  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equitable Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQH   US29452E1010

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EQH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-04 pm EDT
24.51 USD   -2.31%
Equitable : 4Q' 22 Financial Supplement Updated for LDTI and Resegmentation
PU
04:18pEquitable : 4Q' 22 LDTI and Resegmentation Supplement Presentation
PU
04:05pEquitable Holdings, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Equitable : 4Q' 22 Financial Supplement Updated for LDTI and Resegmentation

04/04/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
Table of Contents

Consolidated Financials and Key Metrics

Page

Key Metrics Summary

4

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

5

Consolidated Balance Sheets

6

Consolidated Capital Structure

7

Operating Earnings (Loss) by Segment and Corporate and Other

8

Assets Under Management and Administration

9

Sales Metrics by Segment

10

Select Metrics from Business Segments

Individual Retirement

Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics

12

Select Operating Metrics

13

Group Retirement

Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics

14

Select Operating Metrics

15

Investment Management and Research (1)

Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics

17

Select Operating Metrics

18

Net Flows

19

Protection Solutions

Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics

20

Select Operating Metrics

21

Wealth Management

Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics

22

Select Operating Metrics

23

Legacy

Statements of Operating Earnings (Loss) and Summary Metrics

24

Select Operating Metrics

25

Investments

Consolidated Investment Portfolio Composition

27

Consolidated Results of General Account Investment Portfolio

28

Additional Information

Deferred Policy Acquisition Costs Rollforward

30

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

31

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

33

Glossary of Selected Financial and Product Terms

36

Analyst Coverage, Ratings & Contact Information

38

Notes:

(1) Refers to AllianceBernsten L.P. and AllianceBernstien Holding L.P., collectively

All information included in this financial supplement is unaudited.

.

This financial supplement should be read in conjunction with Equitable Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") can be accessed upon filing at the SEC's website at

www.sec.gov, and at our website at ir.equitableholdings.com.

4Q 2022 Financial Supplement - Updated for LDTI and Resegmentation

2

Consolidated Financials

and Key Metrics

4Q 2022 Financial Supplement - Updated for LDTI and Resegmentation

3

Key Metrics Summary

For the Three Months Ended or As of

Years Ended or As of

(in millions USD, unless otherwise indicated)

3/31/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

Change

Net income (loss)

$

597

$

1,011

$

648

$

138

$

2,172

$

2,394

10.2 %

Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest

(67)

(44)

(54)

(76)

(415)

(241)

41.9 %

Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings

$

530

$

967

$

594

$

62

$

1,757

$

2,153

22.5 %

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (1)

$

499

$

493

$

386

$

348

$

2,555

$

1,726

(32.4)%

Total equity attributable to Holdings' shareholders

$

7,959

$

5,702

$

3,411

$

1,401

$

10,351

$

1,401

(86.5)%

Less: Preferred Stock

1,562

1,562

1,562

1,562

1,562

1,562

- %

Total equity attributable to Holdings' common shareholders

6,397

4,140

1,849

(161)

8,789

(161)

(101.8)%

Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,304)

(4,165)

(6,870)

(8,992)

1,303

(8,992)

(789.9)%

Total equity attributable to Holdings' common shareholders (ex. AOCI)

$

7,701

$

8,305

$

8,719

$

8,831

$

7,486

$

8,831

18.0 %

Return on Equity (ex. AOCI) - TTM

N/A

N/A

N/A

24.7 %

N/A

24.7 %

Non-GAAP Operating ROE (1)

N/A

N/A

N/A

19.6 %

N/A

19.6 %

Debt to capital:

Debt to Capital (ex. AOCI)

29.3 %

28.0 %

27.2 %

27.0 %

29.8 %

27.0 %

Per common share:

Diluted earnings per common share: (2)

Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings

$

1.32

$

2.47

$

1.54

$

0.10

$

3.98

$

5.46

37.0 %

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (1)

$

1.24

$

1.23

$

0.99

$

0.87

$

5.88

$

4.33

(26.3)%

Book value per common share

$

16.65

$

10.99

$

5.00

$

(0.44)

$

22.47

$

(0.44)

(102.0)%

Book value per common share (ex. AOCI)

$

20.04

$

22.04

$

23.56

$

24.19

$

19.14

$

24.19

26.4 %

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

388.6

378.9

374.5

368.6

417.4

377.6

(9.5)%

Diluted

391.7

380.6

376.8

371.5

421.2

379.9

(9.8)%

Ending common shares outstanding

384.2

376.8

370.0

365.0

391.2

365.0

(6.7)%

Return to common shareholders:

Common stock dividend

$

70

$

75

$

75

$

74

$

296

$

294

Repurchase of common shares (3)

279

220

200

150

1,637

849

Total capital returned to common shareholders

$

349

$

295

$

275

$

224

$

1,933

$

1,143

Market Values:

S&P 500

4,530

3,785

3,586

3,840

4,766

3,840

(19.4)%

US 10-Year Treasury

2.3 %

3.0 %

3.8 %

3.9 %

1.5 %

3.9 %

Notes:

  1. This measure is a Non-GAAP financial measure. For an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Glossary of Selected Financial and Product Terms" sections of this document. For a reconciliation of this item to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" section in this document.
  2. For loss periods, dilutive shares were not included in the calculation of net income (loss) available to shareholders per common share or Non-GAAP Operating Earnings per common share as inclusion of such shares would have an anti-dilutive effect.
  3. Fourth quarter 2021 repurchase of common shares includes $112 million accelerated from first quarter 2022.

4Q 2022 Financial Supplement - Updated for LDTI and Resegmentation

4

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

For the Three Months Ended

Years Ended

(in millions USD, unless otherwise indicated)

3/31/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

Change

Revenues

Policy charges and fee income

$

650

$

620

$

603

$

581

$

2,768

$

2,454

(11.3)%

Premiums

247

238

259

250

960

994

3.5 %

Net derivative gains (losses)

159

1,858

199

(1,309)

(7,149)

907

112.7 %

Net investment income (loss)

804

711

842

958

3,846

3,315

(13.8)%

Investment gains (losses), net

(326)

(232)

(332)

(55)

868

(945)

(208.9)%

Investment management and service fees

1,355

1,197

1,179

1,160

5,395

4,891

(9.3)%

Other income

257

298

242

231

928

1,028

10.8 %

Total revenues

3,146

4,690

2,992

1,816

7,616

12,644

66.0 %

Benefits and other deductions

Policyholders' benefits

799

585

624

689

2,788

2,697

(3.3)%

Remeasurement of liability for future policy benefits

25

16

25

19

13

85

553.8 %

Change in market risk benefits and purchased market risk benefits

(467)

814

(491)

(1,136)

(5,943)

(1,280)

78.5 %

Interest credited to policyholders' account balances

313

310

378

409

1,219

1,410

15.7 %

Compensation and benefits

596

518

568

519

2,363

2,201

(6.9)%

Commissions and distribution related payments

422

394

368

383

1,662

1,567

(5.7)%

Interest expense

47

50

51

53

244

201

(17.6)%

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

143

145

148

150

552

586

6.2 %

Other operating costs and expenses

534

583

496

572

2,107

2,185

3.7 %

Total benefits and other deductions

2,412

3,415

2,167

1,658

5,005

9,652

92.8 %

Income (loss) from operations, before income taxes

734

1,275

825

158

2,611

2,992

14.6 %

Income tax (expense) benefit

(137)

(264)

(177)

(20)

(439)

(598)

(36.2)%

Net income (loss)

597

1,011

648

138

2,172

2,394

10.2 %

Less: net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest

(67)

(44)

(54)

(76)

(415)

(241)

41.9 %

Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings

$

530

$

967

$

594

$

62

$

1,757

$

2,153

22.5 %

Less: Preferred stock dividends

(1.3)%

(14)

(26)

(14)

(26)

(79)

(80)

Net income (loss) available to Holdings' common shareholders

$

516

$

941

$

580

$

36

$

1,678

$

2,073

23.5 %

Adjustments related to:

Variable annuity product features

$

(616)

$

(1,031)

$

(675)

$

129

$

1,115

$

(2,193)

Investment gains (losses), net

326

231

333

55

(867)

945

Net actuarial gains (losses) related to pension and other postretirement benefit obligations

19

19

19

25

120

82

Other adjustments (1) (2) (3)

228

177

50

150

626

605

Income tax (expense) benefit related to above adjustments

9

127

58

(76)

(208)

118

Non-recurring tax items

3

3

7

3

12

16

Non-GAAP Operating earnings (4)

$

499

$

493

$

386

$

348

$

2,555

$

1,726

Notes:

  1. Includes separation costs of $82 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Separation costs were completed during 2021.
  2. Includes certain gross legal expenses related to the cost of insurance litigation and claims related to a commercial relationship of $50 million, $218 million and $207 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Includes policyholder benefit costs of $75 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 stemming from a deal to repurchase UL policies from one entity that had invested in numerous policies purchased in the life settlement market.
  3. Includes Non-GMxB related derivative hedge losses of $34 million, ($34) million and $65 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
  4. This measure is a Non-GAAP financial measure. For an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Glossary of Selected Financial

and Product Terms" sections of this document. For a reconciliation of this item to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" section in this document.

4Q 2022 Financial Supplement - Updated for LDTI and Resegmentation

5

Disclaimer

Equitable Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 20:17:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 763 M - -
Net income 2023 1 681 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,93x
Yield 2023 3,37%
Capitalization 9 078 M 9 078 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 10 300
Free-Float 71,5%
Technical analysis trends EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 25,09 $
Average target price 38,08 $
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
