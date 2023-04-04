Equitable : 4Q' 22 Financial Supplement Updated for LDTI and Resegmentation
04/04/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
Notes:
(1) Refers to AllianceBernsten L.P. and AllianceBernstien Holding L.P., collectively
All information included in this financial supplement is unaudited.
.
This financial supplement should be read in conjunction with Equitable Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") can be accessed upon filing at the SEC's website at
www.sec.gov, and at our website at ir.equitableholdings.com.
4Q 2022 Financial Supplement - Updated for LDTI and Resegmentation
2
Consolidated Financials
and Key Metrics
4Q 2022 Financial Supplement - Updated for LDTI and Resegmentation
3
Key Metrics Summary
For the Three Months Ended or As of
Years Ended or As of
(in millions USD, unless otherwise indicated)
3/31/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
Change
Net income (loss)
$
597
$
1,011
$
648
$
138
$
2,172
$
2,394
10.2 %
Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest
(67)
(44)
(54)
(76)
(415)
(241)
41.9 %
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings
$
530
$
967
$
594
$
62
$
1,757
$
2,153
22.5 %
Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (1)
$
499
$
493
$
386
$
348
$
2,555
$
1,726
(32.4)%
Total equity attributable to Holdings' shareholders
$
7,959
$
5,702
$
3,411
$
1,401
$
10,351
$
1,401
(86.5)%
Less: Preferred Stock
1,562
1,562
1,562
1,562
1,562
1,562
- %
Total equity attributable to Holdings' common shareholders
6,397
4,140
1,849
(161)
8,789
(161)
(101.8)%
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,304)
(4,165)
(6,870)
(8,992)
1,303
(8,992)
(789.9)%
Total equity attributable to Holdings' common shareholders (ex. AOCI)
$
7,701
$
8,305
$
8,719
$
8,831
$
7,486
$
8,831
18.0 %
Return on Equity (ex. AOCI) - TTM
N/A
N/A
N/A
24.7 %
N/A
24.7 %
Non-GAAP Operating ROE (1)
N/A
N/A
N/A
19.6 %
N/A
19.6 %
Debt to capital:
Debt to Capital (ex. AOCI)
29.3 %
28.0 %
27.2 %
27.0 %
29.8 %
27.0 %
Per common share:
Diluted earnings per common share: (2)
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings
$
1.32
$
2.47
$
1.54
$
0.10
$
3.98
$
5.46
37.0 %
Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (1)
$
1.24
$
1.23
$
0.99
$
0.87
$
5.88
$
4.33
(26.3)%
Book value per common share
$
16.65
$
10.99
$
5.00
$
(0.44)
$
22.47
$
(0.44)
(102.0)%
Book value per common share (ex. AOCI)
$
20.04
$
22.04
$
23.56
$
24.19
$
19.14
$
24.19
26.4 %
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
388.6
378.9
374.5
368.6
417.4
377.6
(9.5)%
Diluted
391.7
380.6
376.8
371.5
421.2
379.9
(9.8)%
Ending common shares outstanding
384.2
376.8
370.0
365.0
391.2
365.0
(6.7)%
Return to common shareholders:
Common stock dividend
$
70
$
75
$
75
$
74
$
296
$
294
Repurchase of common shares (3)
279
220
200
150
1,637
849
Total capital returned to common shareholders
$
349
$
295
$
275
$
224
$
1,933
$
1,143
Market Values:
S&P 500
4,530
3,785
3,586
3,840
4,766
3,840
(19.4)%
US 10-Year Treasury
2.3 %
3.0 %
3.8 %
3.9 %
1.5 %
3.9 %
Notes:
This measure is a Non-GAAP financial measure. For an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Glossary of Selected Financial and Product Terms" sections of this document. For a reconciliation of this item to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" section in this document.
For loss periods, dilutive shares were not included in the calculation of net income (loss) available to shareholders per common share or Non-GAAP Operating Earnings per common share as inclusion of such shares would have an anti-dilutive effect.
Fourth quarter 2021 repurchase of common shares includes $112 million accelerated from first quarter 2022.
4Q 2022 Financial Supplement - Updated for LDTI and Resegmentation
4
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
For the Three Months Ended
Years Ended
(in millions USD, unless otherwise indicated)
3/31/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
Change
Revenues
Policy charges and fee income
$
650
$
620
$
603
$
581
$
2,768
$
2,454
(11.3)%
Premiums
247
238
259
250
960
994
3.5 %
Net derivative gains (losses)
159
1,858
199
(1,309)
(7,149)
907
112.7 %
Net investment income (loss)
804
711
842
958
3,846
3,315
(13.8)%
Investment gains (losses), net
(326)
(232)
(332)
(55)
868
(945)
(208.9)%
Investment management and service fees
1,355
1,197
1,179
1,160
5,395
4,891
(9.3)%
Other income
257
298
242
231
928
1,028
10.8 %
Total revenues
3,146
4,690
2,992
1,816
7,616
12,644
66.0 %
Benefits and other deductions
Policyholders' benefits
799
585
624
689
2,788
2,697
(3.3)%
Remeasurement of liability for future policy benefits
25
16
25
19
13
85
553.8 %
Change in market risk benefits and purchased market risk benefits
(467)
814
(491)
(1,136)
(5,943)
(1,280)
78.5 %
Interest credited to policyholders' account balances
313
310
378
409
1,219
1,410
15.7 %
Compensation and benefits
596
518
568
519
2,363
2,201
(6.9)%
Commissions and distribution related payments
422
394
368
383
1,662
1,567
(5.7)%
Interest expense
47
50
51
53
244
201
(17.6)%
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
143
145
148
150
552
586
6.2 %
Other operating costs and expenses
534
583
496
572
2,107
2,185
3.7 %
Total benefits and other deductions
2,412
3,415
2,167
1,658
5,005
9,652
92.8 %
Income (loss) from operations, before income taxes
734
1,275
825
158
2,611
2,992
14.6 %
Income tax (expense) benefit
(137)
(264)
(177)
(20)
(439)
(598)
(36.2)%
Net income (loss)
597
1,011
648
138
2,172
2,394
10.2 %
Less: net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest
(67)
(44)
(54)
(76)
(415)
(241)
41.9 %
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings
$
530
$
967
$
594
$
62
$
1,757
$
2,153
22.5 %
Less: Preferred stock dividends
(1.3)%
(14)
(26)
(14)
(26)
(79)
(80)
Net income (loss) available to Holdings' common shareholders
$
516
$
941
$
580
$
36
$
1,678
$
2,073
23.5 %
Adjustments related to:
Variable annuity product features
$
(616)
$
(1,031)
$
(675)
$
129
$
1,115
$
(2,193)
Investment gains (losses), net
326
231
333
55
(867)
945
Net actuarial gains (losses) related to pension and other postretirement benefit obligations
19
19
19
25
120
82
Other adjustments (1) (2) (3)
228
177
50
150
626
605
Income tax (expense) benefit related to above adjustments
9
127
58
(76)
(208)
118
Non-recurring tax items
3
3
7
3
12
16
Non-GAAP Operating earnings (4)
$
499
$
493
$
386
$
348
$
2,555
$
1,726
Notes:
Includes separation costs of $82 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Separation costs were completed during 2021.
Includes certain gross legal expenses related to the cost of insurance litigation and claims related to a commercial relationship of $50 million, $218 million and $207 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Includes policyholder benefit costs of $75 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 stemming from a deal to repurchase UL policies from one entity that had invested in numerous policies purchased in the life settlement market.
Includes Non-GMxB related derivative hedge losses of $34 million, ($34) million and $65 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
This measure is a Non-GAAP financial measure. For an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Glossary of Selected Financial
and Product Terms" sections of this document. For a reconciliation of this item to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" section in this document.
4Q 2022 Financial Supplement - Updated for LDTI and Resegmentation
