22bn of assets and c.16% of account value5
  • Improving business mix with c.50% of unregulated cash flows primarily from Wealth Management and AllianceBernstein

Note: See appendix for explanation of footnotes

1Q23 Earnings Presentation

3

New segments highlight the value of our business model

Individual Retirement

Wealth Management

Legacy

What's included

Capital-light:spread-basedRILA, fee-based floating-rateVA, investment only VA

Capital-light:

Distribution economics from c.4,100 affiliated advisors

Capital intensive: fixed rate legacy VAs (fully reserved)

1Q Contribution to Holdings

$79bn of account value ($38bn RILA)

38% of Non-GAAP Operating Earnings adj. for notables1

$76bn AUA with growing advisory platform $32m of Non-GAAP Operating Earnings

$22bn account value, c.16% of account value2

12% of Non-GAAP Operating Earnings adj. for notables1

5-yr CAGR

AUM/A

8%

11%

14%

New disclosure shows the growth trajectory of our capital-light,higher-multiple businesses

while our capital-intensive legacy business continues to run off as expected

Note: See appendix for explanation of footnotes

1Q23 Earnings Presentation

4

Unique retirement, asset management and advice businesses

  • Leveraging synergies between Equitable and AB to drive growth, with over 70% of $10bn capital commitment1 deployed
  • Continued growth in RILA benefits both Retirement and Asset Management with over 90% of SCS account value allocated to AB
  • c.50% of Retirement sales attributable to affiliated distribution, supporting leading market positions while driving value and mix

Retirement2

Asset Management

Wealth Management

Strong net flows driving long-term value Momentum in higher rate environment

Continued demand for advice

$4.7bn premiums3, RILA up 12% YoY

$1bn inflows4, 1% organic growth

Privileged distribution including c.14,000 active third-partyadvisors

$0.8bn inflows with $1.8bn of active inflows

Strong demand for fixed income

Net Inflows in Retail and Private Wealth channels

$58bn Private Markets platform

$13bn institutional pipeline, fee-rate 3x channel avg.

$1.4bn WM inflows, 2% organic growth

$76bn AUA, up 4% QoQ

c.4,100 advisors with 700 wealth planners

Note: See appendix for explanation of footnotes

1Q23 Earnings Presentation

5

Disclaimer

Equitable Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 11:22:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
07:23aEquitable : 1Q' 23 Earnings Presentation
PU
05/03Equitable Holdings Q1 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings, Revenue Fall
MT
05/03Equitable Holdings, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
05/03Equitable Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/03Equitable : 1Q' 23 Earnings Release
PU
05/03Earnings Flash (EQH) EQH INVESTOR RELATIONS Reports Q1 EPS $0.96
MT
05/03Earnings Flash (EQH) EQH INVESTOR RELATIONS Posts Q1 Revenue $2.36B, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
05/03Equitable Holdings Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
04/25Seth Bernstein, President and CEO, to Participate in the Equitable Investor Day, on May..
PR
04/19Equitable Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 452 M - -
Net income 2023 1 795 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,40x
Yield 2023 3,40%
Capitalization 8 811 M 8 811 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 10 300
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Equitable Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 24,54 $
Average target price 35,38 $
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Pearson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin M. Raju Head-Individual Retirement
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Jeffrey Joy Hurd Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles Gerald Thoroton Stonehill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-14.49%8 811
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED7.27%44 371
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.5.13%5 325
ROTHSCHILD & CO24.77%3 779
AJ BELL PLC-10.22%1 660
PT SARATOGA INVESTAMA SEDAYA TBK-31.62%1 594
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer