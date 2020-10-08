Log in
Equitable : AB to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 22, 2020

10/08/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) today announced that Third Quarter 2020 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Management will conduct a teleconference call beginning at 8:00 am (EDT), following the release of its financial results. The call will be hosted by Seth P. Bernstein, President & Chief Executive Officer, John C. Weisenseel, Chief Financial Officer, Kate Burke, Chief Operating Officer, and Ali Dibadj, Head of Finance & Strategy. 

Parties may access the conference call by either webcast or telephone:

  1. To listen by webcast, please visit AB's Investor Relations website at http://www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.
  2. To listen by telephone, please dial (833) 495-0952 in the US, or (409) 216-0498 from outside the US, 10 minutes before the 8:00 am (EDT) scheduled start time. The conference ID# is 5360089.

The presentation that will be reviewed during the conference call will be available on AB's Investor Relations website shortly after the release of Third Quarter 2020 financial and operating results on October 22, 2020.

A replay of the webcast will be made available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the conference call on October 22, 2020 and will remain on AB's website for one week. An audio replay of the conference call will also be available for one week. To access the audio replay, please call (855) 859-2056 in the US, or (404) 537-3406 from outside the US, and provide the conference ID#: 5360089.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of September 30, 2020, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 35.5% of AllianceBernstein and AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 65.3% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-to-report-third-quarter-2020-results-on-october-22-2020-301148951.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein


© PRNewswire 2020
