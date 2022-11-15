Advanced search
    EQH   US29452E1010

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EQH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:18 2022-11-15 pm EST
30.71 USD   +3.07%
02:52pEquitable : Financial Life Insurance Company – Third Quarter Statement 2022
PU
11/07UBS Adjusts Equitable Holdings Price Target to $37 From $39, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/03EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Equitable : Financial Life Insurance Company – Third Quarter Statement 2022

11/15/2022 | 02:52pm EST
STATEMENT AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 OF THE EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

STATEMENT AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 OF THE EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

ASSETS

Current Statement Date

4

1

2

3

December 31

Net Admitted Assets

Prior Year Net

Assets

Nonadmitted Assets

(Cols. 1 - 2)

Admitted Assets

1.

Bonds

45,214,622,840

0

45,214,622,840

46,005,226,935

2.

Stocks:

2.1 Preferred stocks

372,776,654

0

372,776,654

371,728,230

2.2 Common stocks

367,775,796

0

367,775,796

315,227,862

3. Mortgage loans on real estate:

3.1 First liens

11,822,819,332

0

11,822,819,332

11,346,930,880

3.2 Other than first liens

223,670,756

0

223,670,756

169,354,910

4.

Real estate:

4.1 Properties occupied by the company (less $

0

encumbrances)

0

0

0

0

4.2 Properties held for the production of income (less

$

0

encumbrances)

1

0

1

1

4.3 Properties held for sale (less $

0

encumbrances)

0

0

0

0

5.

Cash ($

68,278,846

), cash equivalents

($

230,672,020 ) and short-term

investments ($

0 )

298,950,866

0

298,950,866

1,027,695,462

6.

Contract loans (including $

0

premium notes)

3,536,801,351

6,284,740

3,530,516,611

3,531,975,678

7.

Derivatives

6,934,101

0

6,934,101

102,551,864

8.

Other invested assets

2,626,458,181

10,372,186

2,616,085,995

2,260,133,895

9.

Receivables for securities

1,057,814,677

0

1,057,814,677

52,130,637

10.

Securities lending reinvested collateral assets

0

0

0

0

11.

Aggregate write-ins for invested assets

141,870,108

0

141,870,108

177,890,000

12.

Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)

65,670,494,663

16,656,926

65,653,837,737

65,360,846,354

13.

Title plants less $

0 charged off (for Title insurers

only)

0

0

0

0

14.

Investment income due and accrued

554,573,376

0

554,573,376

479,372,656

15.

Premiums and considerations:

15.1 Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection

140,228,187

3,298,451

136,929,736

149,832,074

15.2 Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but

deferred and not yet due (including $

0

earned but unbilled premiums)

88,935,582

0

88,935,582

65,195,199

15.3 Accrued retrospective premiums ($

0 ) and

contracts subject to redetermination ($

0 )

0

0

0

0

16. Reinsurance:

16.1

Amounts recoverable from reinsurers

181,872,769

0

181,872,769

182,755,520

16.2

Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies

20,009,993

0

20,009,993

19,931,908

16.3

Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts

6,051,511

0

6,051,511

9,908,465

17.

Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans

0

0

0

0

18.1

Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon

0

0

0

0

18.2

Net deferred tax asset

1,166,854,760

540,867,298

625,987,462

570,021,157

19.

Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit

6,593,918

0

6,593,918

6,579,466

20.

Electronic data processing equipment and software

116,568,254

106,142,731

10,425,523

10,430,000

21. Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets

($

0 )

10,093,218

10,093,218

0

0

22.

Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates

0

0

0

7,557

23.

Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates

175,673,888

0

175,673,888

164,285,133

24.

Health care ($

0 ) and other amounts receivable

0

0

0

0

25.

Aggregate write-ins for other than invested assets

2,142,446,234

43,031,892

2,099,414,342

2,255,095,861

26. Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and

Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25)

70,280,396,353

720,090,516

69,560,305,837

69,274,261,350

27. From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell

Accounts

140,001,536,289

0

140,001,536,289

178,752,434,217

28.

Total (Lines 26 and 27)

210,281,932,642

720,090,516

209,561,842,126

248,026,695,567

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

1101.

Collateral on Derivative Instruments

0

140,060,000

177,890,000

140,060,000

1102.

Miscellaneous invested assets

1,810,108

0

1,810,108

0

1103.

1198.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page

0

0

0

0

1199.

Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198)(Line 11 above)

141,870,108

0

141,870,108

177,890,000

2501.

Accrued charges for administrative, separate accounts, claim service

and other fees

28,583

0

28,583

38,433

2502.

Miscellaneous assets

27,265,187

0

27,265,187

32,493,349

2503.

Other assets non-admitted

43,031,892

43,031,892

0

0

2598.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page

2,072,120,572

0

2,072,120,572

2,222,564,079

2599.

Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)

2,142,446,234

43,031,892

2,099,414,342

2,255,095,861

2

STATEMENT AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 OF THE EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS

1

2

Current

December 31

Statement Date

Prior Year

1.

Aggregate reserve for life contracts $

44,198,037,246 less $

0 included in Line 6.3

(including $

7,254

Modco Reserve)

44,198,037,246

41,499,127,172

2.

Aggregate reserve for accident and health contracts (including $

0 Modco Reserve)

547,605,613

552,043,540

3.

Liability for deposit-type contracts (including $

0 Modco Reserve)

15,028,419,988

13,884,731,588

4. Contract claims:

4.1

Life

567,025,695

582,822,191

4.2

Accident and health

33,982,246

39,112,611

5. Policyholders' dividends/refunds to members $

2,628,696 and coupons $

0 due

and unpaid

2,628,696

2,392,792

6. Provision for policyholders' dividends, refunds to members and coupons payable in following calendar year - estimated amounts:

6.1

Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members apportioned for payment (including $

0

Modco)

29,310,577

107,599,028

6.2

Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members not yet apportioned (including $

0 Modco)

80,707,146

0

6.3

Coupons and similar benefits (including $

0 Modco)

0

0

7. Amount provisionally held for deferred dividend policies not included in Line 6

0

0

8. Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts received in advance less

$

808 discount; including $

616,678 accident and health premiums

5,245,007

4,878,316

9. Contract liabilities not included elsewhere:

9.1

Surrender values on canceled contracts

0

0

9.2

Provision for experience rating refunds, including the liability of $

0 accident and health

experience rating refunds of which $

0

is for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health

Service Act

5,119,860

5,058,289

9.3 Other amounts payable on reinsurance, including $

0 assumed and $

8,855,656

ceded

8,855,656

20,758,532

9.4 Interest Maintenance Reserve

172,280,404

706,009,925

10.

Commissions to agents due or accrued-life and annuity contracts $

31,684,971 , accident and health

$

993,260 and deposit-type contract funds $

0

32,678,231

1,518,580

11.

Commissions and expense allowances payable on reinsurance assumed

3,885,928

3,932,247

12.

General expenses due or accrued

200,198,992

362,118,726

13.

Transfers to Separate Accounts due or accrued (net) (including $

(2,850,278,475) accrued for expense

allowances recognized in reserves, net of reinsured allowances)

(1,264,435,821)

(2,291,790,201)

14.

Taxes, licenses and fees due or accrued, excluding federal income taxes

38,627,680

40,886,626

15.1 Current federal and foreign income taxes, including $

0 on realized capital gains (losses)

88,671,322

623,088,703

15.2

Net deferred tax liability

0

0

16.

Unearned investment income

1,601,569

1,934,217

17.

Amounts withheld or retained by reporting entity as agent or trustee

2,779,888,399

5,244,977,719

18.

Amounts held for agents' account, including $

0 agents' credit balances

0

0

19.

Remittances and items not allocated

155,358,959

167,118,667

20.

Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates

0

40,900

21.

Liability for benefits for employees and agents if not included above

60,593,803

89,376,199

22.

Borrowed money $

0

and interest thereon $

0

0

0

23.

Dividends to stockholders declared and unpaid

0

0

24. Miscellaneous liabilities:

24.01

Asset valuation reserve

915,355,598

1,013,179,745

24.02 Reinsurance in unauthorized and certified ($

0 ) companies

22,786,479

215,074,436

24.03 Funds held under reinsurance treaties with unauthorized and certified ($

0 ) reinsurers

0

0

24.04

Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates

0

12,759,923

24.05

Drafts outstanding

0

0

24.06

Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans

0

0

24.07

Funds held under coinsurance

818,831,908

1,091,029,635

24.08

Derivatives

0

0

24.09

Payable for securities

76,582,194

520,733,626

24.10

Payable for securities lending

0

0

24.11 Capital notes $

0 and interest thereon $

0

0

0

25.

Aggregate write-ins for liabilities

560,145,236

420,491,521

26.

Total liabilities excluding Separate Accounts business (Lines 1 to 25)

65,169,988,611

64,921,005,253

27.

From Separate Accounts Statement

139,604,994,872

177,711,816,659

28.

Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)

204,774,983,483

242,632,821,912

29.

Common capital stock

2,500,000

2,500,000

30.

Preferred capital stock

0

0

31.

Aggregate write-ins for other than special surplus funds

0

0

32.

Surplus notes

0

0

33.

Gross paid in and contributed surplus

1,676,898,965

1,728,225,540

34.

Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds

1,240,847,473

1,255,687,506

35.

Unassigned funds (surplus)

1,866,612,205

2,407,460,609

36. Less treasury stock, at cost:

36.1

0

shares common (value included in Line 29

$

0

)

0

0

36.2

0

shares preferred (value included in Line 30

$

0

)

0

0

37.

Surplus (Total Lines 31+32+33+34+35-36) (including $

396,541,417

in Separate Accounts Statement)

4,784,358,643

5,391,373,655

38.

Totals of Lines 29, 30 and 37

4,786,858,643

5,393,873,655

39.

Totals of Lines 28 and 38 (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)

209,561,842,126

248,026,695,567

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

2501.

Aviation reinsurance losses

12,267,352

12,610,433

2502.

Accrued interest on policy claims and other contract funds

5,017,054

4,557,215

2503.

Miscellaneous liabilities

542,860,830

403,323,873

2598.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page

0

0

2599.

Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)

560,145,236

420,491,521

3101.

3102.

3103.

3198.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 31 from overflow page

0

0

3199.

Totals (Lines 3101 through 3103 plus 3198)(Line 31 above)

0

0

3401.

Reserve for aviation reinsurance

30,000,000

30,000,000

3402.

Special contingent reserve fund for separate accounts

2,500,000

2,500,000

3403.

VA Derivatives (SSAP 108)

1,208,347,473

1,223,187,506

3498.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 34 from overflow page

0

0

3499.

Totals (Lines 3401 through 3403 plus 3498)(Line 34 above)

1,240,847,473

1,255,687,506

3

STATEMENT AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 OF THE EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

1

2

3

Current Year

Prior Year

Prior Year Ended

To Date

To Date

December 31

1.

Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts

13,668,156,205

2,556,096,749

4,891,809,315

2.

Considerations for supplementary contracts with life contingencies

17,954,630

16,577,094

20,313,216

3.

Net investment income

5,342,208,376

(210,407,333)

(377,860,197)

4.

Amortization of Interest Maintenance Reserve (IMR)

(10,197,201)

22,195,134

24,325,800

5.

Separate Accounts net gain from operations excluding unrealized gains or losses

515,674,660

548,280,918

962,257,810

6.

Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance ceded

(106,210,731)

36,239,000

58,165,851

7.

Reserve adjustments on reinsurance ceded

(3,513,672)

(2,587,431)

(3,842,126)

8. Miscellaneous Income:

8.1 Income from fees associated with investment management, administration and contract

guarantees from Separate Accounts

1,126,069,790

1,268,805,008

1,704,154,396

8.2 Charges and fees for deposit-type contracts

0

0

0

8.3 Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income

54,092,864

120,182,552

140,935,870

9.

Totals (Lines 1 to 8.3)

20,604,234,921

4,355,381,691

7,420,259,935

10.

Death benefits

1,726,942,525

1,898,507,367

2,589,881,964

11.

Matured endowments (excluding guaranteed annual pure endowments)

1,011,770

9,302,914

11,930,823

12.

Annuity benefits

1,749,811,111

1,761,962,933

2,355,853,220

13.

Disability benefits and benefits under accident and health contracts

61,415,966

53,661,970

75,829,573

14.

Coupons, guaranteed annual pure endowments and similar benefits

0

0

0

15.

Surrender benefits and withdrawals for life contracts

10,650,916,923

11,608,143,630

16,227,802,366

16.

Group conversions

0

0

0

17.

Interest and adjustments on contract or deposit-type contract funds

101,930,334

104,695,308

109,926,799

18.

Payments on supplementary contracts with life contingencies

35,715,198

37,582,330

47,993,989

19.

Increase in aggregate reserves for life and accident and health contracts

2,694,472,147

(10,900,188,960)

(13,952,601,217)

20.

Totals (Lines 10 to 19)

17,022,215,974

4,573,667,492

7,466,617,517

21. Commissions on premiums, annuity considerations, and deposit-type contract funds (direct

business only)

985,411,045

910,978,279

1,282,533,315

22.

Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance assumed

6,019,760

5,489,412

7,744,878

23.

General insurance expenses and fraternal expenses

607,214,975

908,279,948

1,159,268,816

24.

Insurance taxes, licenses and fees, excluding federal income taxes

39,120,453

60,541,917

76,687,549

25.

Increase in loading on deferred and uncollected premiums

201,788

687,105

913,635

26.

Net transfers to or (from) Separate Accounts net of reinsurance

621,635,144

(2,710,876,168)

(3,923,487,434)

27.

Aggregate write-ins for deductions

373,917,764

(417,346,761)

(259,689,364)

28.

Totals (Lines 20 to 27)

19,655,736,903

3,331,421,224

5,810,588,912

29. Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders and federal income taxes (Line 9 minus

Line 28)

948,498,018

1,023,960,467

1,609,671,023

30. Dividends to policyholders and refunds to members

81,300,630

105,539,401

101,497,148

31. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and before federal

income taxes (Line 29 minus Line 30)

867,197,388

918,421,066

1,508,173,875

32. Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (excluding tax on capital gains)

282,982,167

481,640,558

505,857,807

33. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income

taxes and before realized capital gains or (losses) (Line 31 minus Line 32)

584,215,221

436,780,508

1,002,316,068

34.

Net realized capital gains (losses) (excluding gains (losses) transferred to the IMR) less capital

gains tax of $

(215,685,234) (excluding taxes of $

(144,588,116)

transferred to the IMR)

(1,526,529,331)

(1,492,578,892)

(1,810,333,284)

35.

Net income (Line 33 plus Line 34)

(942,314,110)

(1,055,798,384)

(808,017,216)

CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT

36.

Capital and surplus, December 31, prior year

5,393,873,655

6,113,510,235

6,113,510,235

37.

Net income (Line 35)

(942,314,110)

(1,055,798,384)

(808,017,216)

38.

Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $

73,203,515

240,572,094

110,283,315

295,908,486

39.

Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)

(49,750,525)

26,910,916

38,944,411

40.

Change in net deferred income tax

273,815,595

500,299,275

491,025,077

41.

Change in nonadmitted assets

421,947,547

(265,620,211)

(325,104,832)

42.

Change in liability for reinsurance in unauthorized and certified companies

192,287,957

533,657

(64,540,779)

43.

Change in reserve on account of change in valuation basis, (increase) or decrease

0

0

(1,201,246,158)

44.

Change in asset valuation reserve

97,824,147

(295,985,872)

(331,973,631)

45.

Change in treasury stock

0

0

0

46.

Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from Separate Accounts during period

1,156,050,767

(49,944,048)

(62,925,427)

47.

Other changes in surplus in Separate Accounts Statement

(1,159,750,803)

49,944,048

58,674,870

48.

Change in surplus notes

0

0

0

49.

Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles

0

(512,714,904)

(496,257,962)

50. Capital changes:

50.1

Paid in

0

0

0

50.2

Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend)

0

0

0

50.3

Transferred to surplus

0

0

0

51.

Surplus adjustment:

51.1

Paid in

(51,326,575)

721,763,549

721,697,052

51.2

Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)

0

0

0

51.3

Transferred from capital

0

0

0

51.4

Change in surplus as a result of reinsurance

177,502,541

0

1,003,092,656

52.

Dividends to stockholders

(929,781,499)

0

0

53.

Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus

(34,092,148)

(39,029,171)

(38,913,127)

54.

Net change in capital and surplus for the year (Lines 37 through 53)

(607,015,012)

(809,357,830)

(719,636,580)

55.

Capital and surplus, as of statement date (Lines 36 + 54)

4,786,858,643

5,304,152,405

5,393,873,655

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

08.301. Sundry receipts and adjustments

54,092,864

120,297,585

141,050,903

08.302. Aviation reinsurance premiums

0

(115,033)

(115,033)

08.303.

08.398. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 8.3 from overflow page

0

0

0

08.399. Totals (Lines 08.301 through 08.303 plus 08.398) (Line 8.3 above)

54,092,864

120,182,552

140,935,870

2701.

Aviation reinsurance losses

(408,169)

(839,512)

(375,876)

2702.

Sundry disbursements and adjustments

215,548,827

12,143,450

105,670,040

2703.

Separate account MODCO reinsurance

158,777,106

85,308,343

148,975,514

2798.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 27 from overflow page

0

(513,959,042)

(513,959,042)

2799.

Totals (Lines 2701 through 2703 plus 2798)(Line 27 above)

373,917,764

(417,346,761)

(259,689,364)

5301.

Change in Pension Plans

375,000

348,133

464,177

5302.

Prior Year Adjustments

(34,467,148)

(39,377,304)

(39,377,304)

5303.

0

0

0

5398.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 53 from overflow page

0

0

0

5399.

Totals (Lines 5301 through 5303 plus 5398)(Line 53 above)

(34,092,148)

(39,029,171)

(38,913,127)

4

STATEMENT AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 OF THE EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

CASH FLOW

1

2

3

Current Year

Prior Year

Prior Year Ended

To Date

To Date

December 31

Cash from Operations

1.

Premiums collected net of reinsurance

13,617,902,702

11,413,914,044

15,821,892,956

2.

Net investment income

5,066,505,160

(179,987,873)

(435,942,253)

3.

Miscellaneous income

1,251,498,159

1,422,639,129

1,899,413,991

4.

Total (Lines 1 to 3)

19,935,906,021

12,656,565,300

17,285,364,694

5.

Benefit and loss related payments

14,376,338,667

15,397,853,071

21,301,209,457

6.

Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts

(1,561,770,003)

(3,401,483,135)

(4,962,942,869)

7.

Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions

2,196,090,372

1,894,160,672

2,481,411,989

8.

Dividends paid to policyholders

16,990,234

21,329,059

28,532,712

9.

Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $

0 tax on capital

gains (losses)

(56,059,531)

(98,446,239)

(129,342,872)

10.

Total (Lines 5 through 9)

14,971,589,739

13,813,413,428

18,718,868,417

11.

Net cash from operations (Line 4 minus Line 10)

4,964,316,282

(1,156,848,128)

(1,433,503,723)

Cash from Investments

12. Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid:

12.1

Bonds

7,249,168,372

17,659,993,744

19,098,674,897

12.2

Stocks

6,702,051

424,319,247

486,462,364

12.3

Mortgage loans

836,717,166

1,244,707,353

1,479,877,462

12.4

Real estate

0

0

0

12.5

Other invested assets

168,954,792

267,757,303

404,184,795

12.6

Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

0

0

(861,268)

12.7

Miscellaneous proceeds

36,019,892

55,054,000

33,724,000

12.8 Total investment proceeds (Lines 12.1 to 12.7)

8,297,562,273

19,651,831,647

21,502,062,250

13. Cost of investments acquired (long-term only):

13.1

Bonds

7,157,791,964

18,428,566,778

20,673,894,332

13.2

Stocks

31,155,429

614,496,191

615,171,190

13.3

Mortgage loans

1,363,486,855

475,656,884

769,627,867

13.4

Real estate

0

0

0

13.5

Other invested assets

554,569,827

717,570,297

977,336,977

13.6

Miscellaneous applications

2,640,118,023

5,036,502,345

4,088,387,952

13.7

Total investments acquired (Lines 13.1 to 13.6)

11,747,122,098

25,272,792,495

27,124,418,318

14. Net increase (or decrease) in contract loans and premium notes

(2,223,558)

(94,046,802)

(95,055,192)

15. Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Line 13.7 and Line 14)

(3,447,336,267)

(5,526,914,046)

(5,527,300,876)

Cash from Financing and Miscellaneous Sources

16. Cash provided (applied):

16.1

Surplus notes, capital notes

0

0

0

16.2

Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury stock

0

749,981,358

749,981,359

16.3

Borrowed funds

0

0

0

16.4

Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities

1,185,618,547

3,609,325,133

4,417,937,738

16.5 Dividends to stockholders

929,781,499

0

0

16.6 Other cash provided (applied)

(2,501,561,658)

1,584,895,299

1,406,637,647

17. Net cash from financing and miscellaneous sources (Line 16.1 through Line 16.4 minus Line 16.5

plus Line 16.6)

(2,245,724,610)

5,944,201,790

6,574,556,744

RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS

18. Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17)

(728,744,595)

(739,560,384)

(386,247,855)

19. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments:

19.1

Beginning of year

1,027,695,461

1,413,943,316

1,413,943,316

19.2 End of period (Line 18 plus Line 19.1)

298,950,866

674,382,932

1,027,695,461

Note: Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for non-cash transactions:

20.0001. SEE NOTE 1A(2) IN THE NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

0

0

0

5

Equitable Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 19:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
