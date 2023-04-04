Advanced search
    EQH   US29452E1010

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EQH)
  Report
04:00:02 2023-04-04 pm EDT
24.51 USD   -2.31%
Equitable : 4Q' 22 LDTI and Resegmentation Supplement Presentation

04/04/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
Equitable Holdings

Long-duration Targeted

Improvements (LDTI) and

Resegmentation Supplement

April 4, 2023

Note Regarding Forward-Looking and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "seeks," "aims," "plans," "assumes," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "could," "may," "will," "shall" or variations of such words are generally part of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("Holdings") and its consolidated subsidiaries. "We," "us" and "our" refer to Holdings and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context refers only to Holdings as a corporate entity. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Holdings will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all matters that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and there are certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements, including, among others: (i) conditions in the financial markets and economy, including the impact of plateauing or decreasing economic growth and geopolitical conflicts and related economic conditions, equity market declines and volatility, interest rate fluctuations, impacts on our goodwill and changes in liquidity and access to and cost of capital; (ii) operational factors, including reliance on the payment of dividends to Holdings by its subsidiaries, protection of confidential customer information or proprietary business information, operational failures by us or our service providers, potential strategic transactions, changes in accounting standards, and catastrophic events, such as the outbreak of pandemic diseases including COVID-19; (iii) credit, counterparties and investments, including counterparty default on derivative contracts, failure of financial institutions, defaults by third parties and affiliates and economic downturns, defaults and other events adversely affecting our investments; (iv) our reinsurance and hedging programs; (v) our products, structure and product distribution, including variable annuity guaranteed benefits features within certain of our products, variations in statutory capital requirements, financial strength and claims-paying ratings, state insurance laws limiting the ability of our insurance subsidiaries to pay dividends and key product distribution relationships; (vi) estimates, assumptions and valuations, including risk management policies and procedures, potential inadequacy of reserves and experience differing from pricing expectations, amortization of deferred acquisition costs and financial models; (vii) our Investment Management and Research segment, including fluctuations in assets under management and the industry-wide shift from actively-managed investment services to passive services; (viii) legal and regulatory risks, including federal and state legislation affecting financial institutions, insurance regulation and tax reform; (ix) risks related to our common stock and (x) general risks, including strong industry competition, information systems failing or being compromised and protecting our intellectual property.

Forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements, risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as otherwise may be required by law.

This presentation and certain of the remarks made orally contain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures include Non-GAAP Operating Earnings, Non-GAAP Operating EPS, and Non-GAAP Operating ROE. Information regarding these and other non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is provided in our quarterly earnings press releases and in our quarterly financial supplements, which are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com.

LDTI and Resegmentation Supplement

2

LDTI and resegmentation highlights

Results more closely align to the economics of our business

  • New 2022 non-GAAPoperating earnings1 of $1.7bn, or $2.0bn and $4.97 per share after adjusting for notable items2
  • Positive net income in 2021 and all four quarters of 2022; expect consistently positive net income moving forward

LDTI transition impacts in line with expectations

  • Results c. $200m closer to cash generation from LDTI, in line with guidance, driving increased payout target of 55-65%
  • Limited book value transition impact with more consistently positive net income expected to build equity over time

Two new segments highlight strength of our integrated business model

  • Wealth Management segment reflects proprietary retirement distribution and growing advisory business
  • Legacy segment3 represents only c. 15% of new non-GAAP operating earnings mix after adjusting for notable items4

First quarter 2023 modeling guidance (additional information on page 5)

  • $439m 4Q'22 non-GAAPoperating earnings, adjusted for notable items, is an appropriate starting point for 1Q'23 estimates
  • Maintain long-termguidance for alternatives and expect similar performance in 1Q'23 compared to 4Q'22
  • Maintain Protection Solutions guidance of $75m per quarter but expect elevated mortality in 1Q'23

Note: See appendix for explanation of footnotes.

LDTI and Resegmentation Supplement

3

LDTI and resegmentation reconciliation

Full year 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings1

Figures post-tax in

Non-GAAP operating earnings

LDTI

Wealth Management

Tax Rate

New Non-GAAP operating earnings

millions

adjusted for notable items2

Update

Resegmentation Update

Change3

adjusted for notable items2

Individual

$1

-

$786

Retirement

$1,206

$(176)

Legacy

$(11)

-

$234

Group Retirement

$520

$(24)

$(34)

-

$462

AllianceBernstein4

$424

-

-

-

$424

Protection

$307

$(2)

$6

-

$311

Solutions

Wealth

-

-

$101

-

$101

Management

Corporate &

$(270)

$0

$(63)

$(16)

$(349)

Other

Consolidated

$2,187

$(202)

-

$(16)

$1,970

results

Note: See appendix for explanation of footnotes; Figures reflect full year unless otherwise noted.

LDTI and Resegmentation Supplement

4

Certain figures may not sum due to rounding.

Post-LDTI and resegmentation 1Q'23 guidance

Guidance

Pre-LDTI & Resegmentation

Post-LDTI & Resegmentation

Total company equity market sensitivity

+/-10% = c. $150m after tax Non-GAAP

Unchanged

Operating Earnings impact

Total company interest rate sensitivity

+/-50bps = c. $10m after tax Non-GAAP

Unchanged

Operating Earnings impact

Below-the-line hedge sensitivity

Equities: c. $(1.0)bn

Equities: c. $(0.2)bn (reduced by 80%)

6.5% equity markets and

10bps UST 10 year rate increase

Interest Rates: c. $(0.2)bn

Interest Rates: c. $0.2bn (offset by OCI movement)

Protection Solutions operating earnings

$75m per quarter

$75m per quarter

with higher potential volatility from mortality

Corporate & Other operating earnings

$(300)m per annum

$(375-400)m per annum

Alternatives

8-10%long-term annualized return;

Unchanged

0.3-0.5 beta equity market in periods volatility

Capital generation

$1.3bn dividends and distributions from

Unchanged

subsidiaries to HoldCo1

Payout ratio target

50-60% of Non-GAAP operating earnings

55-65% of Non-GAAP operating earnings

adjusted for notable items

adjusted for notable items

Long-term EPS growth target

8-10%

Unchanged

Debt-to-capital ratio (ex. AOCI)

25-30%

Unchanged

Note: See appendix for explanation of footnotes; Figures reflect full year unless otherwise noted.

LDTI and Resegmentation Supplement

5

Disclaimer

Equitable Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 20:17:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
