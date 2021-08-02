Log in
    EQH   US29452E1010

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EQH)
  Report
Equitable : Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

08/02/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable August 20, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2021.

The Company’s board also declared the following cash dividends:

  • Quarterly dividend of $328.125 per share on Series A 5.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares (NYSE: EQH PR A), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.328125 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record as of September 3, 2021.
  • Quarterly dividend of $268.750 per share on Series C 4.30% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares (NYSE: EQH PR C), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.26875 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record as of September 3, 2021.

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $822 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 919 M - -
Net income 2021 -314 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -43,6x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 13 221 M 13 221 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 10 150
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Equitable Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 30,87 $
Average target price 42,27 $
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Pearson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin M. Raju Chief Financial Officer
Ramon de Oliveira-Cezar Chairman
Jeffrey Joy Hurd Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles Gerald Thoroton Stonehill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.20.63%13 221
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED13.95%40 768
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.34.92%8 199
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.7.36%5 818
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED8.66%4 169