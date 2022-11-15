Equitable : Financial Life Insurance Company – Third Quarter Statement 2022
STATEMENT AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 OF THE EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
STATEMENT AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 OF THE EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
ASSETS
Current Statement Date
4
1
2
3
December 31
Net Admitted Assets
Prior Year Net
Assets
Nonadmitted Assets
(Cols. 1 - 2)
Admitted Assets
1.
Bonds
45,214,622,840
0
45,214,622,840
46,005,226,935
2.
Stocks:
2.1 Preferred stocks
372,776,654
0
372,776,654
371,728,230
2.2 Common stocks
367,775,796
0
367,775,796
315,227,862
3. Mortgage loans on real estate:
3.1 First liens
11,822,819,332
0
11,822,819,332
11,346,930,880
3.2 Other than first liens
223,670,756
0
223,670,756
169,354,910
4.
Real estate:
4.1 Properties occupied by the company (less $
0
encumbrances)
0
0
0
0
4.2 Properties held for the production of income (less
$
0
encumbrances)
1
0
1
1
4.3 Properties held for sale (less $
0
encumbrances)
0
0
0
0
5.
Cash ($
68,278,846
), cash equivalents
($
230,672,020 ) and short-term
investments ($
0
)
298,950,866
0
298,950,866
1,027,695,462
6.
Contract loans (including $
0
premium notes)
3,536,801,351
6,284,740
3,530,516,611
3,531,975,678
7.
Derivatives
6,934,101
0
6,934,101
102,551,864
8.
Other invested assets
2,626,458,181
10,372,186
2,616,085,995
2,260,133,895
9.
Receivables for securities
1,057,814,677
0
1,057,814,677
52,130,637
10.
Securities lending reinvested collateral assets
0
0
0
0
11.
Aggregate write-ins for invested assets
141,870,108
0
141,870,108
177,890,000
12.
Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)
65,670,494,663
16,656,926
65,653,837,737
65,360,846,354
13.
Title plants less $
0 charged off (for Title insurers
only)
0
0
0
0
14.
Investment income due and accrued
554,573,376
0
554,573,376
479,372,656
15.
Premiums and considerations:
15.1 Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection
140,228,187
3,298,451
136,929,736
149,832,074
15.2 Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but
deferred and not yet due (including $
0
earned but unbilled premiums)
88,935,582
0
88,935,582
65,195,199
15.3 Accrued retrospective premiums ($
0 ) and
contracts subject to redetermination ($
0
)
0
0
0
0
16. Reinsurance:
16.1
Amounts recoverable from reinsurers
181,872,769
0
181,872,769
182,755,520
16.2
Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies
20,009,993
0
20,009,993
19,931,908
16.3
Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts
6,051,511
0
6,051,511
9,908,465
17.
Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans
0
0
0
0
18.1
Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon
0
0
0
0
18.2
Net deferred tax asset
1,166,854,760
540,867,298
625,987,462
570,021,157
19.
Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit
6,593,918
0
6,593,918
6,579,466
20.
Electronic data processing equipment and software
116,568,254
106,142,731
10,425,523
10,430,000
21. Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets
($
0
)
10,093,218
10,093,218
0
0
22.
Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
0
0
0
7,557
23.
Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates
175,673,888
0
175,673,888
164,285,133
24.
Health care ($
0 ) and other amounts receivable
0
0
0
0
25.
Aggregate write-ins for other than invested assets
2,142,446,234
43,031,892
2,099,414,342
2,255,095,861
26. Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and
Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25)
70,280,396,353
720,090,516
69,560,305,837
69,274,261,350
27. From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell
Accounts
140,001,536,289
0
140,001,536,289
178,752,434,217
28.
Total (Lines 26 and 27)
210,281,932,642
720,090,516
209,561,842,126
248,026,695,567
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
1101.
Collateral on Derivative Instruments
0
140,060,000
177,890,000
140,060,000
1102.
Miscellaneous invested assets
1,810,108
0
1,810,108
0
1103.
1198.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page
0
0
0
0
1199.
Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198)(Line 11 above)
141,870,108
0
141,870,108
177,890,000
2501.
Accrued charges for administrative, separate accounts, claim service
and other fees
28,583
0
28,583
38,433
2502.
Miscellaneous assets
27,265,187
0
27,265,187
32,493,349
2503.
Other assets non-admitted
43,031,892
43,031,892
0
0
2598.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page
2,072,120,572
0
2,072,120,572
2,222,564,079
2599.
Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)
2,142,446,234
43,031,892
2,099,414,342
2,255,095,861
STATEMENT AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 OF THE EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS
1
2
Current
December 31
Statement Date
Prior Year
1.
Aggregate reserve for life contracts $
44,198,037,246
less $
0 included in Line 6.3
(including $
7,254
Modco Reserve)
44,198,037,246
41,499,127,172
2.
Aggregate reserve for accident and health contracts (including $
0 Modco Reserve)
547,605,613
552,043,540
3.
Liability for deposit-type contracts (including $
0 Modco Reserve)
15,028,419,988
13,884,731,588
4. Contract claims:
4.1
Life
567,025,695
582,822,191
4.2
Accident and health
33,982,246
39,112,611
5. Policyholders' dividends/refunds to members $
2,628,696 and coupons $
0 due
and unpaid
2,628,696
2,392,792
6. Provision for policyholders' dividends, refunds to members and coupons payable in following calendar year - estimated amounts:
6.1
Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members apportioned for payment (including $
0
Modco)
29,310,577
107,599,028
6.2
Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members not yet apportioned (including $
0 Modco)
80,707,146
0
6.3
Coupons and similar benefits (including $
0 Modco)
0
0
7. Amount provisionally held for deferred dividend policies not included in Line 6
0
0
8. Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts received in advance less
$
808 discount; including $
616,678 accident and health premiums
5,245,007
4,878,316
9. Contract liabilities not included elsewhere:
9.1
Surrender values on canceled contracts
0
0
9.2
Provision for experience rating refunds, including the liability of $
0 accident and health
experience rating refunds of which $
0
is for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health
Service Act
5,119,860
5,058,289
9.3 Other amounts payable on reinsurance, including $
0 assumed and $
8,855,656
ceded
8,855,656
20,758,532
9.4 Interest Maintenance Reserve
172,280,404
706,009,925
10.
Commissions to agents due or accrued-life and annuity contracts $
31,684,971 , accident and health
$
993,260 and deposit-type contract funds $
0
32,678,231
1,518,580
11.
Commissions and expense allowances payable on reinsurance assumed
3,885,928
3,932,247
12.
General expenses due or accrued
200,198,992
362,118,726
13.
Transfers to Separate Accounts due or accrued (net) (including $
(2,850,278,475) accrued for expense
allowances recognized in reserves, net of reinsured allowances)
(1,264,435,821)
(2,291,790,201)
14.
Taxes, licenses and fees due or accrued, excluding federal income taxes
38,627,680
40,886,626
15.1 Current federal and foreign income taxes, including $
0 on realized capital gains (losses)
88,671,322
623,088,703
15.2
Net deferred tax liability
0
0
16.
Unearned investment income
1,601,569
1,934,217
17.
Amounts withheld or retained by reporting entity as agent or trustee
2,779,888,399
5,244,977,719
18.
Amounts held for agents' account, including $
0 agents' credit balances
0
0
19.
Remittances and items not allocated
155,358,959
167,118,667
20.
Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
0
40,900
21.
Liability for benefits for employees and agents if not included above
60,593,803
89,376,199
22.
Borrowed money $
0
and interest thereon $
0
0
0
23.
Dividends to stockholders declared and unpaid
0
0
24. Miscellaneous liabilities:
24.01
Asset valuation reserve
915,355,598
1,013,179,745
24.02 Reinsurance in unauthorized and certified ($
0 ) companies
22,786,479
215,074,436
24.03 Funds held under reinsurance treaties with unauthorized and certified ($
0 ) reinsurers
0
0
24.04
Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates
0
12,759,923
24.05
Drafts outstanding
0
0
24.06
Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans
0
0
24.07
Funds held under coinsurance
818,831,908
1,091,029,635
24.08
Derivatives
0
0
24.09
Payable for securities
76,582,194
520,733,626
24.10
Payable for securities lending
0
0
24.11 Capital notes $
0 and interest thereon $
0
0
0
25.
Aggregate write-ins for liabilities
560,145,236
420,491,521
26.
Total liabilities excluding Separate Accounts business (Lines 1 to 25)
65,169,988,611
64,921,005,253
27.
From Separate Accounts Statement
139,604,994,872
177,711,816,659
28.
Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)
204,774,983,483
242,632,821,912
29.
Common capital stock
2,500,000
2,500,000
30.
Preferred capital stock
0
0
31.
Aggregate write-ins for other than special surplus funds
0
0
32.
Surplus notes
0
0
33.
Gross paid in and contributed surplus
1,676,898,965
1,728,225,540
34.
Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds
1,240,847,473
1,255,687,506
35.
Unassigned funds (surplus)
1,866,612,205
2,407,460,609
36. Less treasury stock, at cost:
36.1
0
shares common (value included in Line 29
$
0
)
0
0
36.2
0
shares preferred (value included in Line 30
$
0
)
0
0
37.
Surplus (Total Lines 31+32+33+34+35-36) (including $
396,541,417
in Separate Accounts Statement)
4,784,358,643
5,391,373,655
38.
Totals of Lines 29, 30 and 37
4,786,858,643
5,393,873,655
39.
Totals of Lines 28 and 38 (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)
209,561,842,126
248,026,695,567
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
2501.
Aviation reinsurance losses
12,267,352
12,610,433
2502.
Accrued interest on policy claims and other contract funds
5,017,054
4,557,215
2503.
Miscellaneous liabilities
542,860,830
403,323,873
2598.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page
0
0
2599.
Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)
560,145,236
420,491,521
3101.
3102.
3103.
3198.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 31 from overflow page
0
0
3199.
Totals (Lines 3101 through 3103 plus 3198)(Line 31 above)
0
0
3401.
Reserve for aviation reinsurance
30,000,000
30,000,000
3402.
Special contingent reserve fund for separate accounts
2,500,000
2,500,000
3403.
VA Derivatives (SSAP 108)
1,208,347,473
1,223,187,506
3498.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 34 from overflow page
0
0
3499.
Totals (Lines 3401 through 3403 plus 3498)(Line 34 above)
1,240,847,473
1,255,687,506
STATEMENT AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 OF THE EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
1
2
3
Current Year
Prior Year
Prior Year Ended
To Date
To Date
December 31
1.
Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts
13,668,156,205
2,556,096,749
4,891,809,315
2.
Considerations for supplementary contracts with life contingencies
17,954,630
16,577,094
20,313,216
3.
Net investment income
5,342,208,376
(210,407,333)
(377,860,197)
4.
Amortization of Interest Maintenance Reserve (IMR)
(10,197,201)
22,195,134
24,325,800
5.
Separate Accounts net gain from operations excluding unrealized gains or losses
515,674,660
548,280,918
962,257,810
6.
Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance ceded
(106,210,731)
36,239,000
58,165,851
7.
Reserve adjustments on reinsurance ceded
(3,513,672)
(2,587,431)
(3,842,126)
8. Miscellaneous Income:
8.1 Income from fees associated with investment management, administration and contract
guarantees from Separate Accounts
1,126,069,790
1,268,805,008
1,704,154,396
8.2 Charges and fees for deposit-type contracts
0
0
0
8.3 Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income
54,092,864
120,182,552
140,935,870
9.
Totals (Lines 1 to 8.3)
20,604,234,921
4,355,381,691
7,420,259,935
10.
Death benefits
1,726,942,525
1,898,507,367
2,589,881,964
11.
Matured endowments (excluding guaranteed annual pure endowments)
1,011,770
9,302,914
11,930,823
12.
Annuity benefits
1,749,811,111
1,761,962,933
2,355,853,220
13.
Disability benefits and benefits under accident and health contracts
61,415,966
53,661,970
75,829,573
14.
Coupons, guaranteed annual pure endowments and similar benefits
0
0
0
15.
Surrender benefits and withdrawals for life contracts
10,650,916,923
11,608,143,630
16,227,802,366
16.
Group conversions
0
0
0
17.
Interest and adjustments on contract or deposit-type contract funds
101,930,334
104,695,308
109,926,799
18.
Payments on supplementary contracts with life contingencies
35,715,198
37,582,330
47,993,989
19.
Increase in aggregate reserves for life and accident and health contracts
2,694,472,147
(10,900,188,960)
(13,952,601,217)
20.
Totals (Lines 10 to 19)
17,022,215,974
4,573,667,492
7,466,617,517
21. Commissions on premiums, annuity considerations, and deposit-type contract funds (direct
business only)
985,411,045
910,978,279
1,282,533,315
22.
Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance assumed
6,019,760
5,489,412
7,744,878
23.
General insurance expenses and fraternal expenses
607,214,975
908,279,948
1,159,268,816
24.
Insurance taxes, licenses and fees, excluding federal income taxes
39,120,453
60,541,917
76,687,549
25.
Increase in loading on deferred and uncollected premiums
201,788
687,105
913,635
26.
Net transfers to or (from) Separate Accounts net of reinsurance
621,635,144
(2,710,876,168)
(3,923,487,434)
27.
Aggregate write-ins for deductions
373,917,764
(417,346,761)
(259,689,364)
28.
Totals (Lines 20 to 27)
19,655,736,903
3,331,421,224
5,810,588,912
29. Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders and federal income taxes (Line 9 minus
Line 28)
948,498,018
1,023,960,467
1,609,671,023
30. Dividends to policyholders and refunds to members
81,300,630
105,539,401
101,497,148
31. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and before federal
income taxes (Line 29 minus Line 30)
867,197,388
918,421,066
1,508,173,875
32. Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (excluding tax on capital gains)
282,982,167
481,640,558
505,857,807
33. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income
taxes and before realized capital gains or (losses) (Line 31 minus Line 32)
584,215,221
436,780,508
1,002,316,068
34.
Net realized capital gains (losses) (excluding gains (losses) transferred to the IMR) less capital
gains tax of $
(215,685,234) (excluding taxes of $
(144,588,116)
transferred to the IMR)
(1,526,529,331)
(1,492,578,892)
(1,810,333,284)
35.
Net income (Line 33 plus Line 34)
(942,314,110)
(1,055,798,384)
(808,017,216)
CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT
36.
Capital and surplus, December 31, prior year
5,393,873,655
6,113,510,235
6,113,510,235
37.
Net income (Line 35)
(942,314,110)
(1,055,798,384)
(808,017,216)
38.
Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $
73,203,515
240,572,094
110,283,315
295,908,486
39.
Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)
(49,750,525)
26,910,916
38,944,411
40.
Change in net deferred income tax
273,815,595
500,299,275
491,025,077
41.
Change in nonadmitted assets
421,947,547
(265,620,211)
(325,104,832)
42.
Change in liability for reinsurance in unauthorized and certified companies
192,287,957
533,657
(64,540,779)
43.
Change in reserve on account of change in valuation basis, (increase) or decrease
0
0
(1,201,246,158)
44.
Change in asset valuation reserve
97,824,147
(295,985,872)
(331,973,631)
45.
Change in treasury stock
0
0
0
46.
Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from Separate Accounts during period
1,156,050,767
(49,944,048)
(62,925,427)
47.
Other changes in surplus in Separate Accounts Statement
(1,159,750,803)
49,944,048
58,674,870
48.
Change in surplus notes
0
0
0
49.
Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles
0
(512,714,904)
(496,257,962)
50. Capital changes:
50.1
Paid in
0
0
0
50.2
Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend)
0
0
0
50.3
Transferred to surplus
0
0
0
51.
Surplus adjustment:
51.1
Paid in
(51,326,575)
721,763,549
721,697,052
51.2
Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)
0
0
0
51.3
Transferred from capital
0
0
0
51.4
Change in surplus as a result of reinsurance
177,502,541
0
1,003,092,656
52.
Dividends to stockholders
(929,781,499)
0
0
53.
Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus
(34,092,148)
(39,029,171)
(38,913,127)
54.
Net change in capital and surplus for the year (Lines 37 through 53)
(607,015,012)
(809,357,830)
(719,636,580)
55.
Capital and surplus, as of statement date (Lines 36 + 54)
4,786,858,643
5,304,152,405
5,393,873,655
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
08.301. Sundry receipts and adjustments
54,092,864
120,297,585
141,050,903
08.302. Aviation reinsurance premiums
0
(115,033)
(115,033)
08.303.
08.398. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 8.3 from overflow page
0
0
0
08.399. Totals (Lines 08.301 through 08.303 plus 08.398) (Line 8.3 above)
54,092,864
120,182,552
140,935,870
2701.
Aviation reinsurance losses
(408,169)
(839,512)
(375,876)
2702.
Sundry disbursements and adjustments
215,548,827
12,143,450
105,670,040
2703.
Separate account MODCO reinsurance
158,777,106
85,308,343
148,975,514
2798.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 27 from overflow page
0
(513,959,042)
(513,959,042)
2799.
Totals (Lines 2701 through 2703 plus 2798)(Line 27 above)
373,917,764
(417,346,761)
(259,689,364)
5301.
Change in Pension Plans
375,000
348,133
464,177
5302.
Prior Year Adjustments
(34,467,148)
(39,377,304)
(39,377,304)
5303.
0
0
0
5398.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 53 from overflow page
0
0
0
5399.
Totals (Lines 5301 through 5303 plus 5398)(Line 53 above)
(34,092,148)
(39,029,171)
(38,913,127)
STATEMENT AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 OF THE EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
CASH FLOW
1
2
3
Current Year
Prior Year
Prior Year Ended
To Date
To Date
December 31
Cash from Operations
1.
Premiums collected net of reinsurance
13,617,902,702
11,413,914,044
15,821,892,956
2.
Net investment income
5,066,505,160
(179,987,873)
(435,942,253)
3.
Miscellaneous income
1,251,498,159
1,422,639,129
1,899,413,991
4.
Total (Lines 1 to 3)
19,935,906,021
12,656,565,300
17,285,364,694
5.
Benefit and loss related payments
14,376,338,667
15,397,853,071
21,301,209,457
6.
Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts
(1,561,770,003)
(3,401,483,135)
(4,962,942,869)
7.
Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions
2,196,090,372
1,894,160,672
2,481,411,989
8.
Dividends paid to policyholders
16,990,234
21,329,059
28,532,712
9.
Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $
0 tax on capital
gains (losses)
(56,059,531)
(98,446,239)
(129,342,872)
10.
Total (Lines 5 through 9)
14,971,589,739
13,813,413,428
18,718,868,417
11.
Net cash from operations (Line 4 minus Line 10)
4,964,316,282
(1,156,848,128)
(1,433,503,723)
Cash from Investments
12. Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid:
12.1
Bonds
7,249,168,372
17,659,993,744
19,098,674,897
12.2
Stocks
6,702,051
424,319,247
486,462,364
12.3
Mortgage loans
836,717,166
1,244,707,353
1,479,877,462
12.4
Real estate
0
0
0
12.5
Other invested assets
168,954,792
267,757,303
404,184,795
12.6
Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
0
0
(861,268)
12.7
Miscellaneous proceeds
36,019,892
55,054,000
33,724,000
12.8 Total investment proceeds (Lines 12.1 to 12.7)
8,297,562,273
19,651,831,647
21,502,062,250
13. Cost of investments acquired (long-term only):
13.1
Bonds
7,157,791,964
18,428,566,778
20,673,894,332
13.2
Stocks
31,155,429
614,496,191
615,171,190
13.3
Mortgage loans
1,363,486,855
475,656,884
769,627,867
13.4
Real estate
0
0
0
13.5
Other invested assets
554,569,827
717,570,297
977,336,977
13.6
Miscellaneous applications
2,640,118,023
5,036,502,345
4,088,387,952
13.7
Total investments acquired (Lines 13.1 to 13.6)
11,747,122,098
25,272,792,495
27,124,418,318
14. Net increase (or decrease) in contract loans and premium notes
(2,223,558)
(94,046,802)
(95,055,192)
15. Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Line 13.7 and Line 14)
(3,447,336,267)
(5,526,914,046)
(5,527,300,876)
Cash from Financing and Miscellaneous Sources
16. Cash provided (applied):
16.1
Surplus notes, capital notes
0
0
0
16.2
Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury stock
0
749,981,358
749,981,359
16.3
Borrowed funds
0
0
0
16.4
Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities
1,185,618,547
3,609,325,133
4,417,937,738
16.5 Dividends to stockholders
929,781,499
0
0
16.6 Other cash provided (applied)
(2,501,561,658)
1,584,895,299
1,406,637,647
17. Net cash from financing and miscellaneous sources (Line 16.1 through Line 16.4 minus Line 16.5
plus Line 16.6)
(2,245,724,610)
5,944,201,790
6,574,556,744
RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS
18. Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17)
(728,744,595)
(739,560,384)
(386,247,855)
19. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments:
19.1
Beginning of year
1,027,695,461
1,413,943,316
1,413,943,316
19.2 End of period (Line 18 plus Line 19.1)
298,950,866
674,382,932
1,027,695,461
Note: Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for non-cash transactions:
20.0001.
SEE NOTE 1A(2) IN THE NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NON -CASH TRANSACTIONS
0
0
0
Disclaimer
Equitable Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 19:51:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
02:52p Equitable : Financial Life Insurance Company – Third Quarter Statement 2022
PU
11/07 UBS Adjusts Equitable Holdings Price Target to $37 From $39, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/03 EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
11/03 Transcript : Equitable Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03 Equitable : 3Q' 22 Earnings Presentation
PU
11/02 Equitable Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
11/02 Equitable Holdings, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
11/02 Equitable Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
11/02 Earnings Flash (EQH) EQH INVESTOR RELATIONS Posts Q3 EPS $1.28, vs. Street Est of $1.10
MT
11/02 Earnings Flash (EQH) EQH INVESTOR RELATIONS Posts Q3 Revenue $3.01B, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Sales 2022
13 774 M
-
-
Net income 2022
2 692 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
1 482 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
3,95x
Yield 2022
2,61%
Capitalization
11 024 M
11 024 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,69x
EV / Sales 2023
0,68x
Nbr of Employees
10 000
Free-Float
72,2%
Chart EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
29,79 $
Average target price
38,77 $
Spread / Average Target
30,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.