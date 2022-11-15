Equitable : Financial Life Insurance Company – Third Quarter Statement 2022

STATEMENT AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 OF THE EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

1 2 3 Current Year Prior Year Prior Year Ended To Date To Date December 31 1. Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts 13,668,156,205 2,556,096,749 4,891,809,315 2. Considerations for supplementary contracts with life contingencies 17,954,630 16,577,094 20,313,216 3. Net investment income 5,342,208,376 (210,407,333) (377,860,197) 4. Amortization of Interest Maintenance Reserve (IMR) (10,197,201) 22,195,134 24,325,800 5. Separate Accounts net gain from operations excluding unrealized gains or losses 515,674,660 548,280,918 962,257,810 6. Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance ceded (106,210,731) 36,239,000 58,165,851 7. Reserve adjustments on reinsurance ceded (3,513,672) (2,587,431) (3,842,126)

8. Miscellaneous Income:

8.1 Income from fees associated with investment management, administration and contract guarantees from Separate Accounts 1,126,069,790 1,268,805,008 1,704,154,396 8.2 Charges and fees for deposit-type contracts 0 0 0 8.3 Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income 54,092,864 120,182,552 140,935,870 9. Totals (Lines 1 to 8.3) 20,604,234,921 4,355,381,691 7,420,259,935 10. Death benefits 1,726,942,525 1,898,507,367 2,589,881,964 11. Matured endowments (excluding guaranteed annual pure endowments) 1,011,770 9,302,914 11,930,823 12. Annuity benefits 1,749,811,111 1,761,962,933 2,355,853,220 13. Disability benefits and benefits under accident and health contracts 61,415,966 53,661,970 75,829,573 14. Coupons, guaranteed annual pure endowments and similar benefits 0 0 0 15. Surrender benefits and withdrawals for life contracts 10,650,916,923 11,608,143,630 16,227,802,366 16. Group conversions 0 0 0 17. Interest and adjustments on contract or deposit-type contract funds 101,930,334 104,695,308 109,926,799 18. Payments on supplementary contracts with life contingencies 35,715,198 37,582,330 47,993,989 19. Increase in aggregate reserves for life and accident and health contracts 2,694,472,147 (10,900,188,960) (13,952,601,217) 20. Totals (Lines 10 to 19) 17,022,215,974 4,573,667,492 7,466,617,517

21. Commissions on premiums, annuity considerations, and deposit-type contract funds (direct

business only) 985,411,045 910,978,279 1,282,533,315 22. Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance assumed 6,019,760 5,489,412 7,744,878 23. General insurance expenses and fraternal expenses 607,214,975 908,279,948 1,159,268,816 24. Insurance taxes, licenses and fees, excluding federal income taxes 39,120,453 60,541,917 76,687,549 25. Increase in loading on deferred and uncollected premiums 201,788 687,105 913,635 26. Net transfers to or (from) Separate Accounts net of reinsurance 621,635,144 (2,710,876,168) (3,923,487,434) 27. Aggregate write-ins for deductions 373,917,764 (417,346,761) (259,689,364) 28. Totals (Lines 20 to 27) 19,655,736,903 3,331,421,224 5,810,588,912

29. Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders and federal income taxes (Line 9 minus

Line 28) 948,498,018 1,023,960,467 1,609,671,023 30. Dividends to policyholders and refunds to members 81,300,630 105,539,401 101,497,148

31. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and before federal

income taxes (Line 29 minus Line 30) 867,197,388 918,421,066 1,508,173,875 32. Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (excluding tax on capital gains) 282,982,167 481,640,558 505,857,807

33. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income

taxes and before realized capital gains or (losses) (Line 31 minus Line 32) 584,215,221 436,780,508 1,002,316,068 34. Net realized capital gains (losses) (excluding gains (losses) transferred to the IMR) less capital gains tax of $ (215,685,234) (excluding taxes of $ (144,588,116) transferred to the IMR) (1,526,529,331) (1,492,578,892) (1,810,333,284) 35. Net income (Line 33 plus Line 34) (942,314,110) (1,055,798,384) (808,017,216) CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT 36. Capital and surplus, December 31, prior year 5,393,873,655 6,113,510,235 6,113,510,235 37. Net income (Line 35) (942,314,110) (1,055,798,384) (808,017,216) 38. Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $ 73,203,515 240,572,094 110,283,315 295,908,486 39. Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss) (49,750,525) 26,910,916 38,944,411 40. Change in net deferred income tax 273,815,595 500,299,275 491,025,077 41. Change in nonadmitted assets 421,947,547 (265,620,211) (325,104,832) 42. Change in liability for reinsurance in unauthorized and certified companies 192,287,957 533,657 (64,540,779) 43. Change in reserve on account of change in valuation basis, (increase) or decrease 0 0 (1,201,246,158) 44. Change in asset valuation reserve 97,824,147 (295,985,872) (331,973,631) 45. Change in treasury stock 0 0 0 46. Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from Separate Accounts during period 1,156,050,767 (49,944,048) (62,925,427) 47. Other changes in surplus in Separate Accounts Statement (1,159,750,803) 49,944,048 58,674,870 48. Change in surplus notes 0 0 0 49. Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles 0 (512,714,904) (496,257,962)

50. Capital changes: