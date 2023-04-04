Equitable : 4Q' 22 Financial Supplement Updated for LDTI and Resegmentation

Table of Contents

Consolidated Financials and Key Metrics Page Key Metrics Summary 4 Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) 5 Consolidated Balance Sheets 6 Consolidated Capital Structure 7 Operating Earnings (Loss) by Segment and Corporate and Other 8 Assets Under Management and Administration 9 Sales Metrics by Segment 10 Select Metrics from Business Segments Individual Retirement Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics 12 Select Operating Metrics 13 Group Retirement Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics 14 Select Operating Metrics 15 Investment Management and Research (1) Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics 17 Select Operating Metrics 18 Net Flows 19 Protection Solutions Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics 20 Select Operating Metrics 21 Wealth Management Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics 22 Select Operating Metrics 23 Legacy Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics 24 Select Operating Metrics 25 Investments Consolidated Investment Portfolio Composition 27 Consolidated Results of General Account Investment Portfolio 28 Additional Information Deferred Policy Acquisition Costs Rollforward 30 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 31 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 33 Glossary of Selected Financial and Product Terms 36 Analyst Coverage, Ratings & Contact Information 38

(1) Refers to AllianceBernsten L.P. and AllianceBernstien Holding L.P., collectively

All information included in this financial supplement is unaudited.

