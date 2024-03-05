Julia Zhang named Chief Risk Officer Chief Strategy Officer, Aaron Sarfatti, to lead institutional businesses and new ventures

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH), the financial services holding company comprised of Equitable and AllianceBernstein, today announced new leadership appointments as the company continues to deliver on its strategic growth plans and deliver value for its stakeholders.

Julia Zhang has been named the company’s Chief Risk Officer, effective April 1, pending approval from the Equitable Holdings Board of Directors. Zhang will report to Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Holdings, and join the company’s Management Committee. Zhang succeeds Aaron Sarfatti, who served as the company’s Chief Risk Officer since 2018.

“After an extensive search, there is no one better positioned than Julia to lead our enterprise risk management function and build upon our strong framework as we deliver on our growth strategy,” said Mark Pearson. "For nearly two decades, Julia has demonstrated impeccable judgment, courage and vision, amidst many market cycles and significant milestones including our IPO in 2018. She is the right leader to guide us into the future, protecting our balance sheet while we drive growth.”

Currently, Zhang is Treasurer for Equitable Holdings, where she oversees the company’s capital and liquidity management, dividend and funding strategy, and banking and rating agency relationships. She also serves as a director and Chief Financial Officer for multiple Equitable Holdings subsidiaries and is a member of the company’s Capital and Liquidity, Hedging and Investment and Risk steering committees. Amongst her many accomplishments are helping to establish Equitable Holdings’ capital management strategy, hedging and corporate debt programs, and pioneering Equitable’s funding agreement-backed note (FABN) program, which, in part, supports sustainable financing while generating positive returns.

Zhang began her career at Equitable in 2007 on the company’s derivatives and hedging team. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics and Finance from the University of Science and Technology of China and a Master of Arts degree in Mathematics of Finance from Columbia University. Zhang is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA).

Aaron Sarfatti will continue to serve on the Equitable Holdings Management Committee as its Chief Strategy Officer. In addition, he has assumed expanded responsibility as the company’s Head of Institutional Businesses and New Ventures. In this capacity, Sarfatti is charged with identifying and incubating new sources of revenue. This new role also includes P&L responsibility for the company’s institutional growth markets, including the emerging in-plan guarantee market, a compelling growth area for Equitable.

Pearson added, “In his new and expanded position, Aaron brings the deep industry expertise and strategic vision that we need to continue to innovate and capitalize on the significant opportunity ahead for our businesses. I would also like to thank Aaron for his many contributions to our risk function and the enterprise over the last six years. His sound judgment and leadership helped Equitable navigate times of volatility and uncertainty.”

Prior to his role as Equitable Holdings Chief Risk Officer, Sarfatti served as Head of Strategy for the company’s Retirement and Wealth Management businesses. He has more than 20 years of experience working in financial services, life insurance and asset management. Sarfatti started his career as a management consultant at Oliver Wyman, where he was a partner in its North American Insurance Practice and co-head of the firm’s New York office. He was appointed by the Federal Reserve Board as an inaugural member of its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee in 2018 and, this year, assumed the role of Vice Chair.

He received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree in Computer Science from Princeton University, where he also received Certificates of proficiency in Finance and Public and International Affairs. Sarfatti is a credentialed actuary.

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $930 billion in assets under management and administration (as of 12/31/2023) and more than five million client relationships globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305736644/en/