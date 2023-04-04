Equitable : 4Q' 22 LDTI and Resegmentation Supplement Presentation
Equitable Holdings
Long-duration Targeted
Improvements (LDTI) and
Resegmentation Supplement
April 4, 2023
Note Regarding Forward-Looking and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "seeks," "aims," "plans," "assumes," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "could," "may," "will," "shall" or variations of such words are generally part of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("Holdings") and its consolidated subsidiaries. "We," "us" and "our" refer to Holdings and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context refers only to Holdings as a corporate entity. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Holdings will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all matters that are not historical facts.
These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and there are certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements, including, among others: (i) conditions in the financial markets and economy, including the impact of plateauing or decreasing economic growth and geopolitical conflicts and related economic conditions, equity market declines and volatility, interest rate fluctuations, impacts on our goodwill and changes in liquidity and access to and cost of capital; (ii) operational factors, including reliance on the payment of dividends to Holdings by its subsidiaries, protection of confidential customer information or proprietary business information, operational failures by us or our service providers, potential strategic transactions, changes in accounting standards, and catastrophic events, such as the outbreak of pandemic diseases including COVID-19; (iii) credit, counterparties and investments, including counterparty default on derivative contracts, failure of financial institutions, defaults by third parties and affiliates and economic downturns, defaults and other events adversely affecting our investments; (iv) our reinsurance and hedging programs; (v) our products, structure and product distribution, including variable annuity guaranteed benefits features within certain of our products, variations in statutory capital requirements, financial strength and claims-paying ratings, state insurance laws limiting the ability of our insurance subsidiaries to pay dividends and key product distribution relationships; (vi) estimates, assumptions and valuations, including risk management policies and procedures, potential inadequacy of reserves and experience differing from pricing expectations, amortization of deferred acquisition costs and financial models; (vii) our Investment Management and Research segment, including fluctuations in assets under management and the industry-wide shift from actively-managed investment services to passive services; (viii) legal and regulatory risks, including federal and state legislation affecting financial institutions, insurance regulation and tax reform; (ix) risks related to our common stock and (x) general risks, including strong industry competition, information systems failing or being compromised and protecting our intellectual property.
Forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements, risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as otherwise may be required by law.
This presentation and certain of the remarks made orally contain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures include Non-GAAP Operating Earnings, Non-GAAP Operating EPS, and Non-GAAP Operating ROE. Information regarding these and other non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is provided in our quarterly earnings press releases and in our quarterly financial supplements, which are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com.
LDTI and Resegmentation Supplement
2
LDTI and resegmentation highlights
Results more closely align to the economics of our business
New 2022non-GAAPoperating earnings1of $1.7bn, or $2.0bn and $4.97 per share after adjusting for notable items2
Positive net income in 2021 and all four quarters of 2022; expect consistently positive net income moving forward
LDTI transition impacts in line with expectations
Results c. $200m closer to cash generation from LDTI, in line with guidance, driving increased payout target of 55-65%
Limited book value transition impact with more consistently positive net income expected to build equity over time
Two new segments highlight strength of our integrated business model
Wealth Management segment reflects proprietary retirement distribution and growing advisory business
Legacy segment3 represents only c. 15% of new non-GAAP operating earnings mix after adjusting for notable items4
First quarter 2023 modeling guidance (additional information on page 5)
$439m 4Q'22non-GAAPoperating earnings, adjusted for notable items, is an appropriate starting point for 1Q'23 estimates
Maintainlong-termguidance for alternatives and expect similar performance in 1Q'23 compared to 4Q'22
Maintain Protection Solutions guidance of $75m per quarterbut expect elevated mortality in 1Q'23
Note: See appendix for explanation of footnotes.
LDTI and Resegmentation Supplement
3
LDTI and resegmentation reconciliation
Full year 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings1
Figures post-tax in
Non-GAAP operating earnings
LDTI
Wealth Management
Tax Rate
New Non-GAAP operating earnings
millions
adjusted for notable items2
Update
Resegmentation Update
Change3
adjusted for notable items2
Individual
$1
-
$786
Retirement
$1,206
$(176)
Legacy
$(11)
-
$234
Group Retirement
$520
$(24)
$(34)
-
$462
AllianceBernstein4
$424
-
-
-
$424
Protection
$307
$(2)
$6
-
$311
Solutions
Wealth
-
-
$101
-
$101
Management
Corporate &
$(270)
$0
$(63)
$(16)
$(349)
Other
Consolidated
$2,187
$(202)
-
$(16)
$1,970
results
Note: See appendix for explanation of footnotes; Figures reflect full year unless otherwise noted.
LDTI and Resegmentation Supplement
4
Certain figures may not sum due to rounding.
Post-LDTI and resegmentation 1Q'23 guidance
Guidance
Pre-LDTI & Resegmentation
Post-LDTI & Resegmentation
Total company equity market sensitivity
+/-10% = c. $150m after tax Non-GAAP
Unchanged
Operating Earnings impact
Total company interest rate sensitivity
+/-50bps = c. $10m after tax Non-GAAP
Unchanged
Operating Earnings impact
Below-the-line hedge sensitivity
Equities: c. $(1.0)bn
Equities: c. $(0.2)bn (reduced by 80%)
6.5% equity markets and
10bps UST 10 year rate increase
Interest Rates: c. $(0.2)bn
Interest Rates: c. $0.2bn (offset by OCI movement)
Protection Solutions operating earnings
$75m per quarter
$75m per quarter
with higher potential volatility from mortality
Corporate & Other operating earnings
$(300)m per annum
$(375-400)m per annum
Alternatives
8-10%long-term annualized return;
Unchanged
0.3-0.5 beta equity market in periods volatility
Capital generation
$1.3bn dividends and distributions from
Unchanged
subsidiaries to HoldCo1
Payout ratio target
50-60% of Non-GAAP operating earnings
55-65% of Non-GAAP operating earnings
adjusted for notable items
adjusted for notable items
Long-term EPS growth target
8-10%
Unchanged
Debt-to-capital ratio (ex. AOCI)
25-30%
Unchanged
Note: See appendix for explanation of footnotes; Figures reflect full year unless otherwise noted.
