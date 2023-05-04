Equitable : 1Q' 23 Earnings Presentation

Note Regarding Forward-Looking and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "seeks," "aims," "plans," "assumes," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "could," "may," "will," "shall" or variations of such words are generally part of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("Holdings") and its consolidated subsidiaries. "We," "us" and "our" refer to Holdings and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context refers only to Holdings as a corporate entity. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Holdings will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all matters that are not historical facts.
These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and there are certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements, including, among others: (i) conditions in the financial markets and economy, including the impact of plateauing or decreasing economic growth and geopolitical conflicts and related economic conditions, equity market declines and volatility, interest rate fluctuations, impacts on our goodwill and changes in liquidity and access to and cost of capital; (ii) operational factors, including reliance on the payment of dividends to Holdings by its subsidiaries, protection of confidential customer information or proprietary business information, operational failures by us or our service providers, potential strategic transactions, changes in accounting standards, and catastrophic events, such as the outbreak of pandemic diseases including COVID-19; (iii) credit, counterparties and investments, including counterparty default on derivative contracts, failure of financial institutions, defaults by third parties and affiliates and economic downturns, defaults and other events adversely affecting our investments; (iv) our reinsurance and hedging programs; (v) our products, structure and product distribution, including variable annuity guaranteed benefits features within certain of our products, variations in statutory capital requirements, financial strength and claims-paying ratings, state insurance laws limiting the ability of our insurance subsidiaries to pay dividends and key product distribution relationships; (vi) estimates, assumptions and valuations, including risk management policies and procedures, potential inadequacy of reserves and experience differing from pricing expectations, amortization of deferred acquisition costs and financial models; (vii) our Investment Management and Research segment, including fluctuations in assets under management and the industry-wide shift from actively-managed investment services to passive services; (viii) recruitment and retention of key employees and experienced and productive financial professionals; (ix) subjectivity of the determination of the amount of allowances and impairments taken on our investments; (x) legal and regulatory risks, including federal and state legislation affecting financial institutions, insurance regulation and tax reform; (xi) risks related to our common stock and (xii) general risks, including strong industry competition, information systems failing or being compromised and protecting our intellectual property.
Forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements, risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as otherwise may be required by law.
This presentation and certain of the remarks made orally contain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures include Non-GAAP Operating Earnings, and Non-GAAP Operating EPS. Information regarding these and other non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is provided in our quarterly earnings press releases and in our quarterly financial supplements, which are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com.
1Q23 Earnings Presentation
First quarter highlights
Solid results across our Retirement1, Asset and Wealth Management businesses
Non-GAAPOperating Earnings2of $364m, or $0.96 per share, down 22% vs. 1Q22 and up 10% vs. 4Q22 on per share basis
$864bn AUM/A, down 8% vs. 1Q22 and up 5% vs. 4Q22 supported by core net inflows of $3.2bn3 in the quarter
Robust balance sheet with 96% of fixed maturity assets rated investment grade
A2-ratedinvestment portfolio and high-quality mortgage portfolio well-positioned to withstand severe shocks
Fair value management limits lapse risk through ALM-matched products; first-dollar hedge program protects guarantees
Strong capital and liquidity position consistently delivering on payout ratio
$1.8bn cash and liquid assets4 at Holdings provides financial flexibility in current market environment
Returned $286m to shareholders in the quarter, in line with our post-LDTI payout guidance of 55-65%
New segments highlight the value of our business model
Greater transparency on Legacy, now only $22bn of assets and c.16% of account value5
Improving business mix with c.50% of unregulated cash flows primarily from Wealth Management and AllianceBernstein
Note: See appendix for explanation of footnotes
1Q23 Earnings Presentation
New segments highlight the value of our business model
Individual Retirement
Wealth Management
Legacy
What's included
Capital-light:spread-basedRILA,fee-basedfloating-rateVA, investment only VA
Capital-light:
Distribution economics from c.4,100 affiliated advisors
Capital intensive: fixed rate legacy VAs (fully reserved)
1Q Contribution to Holdings
$79bn of account value ($38bn RILA)
38% of Non-GAAP Operating Earnings adj. for notables1
$76bn AUA with growing advisory platform $32m of Non-GAAP Operating Earnings
$22bn account value, c.16% of account value2
12% of Non-GAAP Operating Earnings adj. for notables1
5-yr CAGR
AUM/A
8%
11%
14%
New disclosure shows the growth trajectory of our capital-light,higher-multiple businesses
while our capital-intensive legacy business continues to run off as expected
Note: See appendix for explanation of footnotes
1Q23 Earnings Presentation
Unique retirement, asset management and advice businesses
Leveraging synergies between Equitable and AB to drive growth, with over 70% of $10bn capital commitment1deployed
Continued growth in RILA benefits both Retirement and Asset Management withover 90% of SCS account value allocated to AB
c.50% of Retirement sales attributable to affiliated distribution,supporting leading market positions while driving value and mix
Retirement2
Asset Management
Wealth Management
Strong net flows driving long-term value Momentum in higher rate environment
Continued demand for advice
$4.7bn premiums3, RILA up 12% YoY
$1bn inflows4, 1% organic growth
Privileged distribution including c.14,000 activethird-partyadvisors
