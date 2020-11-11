Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Equitable Holdings, Inc.    EQH

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EQH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equitable : Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 04:18pm EST

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2020.

The Company’s board also declared the following cash dividends:

  • Quarterly dividend of $328.125 per share on Series A 5.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares (NYSE: EQH PR A), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.328125 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2020 to holders of record as of December 4, 2020.
  • Quarterly dividend of $426.250 per share on Series B 4.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/25th interest in a share of preferred stock, holders of which will receive $17.05 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2020 to holders of record as of December 4, 2020.

ABOUT EQUITABLE HOLDINGS

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $746 billion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2020) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
04:18pEQUITABLE : Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
11/09EQUITABLE : Continues to Expand Innovative Buffered Variable Annuity Offerings
BU
11/05EQUITABLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
11/04EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
11/04EQUITABLE : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
11/02EQUITABLE : Ali Dibadj, Head of Finance & Strategy, to Participate in the 2020 B..
PR
11/02EQUITABLE : Expands Commitment to DonorsChoose Through Matching Gift Program
BU
10/29EQUITABLE : AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Equitable Holdings, Inc. and L..
AQ
10/28EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulatio..
AQ
10/27EQUITABLE : Reinsures Legacy Variable Annuity Block to Venerable, Accelerating C..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 518 M - -
Net income 2020 894 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 2,66%
Capitalization 10 988 M 10 988 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 10 100
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Equitable Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,33 $
Last Close Price 24,71 $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Pearson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ramon de Oliveira-Cezar Chairman
Jeffrey Joy Hurd Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Anders B. Malmstrom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
George Stansfield Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.42%10 988
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED3.04%35 008
NATIXIS-39.14%8 963
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.19.09%6 011
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP-1.87%5 908
AJ BELL PLC-0.47%2 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group